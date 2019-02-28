　
快訊／川金二會生變！白宮證實未達成協議　川普記者會提前

國際中心／綜合報導

川金二會進入第2天，美國總統川普與北韓領導人金正恩原訂中午一同共進午餐，但目前傳出行程變更的消息。根據白宮發言人桑德斯的最新說法，川普原訂的會後記者會提前至台灣時間下午3點舉行，目前雙方並沒有達成任何協議。

▲ 目前萬豪酒店記者會現場已開始進行布置。

面對記者提出的《河內宣言》簽署儀式是否照舊進行，桑德斯不願給予正面回應。根據外媒的最新消息，目前川金午餐行程確定取消，而萬豪酒店附近已出現交通管制。

《華盛頓郵報》記者David Nakamura指出，稍早大批媒體記者都在午餐餐廳守候川普與金正恩，現場擺著餐盤和菜單，但雙方代表團都沒有露面。目前白宮媒體記者已上車，準備前往萬豪酒店，「美國總統稍後結束萬豪酒店的記者會之後，預計將搭乘空軍一號離開。」

回顧今上午的會談行程，川普與金正恩台灣時間10時左右開始進行一對一會談，到了10時45分，雙邊擴大會談登場。只不過，雙方原訂午餐行程遲遲未登場，14時傳出午餐取消的消息，而川金2人則在14時24分左右離開大都會酒店。

白宮稍早發出聲明，川普、金正恩進行了多方討論，包括促進無核化以及經濟相關等議題，「但現階段並未達成協議，雙方團隊期待未來繼續進行會談。」

出版：14:03
更新：14:29

►►►不斷更新／「川金二會」今早1：1會談　下午3點5分發表《河內宣言》！

關鍵字：川金二會,川普,金正恩,日韓要聞,北美要聞,東南亞要聞

「金正恩還沒準備好」　川普開記者會：現在無法簽任何協定

不斷更新／蓬佩奧：金正恩還沒做好無核化準備　數周內會再進行協商

10歲童遭IS強擄懷孕！恐遭「百名男子」性侵過　不聽話就用電纜抽

川普記者會後搭乘空軍一號返美　韓：7時離開越南前熱線文在寅

快訊／川金二會生變！白宮證實未達成協議　川普記者會提前

韓：川普7時離開越南前將熱線文在寅

於越南河內舉行的川金會28日進入第二天，北韓領導人金正恩與美國總統川普上午進行擴大會談，沒想到到了預定午宴的時間，雙方皆未現身，直接取消午宴。白宮表示，川普在結束會談後將直接返回萬豪酒店，並將原定於台灣時間下午5時舉行的記者會提前至3時舉行，讓現場媒體不知所措。而青瓦台則透露，川普將在台灣時間晚間7時致電文在寅，告知此次會談結果。」

金正恩談無核：沒準備好就不會在這

羅德曼賀川金會　大讚川普功勞

直播／川金二會簽署河內宣言？ 中美朝韓各有盤算

中美貿易談判順利　美國：延遲增稅

