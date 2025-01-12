洛杉磯野火快燒到家門！哈利梅根開放豪宅避難　前進災區慰問災民

▲洛杉磯野火肆虐，哈利與梅根到帕薩迪納會議中心慰問災民。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
美國洛杉磯野火持續蔓延，英國已移居加州的哈利王子一家，居住的區域也可能受波及，不過暫時還未被撤離。目前，哈利王子與妻子梅根已打開大門，讓撤離後無家可歸的親朋好友到他們家借住，還在10日前往帕薩迪納會議中心（Pasadena Convention Center）慰問災民。
It’s time real journalists denounced the British “media” Tantrums over prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporting their community where Meghan is born & raised are beyond the pale. The for profit outrage is absurd & dangerous— Carmella (@Sussex5525) January 11, 2025
Prince Harry:
‘It takes one lone actor’#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/oHJtkfEe8L
綜合外媒報導，哈利王子與妻子梅根自2020年就已搬到加州居住。有消息指出，他們一家在洛杉磯居住的區域也可能因野火蔓延，面臨斷電撤離的困境，不過暫時還未受影響。1月10日，哈利夫婦來到帕薩迪納會議中心，探視因洛杉磯野火而流離失所的受害者及在前線奮戰的急救人員。
目前，帕薩迪納會議中心已被當局劃作疏散中心，成為災民的重要庇護所，而哈利夫婦則在現場協助分發食品和生活必需品，並與撤離民眾及志願者互動交談，展現出他們溫暖、富有愛心的一面。
I love this obviously warm relationship between Harry & Meghan & Chef Jose Andres who says:— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 11, 2025
"I love them. I have been able to spend time with them, working with them and they are very hands-on and highly knowledgeable of … what the issues are, and what the needs are.” pic.twitter.com/LvD5L8YFth
此外，哈利與梅根也慰問了在前線救火的急救人員，對他們的努力表示感謝和支持，還與為受災家庭提供免費熱食的「世界中央廚房」創始人、知名廚師安德烈斯（José Andrés）會面。帕薩迪納市長戈多（Victor Gordo）表示，哈利夫婦的到來極具意義，展現了關懷精神，也激勵了在場的救援人員和志願者。
早前，哈利梅根在官網上發布聲明，提醒大眾關注野火災情，強調火災摧毀了當地無數個家庭、社區及重要設施，成千上萬的人因此受到影響，呼籲外界支持疏散中心及相關救援行動。
