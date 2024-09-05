國際太空站拍到「神秘閃光」　NASA研究員也認證：很罕見

▲國際太空站拍到「神秘閃光」。（圖／翻攝X@dominickmatthew）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

國際太空站（ISS）9月2日拍到一道神秘的閃光，似乎是某種太空物體「爆炸」所發出的，原來是天文現象「火流星」（bolide），就連NASA小行星威脅評估計畫首席研究員史密斯（Jeffrey Smith）也直言非常罕見。

這段縮時攝影影片，拍攝的是北非上空，由於那裡當時正發生暴風雨，因此看起來一片黑暗。不過，卻有一個太空物體突然劃過尼羅河上空，爆炸後發出綠色與白色的耀眼光芒。

I showed this to a couple of friends yesterday to see what they thought. They both thought it was a meteor exploding in the atmosphere - a rather bright one called a bolide. Timelapse is slowed down to one frame per second for you to see it streaking and then exploding.



If you… pic.twitter.com/tn2KmWgnoE