國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

有人持武器狂奔！澳洲購物中心急疏散　民眾奔逃

▲▼ 。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲商場啟動應對機制，顧客奔逃。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲城市阿得雷德（Adelaide）最大購物中心「Westfield Marion Shopping Centre」23日下午發生有人持武器追逐的事件，購物中心隨即發布警報進行疏散封鎖。依據社群平台流傳的影片，可見武裝警力衝進商場內部，數十名顧客試著逃生躲避。

衛報、SBS等報導，警方在23日當地下午接獲通報，得知有兩群年輕男性在購物中心的美食廣場區域鬥毆，有人持棍棒，外傳還有人拿刀。依據社群平台X流傳的畫面，當時有整群年輕男性在商場內追逐。商場隨即啟動應對機制，除了發布警報疏散，內部的大型數位看板也明顯寫著購物中心內部有武裝分子。

這狀況引發商場內部民眾的恐慌。現場一名在看電影的目擊者宣稱，得知有緊急情況發生後，有人走出電影院確認情況，接著突然間，有人大喊快跑，接著大家站起來朝緊急出口狂奔。

警方派出巡邏隊到商場搜查，但至今未找到涉案團體，整起案件仍在調查中。已知有一名70多歲婦女肩膀部位受傷，另名30多歲的民眾膝蓋受傷，預計商場將會在24日恢復正常營業。

女腹痛求診驚見體內「藏了23年金屬夾」

女腹痛求診驚見體內「藏了23年金屬夾」

澳洲一名女子做完核磁共振（MRI）檢查後，發現體內有一個手術用的金屬夾。醫生發現，這個夾子自從女患者在1997年接受膽囊切除手術後，就一直遺留在她體內，時間長達23年。這名女子如今已對醫院提起訴訟，要求院方賠償。

紐西蘭渡輪擱淺　47人被困船上過夜

紐西蘭渡輪擱淺　47人被困船上過夜

3000人脫光！　澳洲裸泳春光無限

3000人脫光！　澳洲裸泳春光無限

澳洲攝影藝術家用鏡頭記錄台南門面與街景

澳洲攝影藝術家用鏡頭記錄台南門面與街景

剛起飛引擎噴火！　客機疑遭鳥擊急降落

剛起飛引擎噴火！　客機疑遭鳥擊急降落

購物中心澳洲紐澳要聞

4歲和7歲日本志工！　皇居外苑當英語導覽

正妹導師不捨學生畢業　感性暴哭：你們榮耀我3年

孫安佐移送...狄鶯神隱3天發聲！　「自己選擇自己承擔」：用心所以傷心

朋友帶熱情重新上車　司機女全程無奈配合

女CEO「買精生雙胞胎」：願望全實現　她感動落淚...兩女兒甜笑抱弟弟們！

