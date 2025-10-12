　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

杜魯道赤裸上身「擁吻凱蒂佩芮」！　直擊照曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國天后凱蒂佩芮（Katy Perry）先前被傳與加拿大前總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）共進晚餐，互動曖昧。如今外媒The Mail on Sunday獨家刊出兩人在遊艇上熱情擁吻的照片，杜魯道當時穿著牛仔褲、戴墨鏡，赤裸上身和穿著連身泳衣的凱蒂佩芮相擁，傳聞數月的戀情似乎也宣告曝光。

National Post引述The Mail on Sunday報導指出，這張照片是由一名在附近行駛船隻上的遊客意外拍到，其中認出男方是杜魯道的關鍵，就是他左肩上的海達烏鴉（Haida Raven）刺青，「她把船開到一艘小型賞鯨船旁邊，然後他們就開始親熱。我一開始沒認出和她在一起的男人是誰，直到看見他手臂上的刺青才驚覺是杜魯道」。

▲▼ 美國天后凱蒂佩芮（Katy Perry）與加拿大前總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲凱蒂佩芮和杜魯道之間的戀情傳聞已有數月。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

凱蒂佩芮和杜魯道之間的戀情傳聞已有數月。今年7月，有人拍到兩人在餐廳共進晚餐，互動曖昧，引發外界聯想。

杜魯道2023年宣布與妻子分開，凱蒂佩芮則是在今年7月3日證實她與男星奧蘭多布魯（Orlando Bloom）之間的關係結束。根據Cosmopolitan列出的時間序，凱蒂佩芮是在一場活動上與杜魯道相遇，接著7月28日被發現共進晚餐，後來杜魯道還被拍到去看凱蒂佩芮演唱會。到了今年10月，消息人士告訴每日郵報，凱蒂佩芮對杜魯道非常感興趣，稱他相當有魅力。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

10/11 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
394 1 8262 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
來台掃貨！砂糖塞滿行李箱爆紅　日本老闆笑了：在台灣出道？
101國慶煙火見「鏟子超人」！內幕超感人　賈永婕揭缺席災區原
快訊／道奇我們來了！　釀酒人7年後再闖國聯冠軍賽
杜魯道赤裸上身「擁吻凱蒂佩芮」！　直擊照曝光
快訊／川普嗆加徵100%關稅！　陸商務部回應
快訊／台中街頭巨響！男高樓墜落　當場死亡

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

哈瑪斯警告：隨時準備好「重新開戰」　拒絕離開加薩

杜魯道赤裸上身「擁吻凱蒂佩芮」！　直擊照曝光

15歲少女教室內「遭2學長集體性侵」！　大馬議員：應恢復鞭打體罰

TikTok分拆後新布局？　傳「川普19歲帥兒」出任高層

最後期限！　以色列：哈瑪斯13日起釋放人質、交還遺體

23歲台男日本旅遊「逛超市偷東西」被逮！　順手摸走壽司、天婦羅

舊金山滅門血案！一家四口陳屍豪宅　2幼女床上斷氣

川普對中祭100%關稅！加密貨幣市場血洗　180億美元一夜蒸發

她家麥田突降巨大不明物體！NASA設備突現德州農地　民眾全程目擊

加薩和平峰會前夕　卡達外交官「赴會途中翻車」釀3死2傷

王柏傑分手謝欣穎首現身：沒交惡　遭虧潛水療傷哭在海裡...他大方接哏

泰妍練Rap「模仿Nucksal鼻音XD」　挑戰RIIZE〈Siren〉累到尖叫

余天催余祥銓「再生一個兒子」　被傳烏龍死訊氣：健康的不得了

前行政院長張俊雄告別式！賴清德頒褒揚令　遺孀抱蔡英文痛哭

黃秋生拒合作吳慷仁：別害人了　笑稱想辦邪教「有錢就能入」

女代書遭詐1.6億墜樓亡！生前絕望求助影片曝光　母娘裝傻扯黑道

黃偉晉等婁峻碩開口：不想第一個問XD　五堅情休團...黃韻玲狀況外「怎會這樣」

山友攀東卯山失聯47天！跑山獸80米深谷尋獲　已成冰涼屍體

秋田犬狂嚶嚶叫：救我　媽勸半天：你沒卡住！

國慶大典小凸槌　韓國瑜突念賴清德講稿「眉頭一皺」典禮中斷數秒

哈瑪斯警告：隨時準備好「重新開戰」　拒絕離開加薩

杜魯道赤裸上身「擁吻凱蒂佩芮」！　直擊照曝光

15歲少女教室內「遭2學長集體性侵」！　大馬議員：應恢復鞭打體罰

TikTok分拆後新布局？　傳「川普19歲帥兒」出任高層

最後期限！　以色列：哈瑪斯13日起釋放人質、交還遺體

23歲台男日本旅遊「逛超市偷東西」被逮！　順手摸走壽司、天婦羅

舊金山滅門血案！一家四口陳屍豪宅　2幼女床上斷氣

川普對中祭100%關稅！加密貨幣市場血洗　180億美元一夜蒸發

她家麥田突降巨大不明物體！NASA設備突現德州農地　民眾全程目擊

加薩和平峰會前夕　卡達外交官「赴會途中翻車」釀3死2傷

明天開盤不樂觀！不敗教主曝「我又會蒸發8位數」：不用太擔心

桃園男拒盤查騎1公里遭攔　「多次酒駕怕家人罵」裝沒聽到

道奇女攝影遭強襲球擊中！大谷翔平暖關心　被讚「真的很溫柔」

哈瑪斯警告：隨時準備好「重新開戰」　拒絕離開加薩

跨越三縣市徒步長征！大庄媽遶境北港7天6夜　回鑾萬人空巷相迎

台中男獨攀南投東坑山迷路求救　27警義消花4小時找到人

6年前還在街頭唱歌⋯　他唱2場小巨蛋完售：還好我沒有放棄

北市路口突多一塊「藍方格」！網驚：搶荷包用的？交通局揭正解

土城新案站上8字頭　市調指一優勢撐過房市寒冬

道奇我們來了！釀酒人3轟擊垮小熊　7年後再闖國聯冠軍賽

【台中毒駕男出院】撞進茶行釀1死1傷！坐輪椅正面曝光

國際熱門新聞

麥田突降不明物體　NASA設備突現德州農地

台男首爾街頭家暴！　狂揍11歲女兒被捕

川普對中100%關稅　加密貨幣市場血洗

少女手機被老師沒收！才知她遭性侵15次

中國限稀土　川普：波音零件我也能卡！

有台積電！　外媒預測「2檔AI股」5年後超越輝達

洗完澡「開門通風」大錯特錯　達人解答

舊金山滅門血案　一家四口陳屍豪宅

中國客倒2公升沐浴乳進溫泉池！日業者PO公告

拜登抗癌近況：接受放射線＋荷爾蒙療法

中升級稀土管制！項立剛：科技戰攻守易位

退休男砸錢買露營車圓夢！妻子嫌太苦崩潰「傳Line喊離婚」

凱蒂佩芮擁吻加拿大前總理　直擊照曝光

百萬YTR爆偷吃辣妹Coser！認了外遇還嗆「玩玩而已」

更多熱門

相關新聞

TikTok分拆新布局？　傳川普19歲兒出任高層

TikTok分拆新布局？　傳川普19歲兒出任高層

美國總統川普（Donald Trump）的19歲小兒子巴倫（Barron Trump）傳出有望出任影音平台TikTok高層職位。外媒報導，川普在完成TikTok美國業務與中國母公司分拆協議後，外界推測巴倫可能被任命為這家市值約140億美元（約新台幣4540億元）的公司董事之一。

舊金山滅門血案　一家四口陳屍豪宅

舊金山滅門血案　一家四口陳屍豪宅

川普對中100%關稅　加密貨幣市場血洗

川普對中100%關稅　加密貨幣市場血洗

麥田突降不明物體　NASA設備突現德州農地

麥田突降不明物體　NASA設備突現德州農地

美國宣布：將讓卡達在愛達荷州建造軍用設施

美國宣布：將讓卡達在愛達荷州建造軍用設施

關鍵字：

凱蒂佩芮杜魯道北美要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

狂掉10℃！　首波大降溫要來了

國軍被中共女特工「楚亭」誘惑狂洩機密

烏山頭光電板遭指用藥水清洗！業者提告了

南投國慶煙火挨批史上最爛　縣長許淑華回應了

國軍累癱躺地「屋主1暖舉太震撼」　網喊：致最高敬意

國慶訂位爆滿客人卻全放鳥！居酒屋闆娘心痛

消防員見屍僵女未急救！家屬怒告求國賠

被嗆「不是政大法律系？」蔣萬安回應

嫩模花蓮外拍遭攝影師下藥迷姦　慘染性病崩潰提告

周一台股恐崩逾1600點？　富台指、台積電ADR暴跌預警

5億高中生婚姻確定無效　夏男貪鉅額遺產一場空　

拍戲擦愛火？宋慧喬躲車裡哭「與他緋聞傳25年」　男星：大家以為我甩她

東京寶可夢樂園「寶可夢中心」建築曝

高雄男趁前女友泥醉性侵　洗澡水聲意外救了她

薇閣中學「5男2女」校內版本曝光！　學生揭內情

更多

最夯影音

更多
王柏傑分手謝欣穎首現身：沒交惡　遭虧潛水療傷哭在海裡...他大方接哏

王柏傑分手謝欣穎首現身：沒交惡　遭虧潛水療傷哭在海裡...他大方接哏
泰妍練Rap「模仿Nucksal鼻音XD」　挑戰RIIZE〈Siren〉累到尖叫

泰妍練Rap「模仿Nucksal鼻音XD」　挑戰RIIZE〈Siren〉累到尖叫

余天催余祥銓「再生一個兒子」　被傳烏龍死訊氣：健康的不得了

余天催余祥銓「再生一個兒子」　被傳烏龍死訊氣：健康的不得了

前行政院長張俊雄告別式！賴清德頒褒揚令　遺孀抱蔡英文痛哭

前行政院長張俊雄告別式！賴清德頒褒揚令　遺孀抱蔡英文痛哭

黃秋生拒合作吳慷仁：別害人了　笑稱想辦邪教「有錢就能入」

黃秋生拒合作吳慷仁：別害人了　笑稱想辦邪教「有錢就能入」

熱門快報

月圓國慶，好運連發！

月圓國慶，好運連發！

中秋團圓撞上國慶歡慶！這份雙倍的喜悅，當然要用雙倍的好運來回饋你！

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

連假假日怎麼安排？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，輕鬆運動一下！

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

全聯超高CP值麵包開箱

全聯超高CP值麵包開箱

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天就來開箱，五款麵包，究竟會不會踩雷，讓我們繼續看下去

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面