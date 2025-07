義大利飛機「機鼻朝下」墜毀　撞地爆炸畫面曝光

▲小飛機墜機撞地爆炸起火,機上2人罹難。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

義大利22日發生小飛機墜機事故,機上飛行員與一名乘客總計2人罹難。如今事發當下的影片曝光,小飛機以機鼻朝下的狀態撞向路面,俯衝墜地爆炸起火,黑色濃煙直竄空中,也迫使高速公路上往來的車輛被迫穿過燃起熊熊大火的墜機現場。

✈️???? A plane crashed onto a busy highway in Italy — several cars passed through a wall of fire



According to Brescia Today, the cause of the crash remains unknown.



On board were a 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. They both died. pic.twitter.com/65JdtqyS0D