快訊／再談股市崩盤！　川普：我不是故意的

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

美國對等關稅政策重挫全球股市，美股道瓊指數市值更是直接蒸發6兆美元，總統川普於6日向記者表示，自己並非故意讓股市崩跌。

▲川普於6日向記者表示，自己並非故意讓股市崩跌。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



根據《路透社》報導，川普（Donald Trump）6日在「空軍一號」（Air Force One）上被記者問到市場波動時指出，「有時候就是得吃藥（take medicine）」，而自己並非故意要讓市場崩跌。

川普向記者表示，自己已經跟歐洲和亞洲的領導人針對關稅政策進行溝通，但除非美中之間的貿易逆差問題獲得解決，否則他不會輕易達成協議。

???? REPORTER: "Is there pain in the market at some point you're unwilling to tolerate?"



TRUMP: "I think your question is so stupid. I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something — and we have been treated so badly by other countries." pic.twitter.com/ptRzjl3lly