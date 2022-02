「捕蛇教父」遭眼鏡蛇狠咬！攻擊影片曝　毒性發作心臟功能剩20%

▲印度「捕蛇教父」蘇雷什(Vava Suresh)。(圖/翻攝自Facebook/Vava Suresh)



記者張方瑀/綜合報導

印度「捕蛇教父」蘇雷什(Vava Suresh)日前試圖抓捕一隻長達約3公尺的眼鏡王蛇時,不慎被咬傷大腿,恐怖的一幕全被旁邊圍觀的群眾拍了下來。目前蘇雷什仍在醫院搶救,心臟功能一度僅剩下20%,雖然處於昏迷狀態,但現在已能夠自主呼吸。

Vava Suresh is bitten by Cobra, he is hospitalized & in critical situation. He is widely being consider as the brother and friend for every Trivandrum residents. please pray for him to come back in action likewise he survived in the past@ShashiTharoor @WeAreTrivandrum @navjotk28 pic.twitter.com/VdlYf1jlBd