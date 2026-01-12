　
國際

喜事變喪事！　巴基斯坦婚宴氣爆8死「新郎新娘雙亡」

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲ 新郎新娘都在爆炸中喪命。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

巴基斯坦首都伊斯蘭馬巴德11日凌晨發生一起悲劇，一場婚宴因瓦斯氣瓶爆炸造成8人死亡，連新郎新娘都不幸罹難，另有7人受傷送醫。

《美聯社》報導，據伊斯蘭馬巴德警方說明，這起氣爆發生於市中心一處住宅區，當時參加婚宴的賓客正在屋內休息睡覺，突如其來的爆炸造成房屋部分倒塌，附近幾戶民宅也受到波及。

政府官員尤薩夫（Sahibzada Yousaf）表示，當局於11日清晨接獲通報，警方目前仍在進行調查，以釐清事故原因。

巴基斯坦總理謝里夫（Shehbaz Sharif）在聲明中對罹難者家屬表達深切哀悼，並指示衛生部門務必讓傷者獲得最好的醫療照護，同時下令進行全面調查。

事實上，由於天然氣壓力不足，許多巴基斯坦家庭都仰賴液化石油氣鋼瓶作為日常使用，但因瓦斯外洩引發的致命意外事故時有所聞。

01/11 全台詐欺最新數據

關鍵字：

巴基斯坦氣瓶爆炸婚宴事故伊斯蘭馬巴德瓦斯爆炸

