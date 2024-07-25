紐約機場手扶梯起火！「煙霧狂竄」上千遊客急疏散　至少9人受傷

▲紐約甘迺迪國際機場發生火災。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

美國紐約的甘迺迪國際機場（JFK airport）在當地24日上午傳出火警，8號航廈的手扶梯意外起火，造成10人受傷、近千人被撤離。目前，當局仍在對這場火災的起火原因展開調查。

《紐約時報》引述負責管理機場的港務局指出，8號航廈C大廳的手扶梯在當地上午7點15分左右突然冒煙，導致機場內煙霧瀰漫。消防局和警方迅速做出反應，將機場內近千名旅客緊急疏散到航廈其他區域避災。

Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator caught fire at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News. https://t.co/7XJkKvwDso pic.twitter.com/61g775AvzD