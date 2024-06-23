有人持武器狂奔！澳洲購物中心急疏散　民眾奔逃

▲商場啟動應對機制，顧客奔逃。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

澳洲城市阿得雷德（Adelaide）最大購物中心「Westfield Marion Shopping Centre」23日下午發生有人持武器追逐的事件，購物中心隨即發布警報進行疏散封鎖。依據社群平台流傳的影片，可見武裝警力衝進商場內部，數十名顧客試著逃生躲避。

衛報、SBS等報導，警方在23日當地下午接獲通報，得知有兩群年輕男性在購物中心的美食廣場區域鬥毆，有人持棍棒，外傳還有人拿刀。依據社群平台X流傳的畫面，當時有整群年輕男性在商場內追逐。商場隨即啟動應對機制，除了發布警報疏散，內部的大型數位看板也明顯寫著購物中心內部有武裝分子。

#HAPPENING NOW: Westfield Marion shopping centre is in lockdown, with police advising the public to stay away from the area.



Numerous police patrols are in attendance.



More to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/8vpz1P1DCA — 9News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) June 23, 2024

BREAKING: 7NEWS has obtained vision of the moment chaos unfolded inside the food court of Westfield Marion. Two groups of youths are seen fighting and running moments before a lockdown of the shopping centre. https://t.co/zFxGyAppN4 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/uh7E9aVn6G — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) June 23, 2024

這狀況引發商場內部民眾的恐慌。現場一名在看電影的目擊者宣稱，得知有緊急情況發生後，有人走出電影院確認情況，接著突然間，有人大喊快跑，接著大家站起來朝緊急出口狂奔。

警方派出巡邏隊到商場搜查，但至今未找到涉案團體，整起案件仍在調查中。已知有一名70多歲婦女肩膀部位受傷，另名30多歲的民眾膝蓋受傷，預計商場將會在24日恢復正常營業。