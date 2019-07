女企業家稱發明「邦尼特帽」　黑人怒：我老祖宗老早就在戴了

View this post on Instagram

‭NiteCap was developed because I was searching for a product that looked and performed exactly the way I wanted, for my own personal use. It was important for me that the product was produced locally in Canada and made from natural fabrics.‬ A small business grew quickly, but in the process I failed to connect it back to the broader historical context.‬ ‭We stand with those who are hurt, and we respect and hear their voices. We’re committed to honouring the historical significance of hair wrapping and this will now be part of our approach.