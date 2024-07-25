　
國際

紐約機場手扶梯起火！「煙霧狂竄」上千遊客急疏散　至少9人受傷

▲▼紐約甘迺迪國際機場發生火災。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲紐約甘迺迪國際機場發生火災。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

美國紐約的甘迺迪國際機場（JFK airport）在當地24日上午傳出火警，8號航廈的手扶梯意外起火，造成10人受傷、近千人被撤離。目前，當局仍在對這場火災的起火原因展開調查。

《紐約時報》引述負責管理機場的港務局指出，8號航廈C大廳的手扶梯在當地上午7點15分左右突然冒煙，導致機場內煙霧瀰漫。消防局和警方迅速做出反應，將機場內近千名旅客緊急疏散到航廈其他區域避災。

這場火災對航班運行造成了一定影響，在8號航廈運營的美航（American Airlines）、英航（British Airways）、日航（JAL）等11家航空公司都有班機延誤或被取消的情況。美航透露，該公司當天從甘迺迪國際機場出發的89架航班有3架被取消。

消防部門指出，這起事件造成了至少9人受傷，其中有8名傷者被送往醫院接受評估，但所有傷患都沒有生命危險。截至當天上午8時15分左右，航廈已恢復運營，起火原因仍在調查中。

快訊／滿出來了！岡山典寶溪溢堤　至少10車滅頂
百萬YTR高雄家「水淹到汽車後照鏡」馬路變河道　崩潰：損失幾
快訊／土石流衝民宅活埋夫妻！　1死1傷
快訊／嘉義縣阿里山鄉明天停班停課
凱米龜速「估深夜解除本島陸警」　超大豪雨明狂轟中南部
高雄社區地下停車場淹慘！　電梯一開驚見水濂洞
快訊／啟用不到半年　埔里守城便橋沖毀
高雄特斯拉勇闖「凱米水世界」　駕駛急喊：不能停
獨／知名企業集團第4代墜樓　27歲男陳屍北市豪宅外
獨／仁武游泳池！　空拍慘況曝光
LIVE／南部總雨量「上修2200毫米」　氣象署最新說明
高雄住戶陽台淹滿水！　慘成水族箱

