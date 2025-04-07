　
國際

快訊／再談股市崩盤！　川普：我不是故意的

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國對等關稅政策重挫全球股市，美股道瓊指數市值更是直接蒸發6兆美元，總統川普於6日向記者表示，自己並非故意讓股市崩跌。

▲▼美國總統川普2月9日在前往紐奧良的空軍一號專機發表談話。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普於6日向記者表示，自己並非故意讓股市崩跌。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

根據《路透社》報導，川普（Donald Trump）6日在「空軍一號」（Air Force One）上被記者問到市場波動時指出，「有時候就是得吃藥（take medicine）」，而自己並非故意要讓市場崩跌。

川普向記者表示，自己已經跟歐洲和亞洲的領導人針對關稅政策進行溝通，但除非美中之間的貿易逆差問題獲得解決，否則他不會輕易達成協議。

快訊／港恆生指數開盤洩2119點 失守21000點

快訊／港恆生指數開盤洩2119點 失守21000點

美國「對等關稅」影響在全球資本市場發酵，港股恆生指數今（7）日開盤便下跌2119點，大盤指數失守21000點，呈現高度賣壓的情況。至於國企指數則報7656點，開盤低開763點，中資企業為主的紅籌指數開盤3613點，跌幅逾6.71％。

