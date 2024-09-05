　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

國際太空站拍到「神秘閃光」　NASA研究員也認證：很罕見

▲▼國際太空站拍到「神秘閃光」　NASA研究員也認證：很罕見。（圖／翻攝X@dominickmatthew）

▲國際太空站拍到「神秘閃光」。（圖／翻攝X@dominickmatthew）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

國際太空站（ISS）9月2日拍到一道神秘的閃光，似乎是某種太空物體「爆炸」所發出的，原來是天文現象「火流星」（bolide），就連NASA小行星威脅評估計畫首席研究員史密斯（Jeffrey Smith）也直言非常罕見。

這段縮時攝影影片，拍攝的是北非上空，由於那裡當時正發生暴風雨，因此看起來一片黑暗。不過，卻有一個太空物體突然劃過尼羅河上空，爆炸後發出綠色與白色的耀眼光芒。

NASA太空人多明尼克（Matthew Dominick）把這段影片放慢到每秒一幀，並且分享至X，「我昨天把這個拿給幾個朋友看，他們都認為這是在大氣層爆炸的一顆流星，一顆更亮的火流星。」

太陽報報導，火流星也俗稱「火球」，這是一個天文學術語，指的是格外明亮的流星，可以在很大的範圍內被觀測到。

史密斯也兼任「SETI協會」（SETI Institute）數據科學家。他說，「火流星很罕見。由於地面系統的觀測區域有限，從地面上被偵測到的火流星很少。火流星爆炸速度非常快，通常只會有幾分之一秒，所以也需要非常迅速的偵測工具。」

 
