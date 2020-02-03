美參議員怒批「國際組織」排除台灣！美國務院發聲明：永遠支持台灣

▲美國共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者張方瑀／綜合報導
《彭博》報導指出，美國共和黨參議員羅姆尼（Mitt Romney）和共和黨參議員賈德納（Cory Gardner）批評包含世界衛生組織在內的國際組織，在全球對抗新型冠狀病毒的時刻，把居於關鍵位置的台灣排除在外。美國國務院也發出聲明指出，美國會持續支持台灣參與國際組織。
I’ve teamed up with a @SenCoryGardner and colleagues to not only urge the @WHO to include Taiwan in all of its efforts to combat this quickly-spreading virus, but to allow Taiwan to join the World Health Organization as an observer. https://t.co/fDw4ZZq6fZ— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 31, 2020
羅姆尼表示，北京當局已經向世界衛生組織（WHO）、國際民航組織（ICAO）和國際刑警組織（ ICPO）施壓，要求把台灣排除在外。尤其WHO日前宣布武漢肺炎為國際關注的突發公共衛生事件，但沒有允許台灣參加緊急情況通報會，這引發了美國和加拿大等國的批評，就連日本首相安倍晉三也表明，台灣有加入世衛的必要性。
除此之外，日前也傳出國際民航組織在推特上，封鎖了部分留言力挺台灣的用戶。對此，美國國務院發言人歐塔加斯（Morgan Ortagus）也透過聲明說：「台灣在跨國健康議題上的發言有公信力，美國一直支持其積極參與國際組織，包括國際民航組織在內，台灣在這方面的專長能提供助益。」
The International Civil Aviation Organization's suppression of freedom of expression with regard to #Taiwan is unacceptable. We call on @ICAO to immediately and permanently reverse its practice of blocking discussion of Taiwan on its Twitter properties. pic.twitter.com/NsN3fQemcu— Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) February 1, 2020
