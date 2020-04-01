台大證實：2學生和台師大確診生修同堂課　「兩周內不得到校上課」

▲台大校園。（圖／資料照）

記者陳俊宏／台北報導

台灣師範大學一名20多歲男學生確診新冠肺炎，由於台師大和台大、台科大為三校聯盟，也讓另兩校學生憂心。對此，台大深夜以「雙語」回應證實，本校有兩名同學至台師大與確診生同修一門課，已被要求從最後接觸日起兩周內不得到校上課。對於這起確診，中央流行疫情指揮中心則說，目前初步掌握接觸者共13人，將持續調查是否有其他高風險暴露史，以釐清感染源。

台大3月31日深夜在臉書說，台師大3月30日晚間傳出一名學生確診新冠肺炎，本校立即與台師大聯絡，了解確診者足跡資料。

請繼續往下閱讀...

台大表示，台師大該確診生並無跨校選課，本校則有兩名同學至台師大與其同修一門課，已被要求從最後接觸日起，兩周內不得到校上課；此外，本校亦會依據台師大提供的校園健康管理名單，限制名單所列人員進入本校。

台大指出，台師大、台灣科技大學與本校結盟為國立台灣大學系統，系統內近6萬名師生共享教學與校園生活資源，師生往來密切；此次台師大發生確診個案誠屬憾事，感謝台師大提供足跡相關資訊，使本校得以規劃相關措施，並就其影響範圍預作防範，目前暫時無需停止兩校師生員工往來。

台大說，因目前疫情仍然緊張，本校將視疫情發展，隨時調整因應措施，以確保師生員工健康及校園安全。

▼台師大有一名男學生確診。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

最新確認感染源不明本土個案為案322-台師大男學生，指揮中心3月31日表示，他於3月26日出現發燒、咳嗽、嘔吐及全身倦怠等症狀至診所就醫，因症狀持續，於29日至醫院就醫，X光檢查有肺炎情形收治住院，30日由醫院採檢通報，於31日確診。

指揮中心發言人莊人祥指出，案322活動地點以宿舍、校園為主，平常交通工具是校車，作息單純，目前初步掌握接觸者共13人，將持續調查是否有其他高風險暴露史，以釐清感染源；另請同實驗室、同宿舍者進行隔離，會請修課班別進行停課。

台大聲明：

【本校因應臺灣師範大學發生確診個案防疫措施說明】

NTU’s Measures in Response to the Confirmed Case at NTNU

親愛的教職員工生您好，

國立臺灣師範大學30晚間傳出一名學生確診新冠肺炎，本校立即與臺師大聯絡，了解確診者足跡資料。該生並無跨校選課，本校則有兩名同學至臺師大與其同修一門課，已被要求從最後接觸日起兩週內不得到校上課。此外，本校亦會依據臺師大提供的校園健康管理名單，限制名單所列人員進入本校。

臺灣師範大學、臺灣科技大學與本校結盟為國立臺灣大學系統，系統內近6萬名師生共享教學與校園生活資源，師生往來密切。此次臺師大發生確診個案，誠屬憾事。感謝臺師大提供足跡相關資訊，使本校得以規劃相關措施，並就其影響範圍預作防範，目前暫時無需停止兩校師生員工往來。

因目前疫情仍然緊張，本校將視疫情發展，隨時調整因應措施，以確保師生員工健康及校園安全。

秘書室

NTU’s Measures in Response to the Confirmed Case at NTNU

Dear students and colleagues,

Upon learning of a confirmed case among the students of National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) last evening (March 30), NTU has contacted NTNU for further information about the student’s history of recently visited locations. The student is not enrolled in any cross-campus courses at NTU. However, two of our students are in the same class at NTNU with the confirmed case, and have been required not to enter the campus within the two weeks following the last contact date. NTU will also restrict the individuals who are listed by NTNU for self-health management from entering the campus.

NTNU, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), and NTU have allied to form the National Taiwan University System (NTU System). Within the NTU System, nearly 60,000 students and faculty members engage in frequent exchanges, closely sharing learning, teaching, and campus resources with one another. It is unfortunate that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at NTNU. We thank NTNU for providing the case’s history of visited locations so that NTU can respond immediately, take preventive measures according to the scope of impact, and presently avoid halting exchanges between students and faculty members of NTU and NTNU.

As the epidemic is still expanding, NTU will adjust its response measures according to outbreak severity to ensure campus safety and protect the health of all NTU members.

Sincerely yours,

NTU Secretariat