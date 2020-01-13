投票率的英文怎麼說？關心2020大選結果學多益

▲ 蔡英文總統成功連任。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

文／徐碧霞 Valerie

2020年全球有幾個重要的大選，如4月韓國將舉辦國會大選、以及預計在11月舉行的美國總統大選。其中1月的台灣總統選舉在歷經種種話題，如網路輿論戰爭和香港反送中等國際情勢的加溫下終於落幕，由目前執政的民進黨候選人蔡英文，以歷史性的得票數817萬連任下屆總統。讓我們藉由這次選舉的話題，來學學相關的多益字彙用法吧！

總統候選人 Presidential Candidate

首先，總統候選人可以用「presidential candidate」來表達。除了選舉之外，「candidate」也常用於來表示公司徵才時來面試的應徵者。

Tsai Ying Wen of the ruling party defeated the opposition party candidate Han Guo Yu by a landslide victory.

（執政黨的蔡英文以壓倒性勝利擊敗了反對黨候選人韓國瑜。）

此處的ruling意思是「統治」，由動詞rule演變而來，「the ruling party」即是指執政黨；而ruler也可以解釋為「統治者」，另還可用來表達文具中的「尺」。rule這個字較為人熟悉的字義為「規則」，作為名詞使用，常見和rule一起出現的搭配詞有：

●break the rules 違規

●follow／obey the rules 遵守規定

●golden rule 黃金準則

●rule of thumb 經驗法則

The Inca Empire had ruled much of the South American since the early 1400s.

（印加王國在1400年代初期統治大部分的南美洲。）

此外，rule作為動詞時有個常見的片語「rule out」，意思是「摒除、排除」。

The investigators didn’t rule out the mechanical failure that might have caused the plane crash.

（關於墜機的原因，調查人員並未摒除機械故障的可能。）

與執政黨相對的即是反對黨「opposition party」，opposition是由oppose這個動詞衍生。

Some cabinet members opposed the proposal.

（有些閣員反對那個提議。）

壓倒性勝利 Landslide Victory

「勝利」這個字除了使用最簡單的動詞win來表達，還可用名詞victory和動詞、名詞triumph。

Many fans came out to celebrate the triumph of their football team in the World Cup.

（許多球迷出來慶祝他們球隊在世界盃的勝利。）

另外名詞landslide意思是「山崩、滑坡」，也可專門用於描述選舉的結果，意指其中一方贏得可觀的大多數選票。或者當作形容詞使用，如「a landslide victory」。landslide也可以當作名詞，如下面例句。

The mayor won the election by a landslide.

（市長在選舉中贏得壓倒性勝利。）

蔡英文這次的連任之路並不是很順遂，尤其是經歷去年三合一選舉的失利，以及今（2020）年初黨內初選的紛爭等等。若想描述她的參選過程，可用「incumbent」，代表「現任」；而「comeback」做名詞使用，可翻成「逆轉、急起直追」的意思。

The incumbent has made a remarkable comeback from last year’s loss and won the re-election.

（現任的總統從去年大選輸掉後，大逆轉並贏得連任。）

和comeback意義相似，形容一個不被看好的競爭者或候選人，到最後勝出，則可用a dark horse「黑馬」。

In Taichung, Mr. Chen, a dark horse, defeated the incumbent and won the legislative election.

（陳先生在台中以黑馬之姿擊敗現任委員，贏得立法委員選舉。）

投票率 Voter Turnout

這次選舉的投票率比上一屆2016年總統大選高，根據中選會統計，在有資格選舉的民眾中，投票率高達74.9%。「符合選舉資格」可用「eligible voters」表達，投票率則可以用「（voter）turnout」來表示。turnout也是多益的常用字，可用於描述參與活動的人數。

The voter turnout this year surpassed that of the 2016 presidential and legislative election.

（今年的投票率超越2016年總統立委大選的投票率。）

Despite the cold weather, last night’s concert turnout was amazing.

（儘管天氣冷，昨晚參加演唱會的人數很驚人。）

任期 Term

蔡英文將於今年5月20日就職，而她的第一任任期中有不少具爭議性的改革（reform）措施，許多人相信她在下個任期中，將會面對更多來自國內外的嚴峻考驗。

任期可用「term」這個字，term還有「一段期間」的含義，譬如說美國在總統任內參眾議員的選舉，就稱為「midterm elections」。

The president will be sworn in on May 20th and face a tougher second term.

（總統將在5月20日就職，並將面對更嚴峻的第二任期。）

學校的學期也可用term，因此期中考常被稱為「midterm exam」，期末報告可稱為「term paper」。term還有「條款，條件」的意思，也常和conditions一起並用。

Before you purchase any apps, it’s better to read the terms and conditions carefully.

（在你購買任何apps時，最好仔細閱讀條款。）

和term相關的常見片語有「in terms of…」，意思是「根據…來看；以…而言」，例句如下。

In terms of money, I think I am better off in this job.

（以金錢來看，我認為現在的工作比較好。）

最後，這次選舉在各方關注中和平落幕，充分展現出台灣人民越趨成熟的民主素養。無論對於結果是否滿意，接下來持續監督執政當局，好公民責無旁貸。

【多益模擬試題】

1. The policy might be controversial, but it will be beneficial to society in the long _______.

(A) shot

(B) term

(C) eligibility

(C) rule

2. Thousands of people _______ in last Saturday’s rally to support their candidate.

(A) turned into

(B) turned off

(C) turned down

(D) turned out

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。本題為單字題，需選擇符合句意的詞，這裡(B) in the long term「長期來說」才符合本題題意「這個政策或許有爭議，但長期來看將是對社會有益的。」另外「a long shot」是「機會不大，不可能」的意思。

2. 正解為(D)。本題考的是片語和語意題，各選項的中文翻譯分別是(A)變成；(B)關掉；(C)關小；(D)出現，符合本題句意的是(D)「數以千計的人出來參與上週六的造勢，來支持他們候選人。」因此應該選(D)。

