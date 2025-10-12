杜魯道赤裸上身「擁吻凱蒂佩芮」！　直擊照曝光

Eye-popping pictures that prove Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ARE a couple: Passionate kisses. Roaming hands. After Orlando Bloom split, friends tell us exactly what's going on.... https://t.co/AV32LMcifF

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國天后凱蒂佩芮（Katy Perry）先前被傳與加拿大前總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）共進晚餐，互動曖昧。如今外媒The Mail on Sunday獨家刊出兩人在遊艇上熱情擁吻的照片，杜魯道當時穿著牛仔褲、戴墨鏡，赤裸上身和穿著連身泳衣的凱蒂佩芮相擁，傳聞數月的戀情似乎也宣告曝光。

National Post引述The Mail on Sunday報導指出，這張照片是由一名在附近行駛船隻上的遊客意外拍到，其中認出男方是杜魯道的關鍵，就是他左肩上的海達烏鴉（Haida Raven）刺青，「她把船開到一艘小型賞鯨船旁邊，然後他們就開始親熱。我一開始沒認出和她在一起的男人是誰，直到看見他手臂上的刺青才驚覺是杜魯道」。

▲凱蒂佩芮和杜魯道之間的戀情傳聞已有數月。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

凱蒂佩芮和杜魯道之間的戀情傳聞已有數月。今年7月，有人拍到兩人在餐廳共進晚餐，互動曖昧，引發外界聯想。

⚡️ EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen on a dinner date in Montreal https://t.co/rTiA6ggs2m pic.twitter.com/1ALsHga6st

杜魯道2023年宣布與妻子分開，凱蒂佩芮則是在今年7月3日證實她與男星奧蘭多布魯（Orlando Bloom）之間的關係結束。根據Cosmopolitan列出的時間序，凱蒂佩芮是在一場活動上與杜魯道相遇，接著7月28日被發現共進晚餐，後來杜魯道還被拍到去看凱蒂佩芮演唱會。到了今年10月，消息人士告訴每日郵報，凱蒂佩芮對杜魯道非常感興趣，稱他相當有魅力。

