快訊／阿富汗強震800死！醫院塞爆　民眾徒手挖瓦礫尋找生還者

▲阿富汗當地醫院湧入大量病患。（圖／翻攝自阿富汗衛生部）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

阿富汗規模6.0強震死亡人數再度攀升，塔利班政府發言人表示，至今已有800多人喪命，另有超過2800人受傷。

BBC稍早報導，在地震發生後，庫納爾省首府阿薩達巴德（Asadabad）省立醫院在短短數小時湧入188名傷者，包括女性及孩童。這也讓院長穆拉達德（Muladad）徹夜無法入睡，必須帶領醫療團隊救治大量病患。

穆拉達德透露，如今大約每5分鐘就會收治一名患者，整個醫院擠滿病患，由於病床床位不足，病人不得不躺在地上。穆拉達德形容，眼前狀況始料未及，宣布醫院進入緊急應變狀態，院方迄今已接收到4具遺體，另外數十具遺體則是被送往其他地點。

另據天空新聞，南加哈省（Nangarhar）的災區畫面可見民眾徒手挖掘瓦礫堆，試圖尋找生還者，也有傷者躺在擔架上從坍塌建築物中救出後，被送上直升機。

在地震發生後，阿富汗已有民眾前往捐血，也有國際人員在阿富汗境內提供緊急援助。聯合國表示，其駐阿富汗團隊已深入災區，投入緊急救援與生命搶救工作。在當地的世界衛生組織（WHO）團隊表示，正在醫院與醫療機構提供傷者救治並評估緊急醫療需求，運送基本藥品與物資、派出相關人員前往災區，協助救人。

