洛杉磯野火快燒到家門！哈利梅根開放豪宅避難　前進災區慰問災民

▲洛杉磯野火肆虐，哈利與梅根到帕薩迪納會議中心慰問災民。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

美國洛杉磯野火持續蔓延，英國已移居加州的哈利王子一家，居住的區域也可能受波及，不過暫時還未被撤離。目前，哈利王子與妻子梅根已打開大門，讓撤離後無家可歸的親朋好友到他們家借住，還在10日前往帕薩迪納會議中心（Pasadena Convention Center）慰問災民。

It’s time real journalists denounced the British “media” Tantrums over prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporting their community where Meghan is born & raised are beyond the pale. The for profit outrage is absurd & dangerous Prince Harry: ‘It takes one lone actor’ #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/oHJtkfEe8L

綜合外媒報導，哈利王子與妻子梅根自2020年就已搬到加州居住。有消息指出，他們一家在洛杉磯居住的區域也可能因野火蔓延，面臨斷電撤離的困境，不過暫時還未受影響。1月10日，哈利夫婦來到帕薩迪納會議中心，探視因洛杉磯野火而流離失所的受害者及在前線奮戰的急救人員。

目前，帕薩迪納會議中心已被當局劃作疏散中心，成為災民的重要庇護所，而哈利夫婦則在現場協助分發食品和生活必需品，並與撤離民眾及志願者互動交談，展現出他們溫暖、富有愛心的一面。

I love this obviously warm relationship between Harry & Meghan & Chef Jose Andres who says:



"I love them. I have been able to spend time with them, working with them and they are very hands-on and highly knowledgeable of … what the issues are, and what the needs are.” pic.twitter.com/LvD5L8YFth