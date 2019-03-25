　
【英語多益通】不想會議一直拖　9句英文讓你結束會議

▲▼ 上班族,員工,開會,上班,工作。（圖／取自免費圖庫Pixabay）

▲ 上班族。（圖／取自免費圖庫Pixabay）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

“There’s no shortage of remarkable ideas, what’s missing is the will to execute them.” – Seth Godin
「很棒的點子永遠不會匱乏，然而缺少的是執行點子的意志力。」—賽斯．高汀

會議是個腦力激盪的場合，通常充滿了各式各樣點子和豐富且有意義的討論，但如果沒有任何具體的action plans（行動計畫），會議只會drag on（一直拖），也無法真正的聚焦。因此會議的最後通常會有兩個重要的點，一是總結會議主要的討論要點，另一則是針對要點所要採取的行動或計畫，加上一兩句會議的結語。

就讓我們來看看會議ending的實用英語句型，學起來不但可以展現專業的一面，還可以順便學會多益關鍵字

Execute (v)執行，也就是carry out，名詞為execution，executive (n)執行長。

例句：
Mr. Smith stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer of Pharma Pharmaceutical company.
（Mr. Smith辭掉Pharma製藥的執行長位置。）

Drag (v, n)解釋為「拖，拖很久」，drag one’s feet「拖延，腳步緩慢；拖著腳步」。

例句：
I think the government is dragging its feet about whether to invest money in eSports.
（我覺得政府對是否投資電競產業上腳步緩慢。）

會議總結3個實用句

會議最後要做總結時可以運用以下的句子：
I think we’ve covered everything. Let’s sum up what we have now.
It’s a good idea to summarize/wrap up what has been discussed
It’s best to run through the main points we agreed.

Sum up和summarize用作動詞，做「總結」解釋，名詞為summary。Meeting minutes 的minutes就是一個summary或record。

Wrap up這裡是動詞「結束、總結」finish的意思，是比較口語、非正式的表現方式。Wrap的另一個解釋是「包裝」，譬如包裝紙是wrapping paper，禮品包裝就是 gift-wrap。

例句：
I’d like to have this gift-wrapped.
（請幫我包裝這個禮品。）

交代事項6個常用句型

至於會議的結尾通常會交代一些事項，通知下次會議時間地點等等。這些follow-up的語詞可以參考下面常用的句型：
1. It/that will be all for today。
2. If no one has anything to add, I think we can stop here.
3. We’ll email you the meeting minutes this week.
4. We’ll meet again on 5/5.
5. Thank you all for taking time out of your busy schedules to be here.
6. Thank you for coming to the meeting today.

當然會議的過程中一定會有個紀錄者將會議的內容寫下來，一般記筆記我們都會用動詞take，如take notes，記錄會議內容也是用同一個動詞，我們就可說是take the (meeting)minutes，也可以將minute直接用作動詞，會議完之後才是正式的write the meeting minutes。

例句：
Jane is going to minute the meeting today.
（Jane今天會記錄會議。）

基本上，會議紀錄跟會議的agenda很類似，最大的區別在於，meeting minutes上由會議中所做的決定和接下來誰會負責什麼樣的行動（action plans），通常這時的人名都會用initials（姓名的第一個字母），如Jane Smith就是JS。

會議紀錄實用動詞

一般基本的會議紀錄的格式會有這幾個部分：
▲▼ 。（圖／記者陳免攝）

在寫會議紀錄時要避免一直寫 He/ She said，反而要善用下列的動詞：agree、ask、bring up、decide、nominate、emphasize/ stress、recommend、report、suggest、mention、discuss。

1. agree
The participants agreed unanimously on the proposed budget.
（與會者一致同意所提的預算。）
※Unanimous (adj)「一致同意的」，千萬別跟另個看起來很像的anonymous (adj)搞混， anonymous是「匿名」的意思。

2. emphasize
The manager emphasized the importance of the advertising campaign for our latest product.
（經理強調新品廣告活動的重要性。）
※跟emphasize (v)同義的字尚有highlight、stress。

另外，有些會議紀錄的英文動詞後面是需要加動名詞Ving，如recommend、suggest、 mention、discuss。

3. recommend
JL recommended hiring an external consultant to help us with the problem.
（JL建議我們另外聘請一位顧問來幫助我們解決問題。）
※external (adj)「外部的」，internal (adj)「內部的」

4. mention
JS mentioned modifying our existing product range.
（JS提到要修改我們現有的產品項目。）
※Product range表示「產品項目」，這種有「範圍」意思的我們都可以用range，譬如說常看見的a range of services、a range of products。

最後在每個action底下都會寫好誰會負責做什麼，我們簡單節錄Business results: Pre-Intermediate書上的範例來看看是如何呈現的。這裡可以清楚地看到人名部分以initials縮寫出現，然後action plan列在事項的下面。
▲▼ 。（圖／記者陳免攝）

看完這個簡單的會議紀錄介紹後，下次不妨也動筆用英文寫會議紀錄，展現你的國際職場競爭力吧！

多益模擬試題：

1. During the meeting, we discussed _____________ our office to another city.
(A) relocation
(B) to relocate
(C) relocating
(D) relocate

2. Mr. Brown _____________ by the board members to be the next chairman of the committee.
(A) was nomination
(B) nominated
(C) was nominating
(D) was nominated

解析：

1. 此題題意為「在會議上我們討論到將辦公室搬遷到另個城市。」本題為文法題，主要在考discuss這個動詞的用法。Discuss後面需加名詞或是動名詞形式，因此本題正確答案是(C)。

2. 此題題意為「Mr. Brown被委員們提名為委員會的主席。」本題為文法題，主要在考符合語意的語態。Mr. Brown是被提名而不是提名者，因此需要用被動語態「be + Vp.p.」，因此本題正確答案是(D)。

延伸閱讀》如何讓履歷更加分？英語口說是關鍵！
 

關鍵字：多益,TOEIC,國際職場,會議,結語,英語學習

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

相關新聞

