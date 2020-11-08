　
政治

朱立倫祝賀拜登當選：過去訪美曾有過數面之緣　替他開心

▲▼馬習會五週年研討會-朱立倫。（圖／記者黃克翔攝）

▲國民黨前主席朱立倫。（圖／記者黃克翔攝）

記者楊蕓／台北報導

美國總統大選結果由民主黨籍拜登勝選，成為第46任美國總統。國民黨前主席朱立倫在臉書發文表示，大家期待拜登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。也提及他過去訪美時，曾與拜登總統有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。

朱立倫中英祝賀全文如下：

恭喜拜登總統、賀錦麗副總統，獲得美國大選的勝利！

大家期待拜登總統能夠重新團結美國、領導世界、共同對抗疫情，同時重建經濟、促進世界的和平。

過去訪美時，曾與拜登總統有過數面之緣，替他開心。希望未來台灣持續維持與兩黨互動，台美關係向前邁進一步。

-

I would like to extend my congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!

We are confident that the president will reunite the nation, assume global leadership in combatting the pandemic together, while restoring the economy and strengthening peace.

I had the pleasure of meeting Joe on several occasions while visiting the U.S. I am hopeful that the U.S. and Taiwan will further its relations under the 46th U.S. president. We will continue to work with both the GOP and Democrats in this effort.

