快訊／川金二會生變！白宮證實未達成協議　川普記者會提前

國際中心／綜合報導

川金二會進入第2天，美國總統川普與北韓領導人金正恩原訂中午一同共進午餐，但目前傳出行程變更的消息。根據白宮發言人桑德斯的最新說法，川普原訂的會後記者會提前至台灣時間下午3點舉行，目前雙方並沒有達成任何協議。

Reporters prepare at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi for Trump's post-summit press conference on Thursday. It is reported that Trump rescheduled the press conference to 2 pm local time from 4 pm. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/mxK0S8AY4P — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 28, 2019

▲ 目前萬豪酒店記者會現場已開始進行布置。

面對記者提出的《河內宣言》簽署儀式是否照舊進行，桑德斯不願給予正面回應。根據外媒的最新消息，目前川金午餐行程確定取消，而萬豪酒店附近已出現交通管制。

《華盛頓郵報》記者David Nakamura指出，稍早大批媒體記者都在午餐餐廳守候川普與金正恩，現場擺著餐盤和菜單，但雙方代表團都沒有露面。目前白宮媒體記者已上車，準備前往萬豪酒店，「美國總統稍後結束萬豪酒店的記者會之後，預計將搭乘空軍一號離開。」

回顧今上午的會談行程，川普與金正恩台灣時間10時左右開始進行一對一會談，到了10時45分，雙邊擴大會談登場。只不過，雙方原訂午餐行程遲遲未登場，14時傳出午餐取消的消息，而川金2人則在14時24分左右離開大都會酒店。

白宮稍早發出聲明，川普、金正恩進行了多方討論，包括促進無核化以及經濟相關等議題，「但現階段並未達成協議，雙方團隊期待未來繼續進行會談。」

出版：14:03

更新：14:29

►►►不斷更新／「川金二會」今早1：1會談 下午3點5分發表《河內宣言》！

BREAKING: Major change of plans at #hanoisummit. Sarah Sanders said the talks will wrap up in next 30 to 45 min, then Trump will go back to Marriott. His presser moved up 2 hours to start at 2 p.m. Not clear but joint signing ceremony and bilateral lunch appear canceled. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019

Here’s a pic of the lonely dining room at the Metropole where the delegations never showed. pic.twitter.com/xrsyrrOgYV — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 28, 2019