　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語多益通】英脫歐企業脫英　遷移英文怎麼說？

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

▲▼英國,脫歐,梅伊。（圖／路透）

▲ 英國首相梅伊提出的脫歐協議闖關失敗。（圖／路透）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

梅伊脫歐協議闖關失敗，加上國會否決强硬脫歐，原訂3月29日就要脫歐的英國，確定脫歐期限跳票。但在英國尚未脫歐前，就已有許多企業打算先行「脫英」了！像荷蘭光是在2018年就已有42間企業遷移至此，其他歐洲國家如法國、義大利等更是用稅務減免（tax breaks）的方式引誘英國企業轉移，期待創造更多工作機會與利益（benefits）。就讓我們從這些遷移事件，來學習一些有關企業經營的多益單字吧！

relocate (v.)遷移

請繼續往下閱讀...

relocate是字首「re-」加上動詞locate「座落於某地」的合體，字首「re-」在此有「重新」之意，因此relocate就是「轉移陣地」的意思。
A survey in 2017 showed that 40 percent of UK-based gaming companies are considering relocating.
（2017年的一項調查顯示超過40%的英國電玩公司都在考慮遷移。）

relocate也可以用在很生活化的情境，例如搬家。
Next year we may relocate to Boston.
（明年我們可能會考慮搬去波士頓。）

其實relocate講得更簡單一點就是move，不過在正式場合還是用relocate較為合適。單字transfer在中文也是「轉移」的意思，不過transfer通常是用來形容人或物品相關的移動。
The University may reassign staff members by transferring them from one position to another in the same classification.
（此大學有權利重新安排教職員在同一種工作類別中進行職位轉換。）

跟人相關的如轉職、轉學、轉車，或是貨物的轉運等都可以用transfer，而「大型」的物品移動，如公司或家等，transfer一字便不適用，必須使用relocate。

intention (n.)打算；意圖

intention源自於動詞intend「打算」，當我們說「我打算做某件事」可連接to這個介係詞。
The CEO of Denver Electronics intends to resign in three months.
（丹佛電子公司的總裁打算在三個月後辭職。）

若要使用intention這個名詞來描述「打算做某件事」，也同樣是連接to。
Some companies including Discovery and Bloomberg have already announced their intention to invest in the Netherlands because of Brexit.
（有些公司如探索集團與彭博資訊公司已宣布因英國脫歐的緣故，打算移至荷蘭投資。）

與intention很相似的intent也是多益常考字，意思也是「打算；意圖」，但使用上intention較能在多種情境下使用，而intent則比較正式，常見於法律情境。
In every criminal case, the prosecution must prove that the defendant had a particular intent.
（在每件刑事案件，檢察當局都必須證明被告有明確的犯罪意圖。）

solicit (v.)引誘；招攬

solicit是非常實用的單字，像是一般業務拉攏顧客，或是某國想拉攏企業轉移至他們的國家，都可以用solicit一字來表示。
Part of the workers’ annual performance review was based on how many credit card applications they solicited throughout the year.
（員工的年終評比有一部份是以他們每年推銷客人辦信用卡的次數作為評鑑的。）

solicit其實翻成「推銷」更貼切，像台灣有些大樓前會寫「嚴禁推銷」，英文就是No Soliciting。另外，與solicit意思相近的lure，同樣有引誘、招攬之意，但lure較常用於利誘，比如說to lure customers back in with special offers（用特價商品利誘顧客回籠）。

而solicit可用於正反兩面，比如說to solicit donations for a charity（替慈善機構募款）或者是to solicit gang participation（誘導參與幫派活動）等正反兩面的情況，皆可使用solicit。

多益模擬試題：

1. Due to the business expansion, they are considering ______ the headquarters from Texas to New York.
(A) relocate
(B) relocated
(C) relocating
(D) relocation

2. The Unicorn Photography Festival is a 9-day event held yearly during the first two weeks of March. This year the event will start from March 1st to 9th, 2019. The festival is purely run by volunteers. We encourage you to share your time and talent for this event by joining many of Michigan’s photography-loving people!

What is the purpose of the announcement?
(A) To attract exhibitors.
(B) To invite volunteers.
(C) To solicit sponsorships.
(D) To promote an event.

解析：

1.正解為(C)。題意為「因企業擴張的緣故，他們正在考慮是否應將總部從德州搬至紐約。」考慮做某件事的consider後面應接動名詞relocating。(A) relocate為原型動詞、(B) relocated為被動式、(D) relocation為名詞，因此僅(C) relocating符合此句文法結構。

2.正解為(D)，題目問「請問此公告的目的為何?」公告中僅提到活動為志工辦理並非邀請志工，且無吸引參展者與贊助商之意圖，僅為宣傳活動吸引觀眾之文宣。(A)「吸引參展者」、(B)「邀請志工」、(C)「招攬贊助商」皆不符合題意，故答案為(D)「宣傳活動」。

延伸閱讀》飛機延誤取消怎麼辦？先學會退費關鍵字refund！

ET快訊
快訊／荷蘭電車槍擊已3死9傷　37歲土耳其槍手正面照曝光
艾莉絲離婚2年不敢公開！「無力蹲路邊大哭」求助心理醫生
84歲駝背嬤「後仰一摔」！竟神奇痊癒站直了　醫生傻眼

關鍵字：多益,TOEIC,脫歐,英國,梅伊,英文學習

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

集資7天破千萬！「究是葉黃素」下架了　美的好朋友道歉：犯下2大錯誤

【英語多益通】英脫歐企業脫英　遷移英文怎麼說？

SI元年正式啟動　「2019全球系統整合商大會」3/25南港展覽館登場

花中繁星50人錄取　王宣翰「用嘴巴寫作文」如願上台大政治

手作台灣古早味！120分鐘美食文化深度課　美食家程安琪帶路教菜

影／「數位身分證」2020年換發！擬取消性別、國旗　未來剩5數字開頭

離婚沒辭祖！女兒秒發高燒「醫生0辦法」惡運纏身　她急跪夫家祖先…燒退了

迎接524同婚元年！從出櫃到成家　24部同志電影線上免費看

媽媽會魔法！貪吃兒「嗑光魚板秒識破」　網全歪樓：我家的也叫它花花！

男生別自以為帥！　女生最討厭的開車行為大公開

同伴受困黏鼠板！鼠幫發動救兵 結局「全隊等救援」網求 :哪個牌子

小宇「知名度最高的唱作人」　一唱完蕭敬騰攤手：手環拿來

勝利「見面會直銷賣假藥」　 GD制止：通過驗證再說吧...

腳趾「凍甲」爆長米黃大膿包　醫猛一擠...牽絲拔出超療癒

閨蜜情深！阿雅奔到醫院看爸爸　回頭發現...大S就站在身後

Sandy曝家裡地位最低是「爸爸」　勉強：畢竟他是長輩

獨家直擊！法比歐索吻翹臀妹　東區街頭擁吻纏綿１分半

印尼女懷孕愛上水果肥皂味道　當冰淇淋又舔又吮「吃到發泡」

獨家／鄭人碩和小薰交往中！　遠赴高雄見習婚禮...親密舉動外洩

上海樂園10米高哆啦A夢亮相　「還原10主題街景」活動僅一年

集資7天破千萬！「究是葉黃素」下架了　美的好朋友道歉：犯下2大錯誤

【英語多益通】英脫歐企業脫英　遷移英文怎麼說？

SI元年正式啟動　「2019全球系統整合商大會」3/25南港展覽館登場

花中繁星50人錄取　王宣翰「用嘴巴寫作文」如願上台大政治

手作台灣古早味！120分鐘美食文化深度課　美食家程安琪帶路教菜

影／「數位身分證」2020年換發！擬取消性別、國旗　未來剩5數字開頭

離婚沒辭祖！女兒秒發高燒「醫生0辦法」惡運纏身　她急跪夫家祖先…燒退了

迎接524同婚元年！從出櫃到成家　24部同志電影線上免費看

媽媽會魔法！貪吃兒「嗑光魚板秒識破」　網全歪樓：我家的也叫它花花！

男生別自以為帥！　女生最討厭的開車行為大公開

鞋子裂開風波後　Nike特別為杜克球星「威廉森」製造一雙強化版

《我們》古老傳說「分身靈」嚇人　邪惡雙胞胎角色始祖

小薰認愛原因曝光！　鄭人碩「親手寫卡片」：我可以成為妳的家人

頑童MJ116為籃球電影《下半場》獻唱　HBL冠軍賽中場秀嗨炸

費城人9連敗仍在休息室打電動　桑塔納球棒砸爛電視教訓隊友

FAPA會長批為政治利益毀約　柯文哲嘆：不接待聲明越來越多

理賠最多爭議／手術險不是有開刀就一定給　還得過這二關　

影／劉德華、古天樂《掃毒2》首支預告　汽車開進中環站「追撞地鐵」帥炸

泫雅「媽媽做的包包」根本香奈兒經典款　網狂CUE老媽做：才229元！

桃機男「公主抱扔妻」！　被移送竟高喊：我是美國公民，川普救我

蹲下大露性感蕾絲紅丁字褲　路人驚呆掩面：我看了什麼...

生活熱門新聞

染破傷風變這樣　網驚：好像大法..

泰國刷180萬！他神回打趴詐騙..

2020換發新身分證　將會取消..

她到朋友新店聊天　老闆娘丟錢給..

4歲外甥給178元紅包原因曝　..

剩14天特休！主管打壓離職媽霸..

外國人試吃台灣「這零食」　好吃..

地震連4月次數驟降！專家：92..

OL請生理假！他酸：月經來一副..

離婚沒辭祖！女兒高燒…她跪夫家..

長榮航空3/31起關櫃時間要改..

先飆30度周五起倒春寒　全台有..

陰暗透天厝「8萬神改造」變工業..

台中OL掉手機　失智爺撿到道歉..

更多熱門

相關新聞

梅根傳不顧反對　再砸重金辦產前趴

英國薩塞克斯公爵夫人（Duchess of Sussex）梅根2月中在紐約舉辦奢華產前趴後，據傳她不畏外界痛批，準備在英國再辦一場，地點可能選擇若閣摩爾小別墅（Frogmore Cottage），或是移往倫敦白金漢宮（Buckingham Palace）舉行，預計邀請5-6位賓客，包括母親多莉雅和「貝嫂」維多利亞貝克漢（Victoria Beckham）等人。而IG上一個皇室粉絲專頁則聲稱拍到紐約產前趴的點心內容，並依據顏色判斷梅根這胎生的可能是女兒。

貓咪遠渡3200公里　走失5年回家

公園幫女兒推鞦韆　老爸推完滿手血

英國駐台代表：死刑不該存在台灣

人在心不在！新家庭關係「一起獨處」

讀者迴響

發燒話題

雞排妹 車太鉉 基督城槍擊 安以軒懷孕 波音737 勝利退演藝圈 王令麟 復仇者聯盟 李宗泫 明星花露水 311地震 王金平 衣索比亞空難 理科太太 王令麟 瀧正則吸毒 鄧紫棋 有馬妹 錦戶亮 大S汪小菲 戴資穎 王令麟 黑嘉嘉 奧斯卡 蔡英文 陶嫚曼 賴清德 張庭瑚 王令麟 綾瀨遙 高橋聖子 乙武洋匡 宋仲基宋慧喬 3年A班 王令麟 橋本有菜 滾滾紅塵 郭台銘 愛紗離婚 文化大學 鈕承澤 王令麟 唐鳳家暴 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 黃昭順 王令麟 習近平 長榮航空 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 王令麟 非洲豬瘟 地震 普悠瑪內幕 李光洙認愛 張柏芝 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 優適活 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 王令麟 孫安佐 袁惟仁昏迷 木村拓哉 王令麟 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 王令麟 韓國瑜 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 酒駕修法 聲林之王 蒼井空 興富發 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 港珠澳大橋 王令麟 吉澤明步 S.H.E 范冰冰 王令麟 Momo挑戰 蔡依林 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 周湯豪 統一發票 迪麗熱巴 王令麟 福原愛 希爾思評價 馬如風猝逝 王令麟 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 同居時代 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫昆凌 王令麟 隋棠 曾莞婷 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 王令麟 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 王令麟 金門防疫戰 膝蓋痛 司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法 張景嵐小煜 韓冰 王令麟

熱門新聞

男友劈腿！熱褲女當街暴氣「秀巨乳」

整太大！Andy：只有失落…家寧落淚

張紫妍案「藝人全噤聲」　具惠善第1個響應了！

月經3階段「懂吃狂瘦」經血流超順！

錄《玩很大》小鬼合照驚見多1隻手

桃機墜樓真相曝／妻多次阻夫回美遭夫狠從4樓丟下

屏東嬤撿紙箱！他一轉頭200萬紅賓士嚇歪

即／桃機男女墜樓　2人身分曝光

朋友送「祖傳藥粉包」被警帶回派出所

小孩照書養　1歲半童不會走路

Kiwebaby林進婚紗照曝光！

狂銷2.4億支最賣iPhone　今年5月將停產

《驚奇》洩密　神盾局長世紀騙局

沒錢多買機票！男阻妻同赴美　抓狂緊跟4樓狠扔

韓總統文在寅怒了：賭上警察命運，徹查張紫妍、Burning Sun事件

更多

最夯影音

更多

同伴受困黏鼠板！鼠幫發動救兵 結局「全隊等救援」網求 :哪個牌子

小宇「知名度最高的唱作人」　一唱完蕭敬騰攤手：手環拿來

勝利「見面會直銷賣假藥」　 GD制止：通過驗證再說吧...

腳趾「凍甲」爆長米黃大膿包　醫猛一擠...牽絲拔出超療癒

閨蜜情深！阿雅奔到醫院看爸爸　回頭發現...大S就站在身後

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【低於實價?】

這次是真的?！ 三月房市拋售潮，屋主降價超有誠意！ 多筆低於實價登錄快來找房。

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

ETtoday好朋友野餐日來囉！

2019好朋友野餐日，好玩的野餐派對、聲林之王台北首場見面會、好逛的手作市集、好萌的寵物市集，3月30日台北大直美堤公園不見不散。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面