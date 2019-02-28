「賠上車窗值得嗎？」　一組照秒懂車停消防栓前的風險　

▲加州安那翰消防局PO出一組水帶穿過破裂車窗的照片，警告民眾勿將車輛停在消防栓前。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@AnaheimFire）

美國加州第二大都市安那翰的消防局，在當地時間26日再推特發布一組照片，告訴大家如果將車輛停在消防栓旁的下場，照片中汽車的窗戶被消防員擊碎，水帶則從車中穿過。安那翰消防局的貼文寫道，「有人想知道將車停在消防栓前，發生火災時會發生甚麼事嗎？」

消防局也在推文中解釋，消防水帶必須保持順暢並方便移動，所以不能繞過車輛或從車底穿過。一旦將車停放在消防栓前，不僅會收到罰單傷害荷包，更糟的是有可能延誤救災，消防局也以逗趣的口吻表示，「為了更近的車位賠上車窗和拖車費值得嗎？」

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR