3機擦撞！波音737 Max「硬擠2機中間」　下秒悲劇畫面曝

▲ 加拿大航空客機機翼撞上兩側飛機。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
加拿大多倫多皮爾遜國際機場（YYZ）驚傳飛機相撞意外，一架加拿大航空（Air Canada）波音737 Max客機停靠停機坪時，因地勤人員誤判距離，導致機翼與2架飛機發生碰撞。
A Boeing B737 MAX 8 aircraft of Air Canada collided with another Air Canada aircraft, an Airbus A321, while being towed to a parking position due to some confusion at the Toronto Pearson Airport on the 11th of October.— FL360aero (@fl360aero) October 16, 2025
The incident caused damage to the wing areas of both… pic.twitter.com/joStw6G6QE
《每日郵報》報導，網路曝光的現場畫面顯示，這架客機正試圖停靠在2架飛機中間的機位，但地勤人員顯然低估了所需空間。當飛機緩慢駛入停機位時，機翼刮到兩側靜止的飛機。
根據FlightAware航班追蹤資料，這架客機最後一次載客飛行是在10日從魁北克市飛往多倫多。目前尚不清楚影片拍攝的確切時間，以及3架飛機的受損程度。
面對外界詢問，加拿大航空以仍在進行調查為由，拒絕發表評論。機場方面截至目前也未做出回應。
