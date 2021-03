少年見叔叔「玩槍」好奇錄影　下秒遭瞄準斃命！親手錄下死亡瞬間

▲普林斯的叔叔接過手槍後,隨即裝上子彈朝姪子開槍。(圖/推特/@alok_pandey)



記者王佩翊/編譯

印度一名19歲少年日前與叔叔以及叔叔的友人坐在路邊聊天,隨後其中一人便拿出手槍,由於心生好奇,少年隨即拿出手機錄下兩人玩槍的過程,怎知下一秒叔叔卻突然舉槍瞄準他,並開槍射擊。中槍的少年當場倒地不起,發出痛苦呻吟,而這段由死者親手錄下的死亡瞬間,也隨即引發熱議。

A bizarre killing in west UP’s Muzaffarnagar caught on camera , the 19 yr old man filming died after being shot by his uncle who was reportedly ‘checking out’ a country made pistol during a liquor binge at a tubewell in their village . @muzafarnagarpol say 1 arrested ... pic.twitter.com/EZ2GOhGiR4