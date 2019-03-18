【英語多益通】英脫歐企業脫英　遷移英文怎麼說？

▲ 英國首相梅伊提出的脫歐協議闖關失敗。（圖／路透）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

梅伊脫歐協議闖關失敗，加上國會否決强硬脫歐，原訂3月29日就要脫歐的英國，確定脫歐期限跳票。但在英國尚未脫歐前，就已有許多企業打算先行「脫英」了！像荷蘭光是在2018年就已有42間企業遷移至此，其他歐洲國家如法國、義大利等更是用稅務減免（tax breaks）的方式引誘英國企業轉移，期待創造更多工作機會與利益（benefits）。就讓我們從這些遷移事件，來學習一些有關企業經營的多益單字吧！

relocate (v.)遷移

請繼續往下閱讀...

relocate是字首「re-」加上動詞locate「座落於某地」的合體，字首「re-」在此有「重新」之意，因此relocate就是「轉移陣地」的意思。

A survey in 2017 showed that 40 percent of UK-based gaming companies are considering relocating.

（2017年的一項調查顯示超過40%的英國電玩公司都在考慮遷移。）

relocate也可以用在很生活化的情境，例如搬家。

Next year we may relocate to Boston.

（明年我們可能會考慮搬去波士頓。）

其實relocate講得更簡單一點就是move，不過在正式場合還是用relocate較為合適。單字transfer在中文也是「轉移」的意思，不過transfer通常是用來形容人或物品相關的移動。

The University may reassign staff members by transferring them from one position to another in the same classification.

（此大學有權利重新安排教職員在同一種工作類別中進行職位轉換。）

跟人相關的如轉職、轉學、轉車，或是貨物的轉運等都可以用transfer，而「大型」的物品移動，如公司或家等，transfer一字便不適用，必須使用relocate。

intention (n.)打算；意圖

intention源自於動詞intend「打算」，當我們說「我打算做某件事」可連接to這個介係詞。

The CEO of Denver Electronics intends to resign in three months.

（丹佛電子公司的總裁打算在三個月後辭職。）

若要使用intention這個名詞來描述「打算做某件事」，也同樣是連接to。

Some companies including Discovery and Bloomberg have already announced their intention to invest in the Netherlands because of Brexit.

（有些公司如探索集團與彭博資訊公司已宣布因英國脫歐的緣故，打算移至荷蘭投資。）

與intention很相似的intent也是多益常考字，意思也是「打算；意圖」，但使用上intention較能在多種情境下使用，而intent則比較正式，常見於法律情境。

In every criminal case, the prosecution must prove that the defendant had a particular intent.

（在每件刑事案件，檢察當局都必須證明被告有明確的犯罪意圖。）

solicit (v.)引誘；招攬

solicit是非常實用的單字，像是一般業務拉攏顧客，或是某國想拉攏企業轉移至他們的國家，都可以用solicit一字來表示。

Part of the workers’ annual performance review was based on how many credit card applications they solicited throughout the year.

（員工的年終評比有一部份是以他們每年推銷客人辦信用卡的次數作為評鑑的。）

solicit其實翻成「推銷」更貼切，像台灣有些大樓前會寫「嚴禁推銷」，英文就是No Soliciting。另外，與solicit意思相近的lure，同樣有引誘、招攬之意，但lure較常用於利誘，比如說to lure customers back in with special offers（用特價商品利誘顧客回籠）。

而solicit可用於正反兩面，比如說to solicit donations for a charity（替慈善機構募款）或者是to solicit gang participation（誘導參與幫派活動）等正反兩面的情況，皆可使用solicit。

多益模擬試題：

1. Due to the business expansion, they are considering ______ the headquarters from Texas to New York.

(A) relocate

(B) relocated

(C) relocating

(D) relocation

2. The Unicorn Photography Festival is a 9-day event held yearly during the first two weeks of March. This year the event will start from March 1st to 9th, 2019. The festival is purely run by volunteers. We encourage you to share your time and talent for this event by joining many of Michigan’s photography-loving people!

What is the purpose of the announcement?

(A) To attract exhibitors.

(B) To invite volunteers.

(C) To solicit sponsorships.

(D) To promote an event.

解析：

1.正解為(C)。題意為「因企業擴張的緣故，他們正在考慮是否應將總部從德州搬至紐約。」考慮做某件事的consider後面應接動名詞relocating。(A) relocate為原型動詞、(B) relocated為被動式、(D) relocation為名詞，因此僅(C) relocating符合此句文法結構。

2.正解為(D)，題目問「請問此公告的目的為何?」公告中僅提到活動為志工辦理並非邀請志工，且無吸引參展者與贊助商之意圖，僅為宣傳活動吸引觀眾之文宣。(A)「吸引參展者」、(B)「邀請志工」、(C)「招攬贊助商」皆不符合題意，故答案為(D)「宣傳活動」。

延伸閱讀》飛機延誤取消怎麼辦？先學會退費關鍵字refund！