殘障示威者遭警察「拔走義肢」噴胡椒水…痛苦倒地　路人崩潰狂喊：醫生！

記者張方瑀/編譯

佛洛伊德之死引發的抗議活動仍在全美各地持續,俄亥俄州一名雙腿截肢的男子21日在示威現場遭警方噴灑胡椒水,當他痛苦地倒在地上時,警察甚至將他的義肢拿走,周圍人群要求警察歸還遭到拒絕。

A double amputee in Columbus, OH was peacefully protesting when police hit and maced him... and TOOK HIS PROSTHETIC LEGS!! Is there no HUMANITY left in police forces across America? He had to crawl to get help. Who would think this is OK? #EndPoliceViolence #StopPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/4sXteg3bi5