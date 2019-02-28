　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
    • 　
> >
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

「賠上車窗值得嗎？」　一組照秒懂車停消防栓前的風險　

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

 ▲▼加州安那翰消防局PO出一系列水袋穿過破裂車窗的照片，警告民眾勿將車輛停在消防栓前。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@AnaheimFire）

▲加州安那翰消防局PO出一組水帶穿過破裂車窗的照片，警告民眾勿將車輛停在消防栓前。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@AnaheimFire）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國加州第二大都市安那翰的消防局，在當地時間26日再推特發布一組照片，告訴大家如果將車輛停在消防栓旁的下場，照片中汽車的窗戶被消防員擊碎，水帶則從車中穿過。安那翰消防局的貼文寫道，「有人想知道將車停在消防栓前，發生火災時會發生甚麼事嗎？」

消防局也在推文中解釋，消防水帶必須保持順暢並方便移動，所以不能繞過車輛或從車底穿過。一旦將車停放在消防栓前，不僅會收到罰單傷害荷包，更糟的是有可能延誤救災，消防局也以逗趣的口吻表示，「為了更近的車位賠上車窗和拖車費值得嗎？」

ET快訊
快訊／台灣石化林園煉油廠爆炸！火煙直竄遮天　警消搶救1人送醫
最辣熟女新婚才2週！秒po半裸交纏小鮮肉照
婆媳不合！1600萬元遺產全送外人　媳婦怒提告討回敗陣
半夜餵奶起爭執她哭鬧「我很累」　20歲男掐死18歲妻

關鍵字：北美要聞,加州,安那翰,Anaheim

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

「賠上車窗值得嗎？」　一組照秒懂車停消防栓前的風險　

MARUV親俄爭議捲歌壇　烏克蘭全面退出歐洲歌唱大賽

世界第二例！澳洲出現「半同卵雙胞胎」竟有3組染色體

日本擬用99%除汙土蓋公設　福島怒批中央變相毀約

川金會前被越南驅逐出境　山寨金正恩怨：長得像名人怪我囉？

英國女王25歲絕美露肩照　皇家郵票使用近20年

川金二會破局　青瓦台時隔3hrs發聲：遺憾但「比過去都有意義」

不斷更新／川普空中熱線文在寅　共享越南「川金二會」結果

最辣熟女嫁長跑10年男友！新婚2週秒po半裸交纏小鮮肉照

車位留下「超大鵰」！　女收3100元荒謬罰單：笑到快往生

張景嵐爆分手小煜！　「想說服他追隨妙禪」毀3年情

陳其邁直播《還願》狂湧5.3萬人　現實門後「碰3聲」...4男嚇爆尖叫

親姐姐跟好兄弟親密接吻歐巴弟嚇傻衝樓上：什麼情況

小鬼《玩很大》選新歡了！　 鬼嫂「第一次節目爆哭」：心情超不好

沒有前鏡頭、拍照濾鏡開超強 智障型→智慧型手機10年挑戰

台中夜店鬥毆安管跳車頂猛K　拿滅火器狂噴...3車損9人送醫

張彬彬：妳這是在玩火　酒後吻上林依晨「超酥麻」

《炮仔聲》超渣劇情真實上演　釣出男星「神回覆」笑翻

《POKÉMON 名偵探皮卡丘》全新預告

《東宮》渣男主被咒孤獨終老　甜虐交加「雙結局」網暴動

川金二會破局　青瓦台時隔3hrs發聲：遺憾但「比過去都有意義」

不斷更新／川普空中熱線文在寅　共享越南「川金二會」結果

最辣熟女嫁長跑10年男友！新婚2週秒po半裸交纏小鮮肉照

車位留下「超大鵰」！　女收3100元荒謬罰單：笑到快往生

川普記者會節錄／協議告吹！關鍵曝：北韓盼全面解除制裁換無核

川金二會《河內宣言》告吹！　美前外交官轟：根本是缺乏準備

「賠上車窗值得嗎？」　一組照秒懂車停消防栓前的風險　

被流浪貓咬傷！　她就醫打針後收到150萬元帳單驚呆...

真衰！2度被69歲三寶撞爛店　洋菓子店永久歇業

奧運賽前「一夜情」變墊底！女選手生活全毀　還有人找她拍「成人片」

法醫「死了怎麼找我」下秒鬧靈異　謝震武變臉：別鬧了

廚餘桶驚見女嬰屍／關鍵黑衣男曝光！手拎黑色塑膠袋西門町丟包

綠軍慘輸暴龍厄文表情茫然　美名嘴斷言他今夏必離開波士頓

巴黎時裝周／LANVIN新主帥上陣大受好評　張鈞甯白洋裝融進雕像

病危都沒出現！3天後1600萬遺產飛了...媳婦氣炸告人　486先生：哪來的勇氣

川金二會破局　青瓦台時隔3hrs發聲：遺憾但「比過去都有意義」

UBA／漫長復健300多天　韓杰諭過得掙扎

快訊／台灣石化林園煉油廠爆炸！火煙直竄遮天　警消搶救1人送醫

LINE帳號好友群組不怕消失了　換機前先做好3動作

美艦穿台海、轟6共機擾台　嚴德發火速視導北部桃園駐軍

揪團9女16男最狂性愛趴　主辦人親送「女友大戰6男」3人起訴

國際熱門新聞

情侶搭郵輪大遲到　船長見到秒開..

印度擊落巴國F16　雙方1天3..

賽前搞一夜情　女選手淪A片廠商..

名醫擠爆巨大粉瘤　大量膿汁噴射

女鋼琴家愛健身　體脂12%超火..

更／川普空中熱線文在寅　分享峰..

大叔遭綁架餵壯陽藥逼「男男激戰..

寶寶搭飛機　暖媽先送200份禮..

川金二會生變　白宮證實未達成協..

QS世界大學學科50強　台大1..

獻花金正恩　越南19歲女大生神..

年收400萬！美魔女「相親60..

司機、列車長大吵！埃及失速火車..

木椅捅下體、燒體毛　少女遭8人..

更多熱門

相關新聞

被浪貓咬傷　打針後收到150萬帳單

美國野生動物學家帕克在佛羅里達州大沼澤地國家公園外的鄉村小路上，遇見一隻營養不良又病懨懨的流浪貓，便從車上拿出鮪魚餵食，豈料卻被小貓咬傷手指。雖然有先自行消毒做緊急處理，但附近區域日前才發布了狂犬病警告，心存疑慮的帕克隨後就醫打針，之後卻收到高達4萬8512美元的帳單。

大麥町內建愛心鼻頭　隨時比心心

協議未達成！川普：現在無法簽協定

韓：川普7時離開越南前將熱線文在寅

川金二會生變　白宮證實未達成協議

讀者迴響

發燒話題

好樂迪 錢櫃 黑嘉嘉 奧斯卡 王令麟 鱷魚先生 還願 鹽水蜂炮 王令麟 乙武洋匡 宋仲基宋慧喬 橋本有菜 羅志祥 郭台銘 王令麟 愛紗離婚 文化大學 鈕承澤 華航罷工 嵐Arashi 昆凌懷孕 流感 王令麟 唐鳳家暴 孫其君 郭婞淳退休 廖峻中風 林俊傑演唱會 習近平 肉圓惡爸 王令麟 長榮空姐 劉至翰離婚 貴婦奈奈 非洲豬瘟 米津玄師 陳昱安 王令麟 地震 KKBOX風雲榜 普悠瑪內幕 李光洙認愛 比基尼登山客 玄彬孫藝真 張柏芝 劉詩詩吳奇隆 王令麟 防彈少年團BTS JHBL 優適活 誰摔死了李新 王令麟 嚴凱泰逝世 網紅空姐 徐若瑄 周子瑜 孫安佐 蔡英文 黃曉明 袁惟仁昏迷 王令麟 木村拓哉 戴資穎 膝蓋痛 柯文哲 柯P 王令麟 林書豪 九二共識 董梓甯 傅崐萁 王令麟 高嘉瑜 韓國瑜 賴清德 王令麟 西野加奈 金庸病逝 王心凌 王令麟 酒駕修法 聲林之王 蒼井空 王令麟 興富發 東森寵物雲 劉寶傑 港珠澳大橋 王令麟 趙麗穎馮紹峰 費玉清引退 吉澤明步 理科太太 S.H.E 范冰冰 王令麟 鄧超孫儷 蔡依林 泫雅 E'Dawn 林青霞 黃瀞瑩 張鈞甯 江俊翰吸毒 颱風即時 王令麟 秦偉性侵 聲林之王 吳宗憲 周湯豪 統一發票 王令麟 迪麗熱巴 福原愛 希爾思評價 五月天 馬如風猝逝 鹿晗關曉彤 王令麟 林志玲言承旭 郭雪芙 王令麟 蔣友柏離婚 川普 停班停課 陳偉殷 王令麟 草莓網 林宥嘉 蕭敬騰 吳建豪離婚 社畜時代 彩美旬果 王令麟 UFO 外星人 住宅裝修 信用卡 王令麟 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 王令麟 火星 波多野結衣 飛碟 信用卡比較 王令麟 X檔案 田中千繪 賈靜雯修杰楷 王令麟 綜藝玩很大 四葉草 周杰倫 隋棠 王令麟 曾莞婷 刮刮樂 尼斯湖水怪 周天成 王令麟 聲林之王 盛竹如 希爾思 乃木坂46 王令麟 動物王國 新垣結衣 5566 威力彩 王令麟 楊冪離婚 王柏融 王令麟 金門防疫戰 司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法 張景嵐小煜

熱門新聞

情侶搭郵輪大遲到　船長見到秒開走

第一次出國　他桃機撿到7碗泡麵

紅色福特佔用車庫　屋主暴怒鎖門

戴耳機睡覺！國二男起床「世界變安靜」

《還願》杜家「屋內藏恐怖死字」

兒狂傳訊息：好想你！過世母回覆了

星巴克貓爪杯讓5萬人驚呆！官方回應

印度擊落巴國F16　雙方1天3機毀

賽前搞一夜情　女選手淪A片廠商人選

送小孩校門口驚見「國際級男神」

即／新竹上吊送煞開始！道長請出稻草人

超巨兔保母顧寶寶　一哭馬上通知爸媽

勝利遭審8hrs憔悴離開警局　韓網罵翻

「真心覺得在台灣帶小孩很難」　她說出媽媽心聲

老外沒健保掛急診　帳單讓他傻眼

更多

最夯影音

更多

張景嵐爆分手小煜！　「想說服他追隨妙禪」毀3年情

陳其邁直播《還願》狂湧5.3萬人　現實門後「碰3聲」...4男嚇爆尖叫

親姐姐跟好兄弟親密接吻歐巴弟嚇傻衝樓上：什麼情況

小鬼《玩很大》選新歡了！　 鬼嫂「第一次節目爆哭」：心情超不好

沒有前鏡頭、拍照濾鏡開超強 智障型→智慧型手機10年挑戰

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【白色情人節】

抽LINE POINTS！ 只要加入好房網LINE完成個人化設定，就抽520的LINE POINTS喔！

ET行動法庭

司法要正義，大聲挺人權！資深司法記者蘇位榮帶你解讀司法、捍衛正義！

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

ETtoday好朋友野餐日來囉！

2019好朋友野餐日，好玩的野餐派對、聲林之王台北首場見面會、好逛的手作市集、好萌的寵物市集，3月30日台北大直美堤公園不見不散。

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新聞雲股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面