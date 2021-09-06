　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

幾內亞爆政變「捕捉總統」影片曝　政局陷入混亂

文／中央社美國聯合國總部5日綜合外電報導

西非國家幾內亞疑似爆發軍事政變。聯合國秘書長古特瑞斯（Antonio Guterres）予以譴責，並呼籲聲稱已奪權的叛亂分子釋放被拘捕的總統顧德（Alpha Conde）。

▲▼ 幾內亞政變叛軍和政府各執一詞 政局陷入渾沌。（圖／翻攝推特）

▲推特廣傳一則影片，顯示總統顧德身邊被全副武裝的軍人圍繞。（圖／翻攝推特）

法新社報導，古特瑞斯在推特發文說：「我本人密切關注幾內亞情勢，我強烈譴責任何藉由武力奪取政權的行徑，並呼籲立即釋放總統顧德。」

軍方叛亂分子5日在發給法新社的一段影片中表示，他們已拘捕現年83歲的顧德，並解散政府。

與此同時，顧德政府也發布聲明稱，特種部隊對總統府的攻勢已遭「擊退」。因此政變是否成功，情況尚未明朗。

►拖地神器才799元！從此地板超乾淨

ET快訊
被爆「闖紅燈嗆警」　謝長廷兒親自回應了！
3歲萌妹天生被裝「透明小肚子」　背後故事讓人淚崩

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

阿富汗女性讀大學規定出爐！　塔利班：「遮臉只露眼」禁男女合班

幾內亞爆政變「捕捉總統」影片曝　政局陷入混亂

第一代「麥當勞叔叔」…美國傳奇氣象主播辭世　享壽87歲

誰來接班日本首相　最新民調河野太郎31.9%居冠

叛軍宣稱「拘捕總統」　法新社：幾內亞疑爆發軍事政變

SAS特種部隊全員變裝！騙過塔利班組織　從戰區撤百公里到喀布爾

快訊／幾內亞驚傳政變！特戰上校帶兵進攻總統府　首都爆激烈槍響

3歲萌妹天生被裝「小肚子」　勇敢抗病魔！背後故事讓人心疼

Tinder配對「愛犬前飼主」！他帶狗狗重逢最愛小主人　結局超暖

美國街頭驚爆槍擊！嫌犯「火槍掃射」血洗人群　3人遭亂彈射中身亡

叮！「聲林之王3」台中最終海選　原來《我很好騙》是超大魔王

岳母我來惹！王彩樺合體高顏值女兒　熱舞辣翻..庭庭羞認「想出道」

車禍提告...被告接通知「自行到場」　男罵警白目！警怒斥：挑戰公權力

月租6位數店面室內竟藏化糞池　她怒揭房東離譜對話+失憶戲碼

萌娃鏡子前讚嘆美貌「我真漂亮」　雙胞胎姊妹狂嘴：我們長得一樣

運動型少女！正妹超流暢玩長板 走板、交叉步都會網讚：有魅力

騎士停外側想迴轉頻回頭看車況 觀察10多秒催油門...秒被撞飛！

彰化警買宵夜「停車場脫口罩抽菸」　被拍檢舉！記1小過+送衛生局裁罰

聽到「妳很棒」！美珠、昭旻、娜拉哭一片　Loco也掉淚..GRAY打氣：照你意思去做吧

洛威拿犬癱瘓百日「奇蹟發生了」 努力站立模樣媽感動：進步好多

阿富汗女性讀大學規定出爐！　塔利班：「遮臉只露眼」禁男女合班

幾內亞爆政變「捕捉總統」影片曝　政局陷入混亂

第一代「麥當勞叔叔」…美國傳奇氣象主播辭世　享壽87歲

誰來接班日本首相　最新民調河野太郎31.9%居冠

叛軍宣稱「拘捕總統」　法新社：幾內亞疑爆發軍事政變

SAS特種部隊全員變裝！騙過塔利班組織　從戰區撤百公里到喀布爾

快訊／幾內亞驚傳政變！特戰上校帶兵進攻總統府　首都爆激烈槍響

3歲萌妹天生被裝「小肚子」　勇敢抗病魔！背後故事讓人心疼

Tinder配對「愛犬前飼主」！他帶狗狗重逢最愛小主人　結局超暖

美國街頭驚爆槍擊！嫌犯「火槍掃射」血洗人群　3人遭亂彈射中身亡

iPhone 13發表會倒數「十大總整理」　配色最多、螢幕容量都更大

威脅提升！恐有秋颱生成變天時間曝　今午後防大雨

「他們瘋狂搞我下體」　女網紅直播遭6男童扒褲、打臀性騷

阿富汗女性讀大學規定出爐！　塔利班：「遮臉只露眼」禁男女合班

幾內亞爆政變「捕捉總統」影片曝　政局陷入混亂

猝睡症斷片竟被「脫褲素股」　女大生見內褲穿反怒告男同學

北市派出所前撞爆公車亭　休旅車「刷一排欄杆」騎上分隔島

「烤肉帶什麼」讓人賭爛　網友點出3項超討厭：佔胃的陋習

地層下陷一年6.5公分！　雲林放大絕「種高粱」搶救高鐵

新北男打完莫德納「中風癱瘓」！妻崩潰：他一直很健康

揪團9女16男最狂性愛趴　主辦人親送「女友大戰6男」3人起訴

國際熱門新聞

幾內亞驚傳政變　首都激烈槍響

騙過塔利班　特種部隊用罩袍撤離

3歲妹被裝「小肚子」勇敢讓人疼

馬斯克：特斯拉電動車不再配置方向盤、踏板

幾內亞疑政變 　叛軍宣稱拘捕總統

日本首相接班　河野太郎民調居冠

他從樓梯扶手滑下來　急墜2F爆頭亡

醉後PK陰莖長短！「短根」大叔輸不起　砍斷好友大GG

第一代麥當勞叔叔離世　享壽87歲

阿富汗女性讀大學　塔利班規定出爐

幾內亞爆政變！　「捕捉總統」影片曝

「花美男保鑣」僅因一張照帥到離職！

富國有12億劑疫苗可轉手　輝瑞莫德納7成

印度神童再預言！「回歸正常生活」時間點曝

更多熱門

相關新聞

幾內亞驚傳政變　首都激烈槍響

幾內亞驚傳政變　首都激烈槍響

西非國家幾內亞驚傳政變！外媒報導，幾內亞首都科納克里（Conakry）市中心5日突然槍生大作，民眾在總統府附近目擊到大量士兵。一名政府高層透露，幾內亞總統孔戴（Alpha Condé）沒有受傷，但也沒有說明更多細節。

吳釗燮專文登愛爾蘭媒體　籲聯合國讓台灣加入

吳釗燮專文登愛爾蘭媒體　籲聯合國讓台灣加入

聯合國爆料：北韓強制動員未成年孤兒挖礦

聯合國爆料：北韓強制動員未成年孤兒挖礦

美氣候特使凱瑞再訪華 赴天津與解振華進行4天會談

美氣候特使凱瑞再訪華 赴天津與解振華進行4天會談

吳釗燮籲聯合國「接納台灣」　蔡丁貴轟：蔡英文自欺欺人繼續執政

吳釗燮籲聯合國「接納台灣」　蔡丁貴轟：蔡英文自欺欺人繼續執政

關鍵字：

西非幾內亞軍事政變聯合國Antonio GuterresAlpha Conde

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

趙薇傳出現在「吳亦凡供的47人名單」

瑞士名錶稱「台灣是國家」辱華　鹿晗速切割解約

直播股東拆夥鬧不合　刀插桌留字條「要死一起死」

政二代闖紅燈嗆「知道我爸是誰？」警隔天竟收2支申誡

快訊／22歲女模墜樓亡「母控女婿惡行」　男方回應了

命理師點名5生肖　鬼門關以後發大財

最想住台北市哪一區？　鄉民答案很一致

回家才抓到染Delta　台北至少2人

內褲爆黏！她月經來「不是用衛生棉」　1天只洗1次醫驚呆

手搖飲3巨頭殞落！鄉民推爆：這家10元屌打

警抓政二代遭嗆還被記申誡？　謝長廷兒反擊

22歲女模亡！老公爆「暗黑對話」PO她跪地影片

大陸新出爐「26劣跡藝人」名單…少了趙薇

《俗女》陳嘉玲吐「子女心聲」媽秒心碎

幾內亞驚傳政變　首都激烈槍響

更多

最夯影音

更多
叮！「聲林之王3」台中最終海選　原來《我很好騙》是超大魔王

叮！「聲林之王3」台中最終海選　原來《我很好騙》是超大魔王
岳母我來惹！王彩樺合體高顏值女兒　熱舞辣翻..庭庭羞認「想出道」

岳母我來惹！王彩樺合體高顏值女兒　熱舞辣翻..庭庭羞認「想出道」

車禍提告...被告接通知「自行到場」　男罵警白目！警怒斥：挑戰公權力

車禍提告...被告接通知「自行到場」　男罵警白目！警怒斥：挑戰公權力

月租6位數店面室內竟藏化糞池　她怒揭房東離譜對話+失憶戲碼

月租6位數店面室內竟藏化糞池　她怒揭房東離譜對話+失憶戲碼

萌娃鏡子前讚嘆美貌「我真漂亮」　雙胞胎姊妹狂嘴：我們長得一樣

萌娃鏡子前讚嘆美貌「我真漂亮」　雙胞胎姊妹狂嘴：我們長得一樣

熱門快報

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

《料理之王2》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王2》，王者爭霸精采上菜，請勿錯過！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

寵物不管怎樣都好萌！東森寵物雲邀你參加金萌獎，最高2萬大獎等你抱回家。

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

毛爸媽必看 滿額送好禮！

即日起至9/30參加毛孩打牙祭活動，全站結帳滿額送寵物營養食品！快到寵物雲毛毛商城

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面