幾內亞爆政變「捕捉總統」影片曝　政局陷入混亂

The President of Guinea, Alpha Condé has been arrested by his military.— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 5, 2021
A coup is underway in Guinea as you read this & the President has been taken away from the Palace.
Special forces that rebelled against him went to arrest him st the Presidential Palace.#RegisterToVote2023 pic.twitter.com/hZ3jiwn1jL
文／中央社美國聯合國總部5日綜合外電報導
西非國家幾內亞疑似爆發軍事政變。聯合國秘書長古特瑞斯（Antonio Guterres）予以譴責，並呼籲聲稱已奪權的叛亂分子釋放被拘捕的總統顧德（Alpha Conde）。
▲推特廣傳一則影片，顯示總統顧德身邊被全副武裝的軍人圍繞。（圖／翻攝推特）
法新社報導，古特瑞斯在推特發文說：「我本人密切關注幾內亞情勢，我強烈譴責任何藉由武力奪取政權的行徑，並呼籲立即釋放總統顧德。」
軍方叛亂分子5日在發給法新社的一段影片中表示，他們已拘捕現年83歲的顧德，並解散政府。
與此同時，顧德政府也發布聲明稱，特種部隊對總統府的攻勢已遭「擊退」。因此政變是否成功，情況尚未明朗。
讀者迴響