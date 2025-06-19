伊朗空襲「以色列南部大醫院」！醫護驚恐逃竄畫面曝　死傷不明

▲索羅卡醫療中心遭嚴重毀損，醫護急忙逃竄。（圖／翻攝自X）



記者王佩翊／編譯

伊朗與以色列持續交火，伊朗19日清晨再度朝以色列發射數十枚飛彈，重創南部多處平民區，擁有上千床位的貝爾謝巴（Beer Sheba）索羅卡醫療中心（Soroka）更是直接遭飛彈命中，醫院內一片狼藉的畫面跟著曝光。目前具體死傷人數未知，但該院已要求民眾停止前往就診。

Massive damage to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, following the impact of a ballistic missile fired by Iran. pic.twitter.com/8rXhGeuk0z — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 19, 2025

根據《紐約郵報》報導，以色列國防軍（IDF）指出，伊朗在這波襲擊中發射數十枚彈道飛彈，其中幾枚擊中了平民居住地，包括南部的索羅卡醫療中心，目前已派遣國土司令部的搜救隊前往受災現場進行搜救作業。

從社群媒體上公開的影片可以看到，索羅卡醫療中心遭到飛彈擊中後，嚴重受創，醫院內天花板被炸毀，窗戶的金屬鐵框扭曲，地板滿是碎玻璃與塵土，在場所有人更是嚇得四處逃竄，場面怵目驚心。

伊朗這波空襲已確認造成人員受傷，但具體傷亡數字尚未明。根據伊朗官方電視台報導，這場襲擊被認為是在報復以色列對伊朗阿拉克重水反應爐的攻擊。

以軍在空襲前曾透過社群平台發布疏散警告，還附上一張該核電設施的衛星圖像，呼籲德黑蘭18區民眾立即撤離，強調他們的生命正面臨威脅。

The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile—hitting a major medical center.



We will not stand by. We will continue doing what must be done to defend our people. pic.twitter.com/4ldeTQhATW — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 19, 2025