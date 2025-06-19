　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

伊朗空襲「以色列南部大醫院」！醫護驚恐逃竄畫面曝　死傷不明

▲▼伊朗空襲「以色列南部大醫院」！傷亡不明。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲索羅卡醫療中心遭嚴重毀損，醫護急忙逃竄。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者王佩翊／編譯

伊朗與以色列持續交火，伊朗19日清晨再度朝以色列發射數十枚飛彈，重創南部多處平民區，擁有上千床位的貝爾謝巴（Beer Sheba）索羅卡醫療中心（Soroka）更是直接遭飛彈命中，醫院內一片狼藉的畫面跟著曝光。目前具體死傷人數未知，但該院已要求民眾停止前往就診。

根據《紐約郵報》報導，以色列國防軍（IDF）指出，伊朗在這波襲擊中發射數十枚彈道飛彈，其中幾枚擊中了平民居住地，包括南部的索羅卡醫療中心，目前已派遣國土司令部的搜救隊前往受災現場進行搜救作業。

從社群媒體上公開的影片可以看到，索羅卡醫療中心遭到飛彈擊中後，嚴重受創，醫院內天花板被炸毀，窗戶的金屬鐵框扭曲，地板滿是碎玻璃與塵土，在場所有人更是嚇得四處逃竄，場面怵目驚心。

伊朗這波空襲已確認造成人員受傷，但具體傷亡數字尚未明。根據伊朗官方電視台報導，這場襲擊被認為是在報復以色列對伊朗阿拉克重水反應爐的攻擊。

以軍在空襲前曾透過社群平台發布疏散警告，還附上一張該核電設施的衛星圖像，呼籲德黑蘭18區民眾立即撤離，強調他們的生命正面臨威脅。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

06/18 全台詐欺最新數據

620 3 9634 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

