快訊／阿富汗強震800死！醫院塞爆　民眾徒手挖瓦礫尋找生還者

▲▼ 阿富汗6.0強震。（圖／翻攝自阿富汗衛生部）

▲阿富汗當地醫院湧入大量病患。（圖／翻攝自阿富汗衛生部）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

阿富汗規模6.0強震死亡人數再度攀升，塔利班政府發言人表示，至今已有800多人喪命，另有超過2800人受傷。

BBC稍早報導，在地震發生後，庫納爾省首府阿薩達巴德（Asadabad）省立醫院在短短數小時湧入188名傷者，包括女性及孩童。這也讓院長穆拉達德（Muladad）徹夜無法入睡，必須帶領醫療團隊救治大量病患。

穆拉達德透露，如今大約每5分鐘就會收治一名患者，整個醫院擠滿病患，由於病床床位不足，病人不得不躺在地上。穆拉達德形容，眼前狀況始料未及，宣布醫院進入緊急應變狀態，院方迄今已接收到4具遺體，另外數十具遺體則是被送往其他地點。

另據天空新聞，南加哈省（Nangarhar）的災區畫面可見民眾徒手挖掘瓦礫堆，試圖尋找生還者，也有傷者躺在擔架上從坍塌建築物中救出後，被送上直升機。

在地震發生後，阿富汗已有民眾前往捐血，也有國際人員在阿富汗境內提供緊急援助。聯合國表示，其駐阿富汗團隊已深入災區，投入緊急救援與生命搶救工作。在當地的世界衛生組織（WHO）團隊表示，正在醫院與醫療機構提供傷者救治並評估緊急醫療需求，運送基本藥品與物資、派出相關人員前往災區，協助救人。

玩命硬舉227公斤　健身網紅「整個人對折」倒地抽搐！恐怖畫面

NHK告贏了！陸籍播音員脫稿稱「釣魚台是中國領土」須賠229萬

東京街頭割喉「兇手抓到了」　羽田機場落網！40歲韓女不治亡

狠心飼主！牧羊犬綁電動車「拖著跑30分鐘」　口吐白沫被溜到死

專抓「爸爸活」！大阪警金援未成年少女　KTV包廂猥褻被逮

快訊／阿富汗強震800死！醫院塞爆　民眾徒手挖瓦礫尋找生還者

玩命硬舉227公斤　健身網紅「整個人對折」倒地抽搐！恐怖畫面曝

東京街頭割喉！被害人身分曝：40歲韓籍女子　上周才報警

垃圾信也分黨派？　FTC控Google演算法不公「偏心民主黨」

轉播驚見「男球迷忘情揉奶」！MLB導播急卡畫面　58秒片瘋傳

川普關稅被封殺將是「美國末日」！　白宮顧問怒轟：黨派不公

Cardi B出庭表情包變迷因　法庭上也做自己..發言超Real

【請收下我的膝蓋】水果攤老闆30秒削光西瓜皮！

【撕心裂肺】台中6歲童墜樓亡今相驗！　男童父不捨崩潰痛哭

【帶狀皰疹不只痛還恐害失智】疼痛醫學權威孫維仁：疫苗是「最划算保險」

陳喬恩淚謝Alan「讓她做自己」 見老婆哭...他急起身幫擦淚！

【兒子窒息的愛XD】兒見媽染頭髮崩潰整路哭　聽是情侶頭秒轉笑臉！

【清晨惡火】中壢民宅火災釀5死！　媳婦、孫子罹難 阿嬤悲痛哭癱「都沒了」

【大型人類貓跳台】貓貓秀技跳起撲懷裡　信任飼主遠距離也敢跳XD

【青蛙變小鳥？】權喜原防界外球的姿勢太鬧了XD

阿富汗6.0強震622死1500傷　村莊全毀

阿富汗東部8月31日規模6.0強震傳出災情，據信數個村莊在這場地震完全被摧毀。根據塔利班內政部最新消息，地震至少造成622人死亡，超過1500人受傷。

阿富汗強震250死500傷　展開大規模救援

阿富汗6.0強震增至20死　塔利班籲國際援助

阿富汗爆規模6.0極淺強震！　至少9死

全球進入地震活躍期　台灣50年內發生規模7.0地震機率有54%

關鍵字：

地震阿富汗塔利班

