mRNA疫苗出現神奇副作用！她打完皮膚居然變好　5年頑疾也消失

▲最近有網友反映,他們在接種mRNA新冠疫苗後,頑固的皮膚疾病竟也隨之痊癒。此為示意圖,非新聞當事人。(示意圖/路透)

記者葉睿涵/編譯

國外最近有不少人發現,他們在施打了mRNA新冠疫苗後,居然出現神奇的副作用,澳洲一名婦女在接種後治好了她手上的疣(wart),甚至還有人的雞眼和痣也在打完疫苗後全消失了。

據澳洲新聞網報導,來自澳洲雪梨的萊利(Erin Riley),手上在過去5年裡長了2個疣,儘管她曾多次嘗試將疣去掉,卻一直無法成功,然而在接受mRNA新冠加強劑2週後,萊利驚訝地發現,手上頑固的疣竟完全消失了,「你甚至看不出它們曾經長在那裡」,不過她前2劑打的AZ疫苗則沒有類似效果。

I have had two warts on my hands for the last 5 years. Tried wart off- they kept coming back. But in the two weeks since I had my booster shot (my first mRMA vaccine as my first two were AZ), they have disappeared completely. As in, you can’t even tell they were there.