政治

國民黨：期待美國在拜登領導下　與中華民國持續強化夥伴關係

▲國民黨主席江啟臣主持中常會。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）

▲國民黨主席江啟臣。（圖／記者林敬旻攝）

記者楊蕓／台北報導

美國總統大選結果由民主黨籍拜登勝選，成為第46任美國總統。對此，國民黨透過中英文新聞稿，向拜登與賀錦麗致賀。內文提及，國民黨期待美國在拜登的領導下，與中華民國持續互惠合作並強化夥伴關係，在國際參與、貿易、民主及安全合作上有更建設性的發展。

國民黨致賀全文如下：

國民黨向拜登與賀錦麗表達誠摯賀忱
KMT Delivers Cordial Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

美國民主黨總統候選人拜登先生當選美國第46任總統，中國國民黨主席江啟臣代表國民黨向拜登先生與賀錦麗女士表達誠摯賀忱。他說，國民黨期待美國在拜登先生的領導下，與中華民國持續互惠合作並強化夥伴關係，在國際參與、貿易、民主及安全合作上有更建設性的發展。

The Democratic presidential nominee Mr. Joseph R. Biden has been elected as the 46th President of the United States of America. On behalf of the Kuomintang (KMT), Chairman Johnny Chiang cordially congratulates Mr. Biden and the Democratic vice presidential nominee Ms. Kamala D. Harris on their successful election campaign. The KMT looks forward to a continued reciprocal and cooperative partnership between the US under the leadership of Mr. Biden and the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as more constructive developments in international participation, trade, democracy, and security cooperation.

江啟臣國民黨拜登2020美國總統大選北美要聞

