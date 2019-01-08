地方媽媽挑戰穿性感比基尼想變妹子...卻秒成「超星拳婦」

▲模特兒（左）和蘿拉（右）穿同風格比基尼的比較圖。（圖／翻攝自instagram）
國際中心／綜合報導
網拍有多殘酷？英國搞怪部落客蘿拉（Laura）最知道！日前在網路商城看到一套兩件式的比基尼，模特兒的演繹下相當性感又不失建康，讓她不禁換想自己穿上也能如此美好，豈料現實總是殘酷，套上後慘不忍睹已不足以形容，腰間肥肉炸出的模樣相當驚悚，如同「超星拳婦」。
綜合外媒報導，「BEGINNING BOUTIQUE」是一間專門販售性感衣物的網路商店，不管是緊身上衣或是三點式的比基尼套裝，都應有盡有，這些衣服在模特兒的撩人詮釋下，更讓人心動難耐，彷彿穿上後也能如此性感。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
GOOGLE GOALS .... BEND IT FLEX IT.... When you think you've got piles but you just need him to double check because you're out of anusol. Jlo, I'll be fucked if I'm bending over that hard for anything other than a bag of Maltesers. To all my new followers, I'm here to empower, support, encourage, make you laugh until you piss and show you how easy it is to give zero fucks over social norms. Dependant on when my period is due will depend on whether I post something sad because hormones give me the Debbie Downers (sorry to all Debbie Downers it's a really fucking unfortunate name). If you can manage all that legendary stuff then buckle in you beauts, fuck knows what's next. Yes, I have a spotty arse and you'll no doubt see it if you zoom. You're welcome. Much love, The gimp loving, spanx wearing, buck teethed, big nosed, munt shuffler X @jlo #googlegoals #funnyphoto #muntshuffler #spottyarse #legendsofkneedeep #nailedit #piles #whereismyendorsement #anusoliamwaiting #nopressure
英國的羅拉雖然早已為人母，還是想展現自己風韻猶存的一面，於是她購入了一件超合身的白色短版T恤，搭配迷你的紅色緊身內褲，試圖穿出跟模特兒一樣的性感氛圍。
不過事與願違，非但沒有同樣的效果，從公佈的照片上更是崩壞，除了胸部嚴重下垂，小腹的肥肉更是從衣服間狂炸，連蘿拉本人都自爆自棄的擺出不可置信的表情，「我還故意在腰部繫上了一條腰帶，不然畫面會更恐怖。」且補充這樣一套比基尼要價50英鎊（約台幣2000元）真的太離譜。
▲蘿拉這次穿搭如同超星拳婦。（圖／翻攝自網路）
對此驚悚畫面，網友們紛紛哭笑不得的留言，有人分享自身經驗，表示自己也經常買錯衣服，「為什麼模特兒穿上是個妹，可是收到貨的我穿起來卻一秒變大媽？」也有人笑開懷，「這太經典了吧」、「我差點笑死」、「這件我也駕馭不來」、「哈哈哈你可以繼續挑戰別的嗎？想看」。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
GOOGLE GOALS.... FRIDAY NIGHT SURPRISE.... "Hurry up and get the kids to bed. I want you back down stairs." What can only be described as the most erratic bedtime known to man as Steve races back down stairs, cock in hand and imagining the fact he might actually get to delve into my bush weed, as I wrap myself tighter than a Christmas turkey and strap a pizza pan to my head. "....what .... the .... fuck are you WEARING??? are those children's tights???" "Take the fucking photo. I'm touching cloth and this foil is cutting my vagina to shreds." True story. 116,000 FACEBOOK FOLLOWERS. THANK YOU. HAPPY FUCKING FRIDAY. #beyonce #legend #nailingit #funnyphotos