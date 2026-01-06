　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／委內瑞拉總統府周圍爆「激烈槍戰」

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

位於委內瑞拉首都加拉加斯（Caracas）的總統官邸「米拉弗洛雷斯宮」（Palacio de Miraflores）附近，於當地時間5日晚間爆發激烈槍戰。根據《法新社》最新消息，總統府消息人士透露，目前局勢已受到控制。

消息人士向《法新社》表示，當地時間5日晚間8時左右，有不明身分的無人機飛過位於加拉加斯市中心的米拉弗洛雷斯宮上空，據傳安全部隊隨即開火反擊。

這起事件發生在副總統羅德里格斯（Delcy Rodriguez）宣誓就任代理總統後的幾個小時。

根據CNN進行地理定位核實的影片顯示，夜空中出現了疑似無人機的燈光，以及防空炮火閃爍的痕跡。

01/03 全台詐欺最新數據

