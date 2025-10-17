3機擦撞！波音737 Max「硬擠2機中間」　下秒悲劇畫面曝

▲ 加拿大航空客機機翼撞上兩側飛機。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

加拿大多倫多皮爾遜國際機場（YYZ）驚傳飛機相撞意外，一架加拿大航空（Air Canada）波音737 Max客機停靠停機坪時，因地勤人員誤判距離，導致機翼與2架飛機發生碰撞。

A Boeing B737 MAX 8 aircraft of Air Canada collided with another Air Canada aircraft, an Airbus A321, while being towed to a parking position due to some confusion at the Toronto Pearson Airport on the 11th of October.



