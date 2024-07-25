紐約機場手扶梯起火！「煙霧狂竄」上千遊客急疏散　至少9人受傷

▲紐約甘迺迪國際機場發生火災。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
美國紐約的甘迺迪國際機場（JFK airport）在當地24日上午傳出火警，8號航廈的手扶梯意外起火，造成10人受傷、近千人被撤離。目前，當局仍在對這場火災的起火原因展開調查。
《紐約時報》引述負責管理機場的港務局指出，8號航廈C大廳的手扶梯在當地上午7點15分左右突然冒煙，導致機場內煙霧瀰漫。消防局和警方迅速做出反應，將機場內近千名旅客緊急疏散到航廈其他區域避災。
Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator caught fire at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News. https://t.co/7XJkKvwDso pic.twitter.com/61g775AvzD— ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2024
這場火災對航班運行造成了一定影響，在8號航廈運營的美航（American Airlines）、英航（British Airways）、日航（JAL）等11家航空公司都有班機延誤或被取消的情況。美航透露，該公司當天從甘迺迪國際機場出發的89架航班有3架被取消。
消防部門指出，這起事件造成了至少9人受傷，其中有8名傷者被送往醫院接受評估，但所有傷患都沒有生命危險。截至當天上午8時15分左右，航廈已恢復運營，起火原因仍在調查中。
#BREAKING | Fire in Escalator at JFK Airport Gate Injures 7— Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 24, 2024
Firefighters at JFK Airport's Terminal 8 have extinguished the fire, but EMS personnel have treated seven injured people so far.
More updates and video on @CitizenApp: https://t.co/CxEF2MlCxc pic.twitter.com/Q9HVKGsCbw
