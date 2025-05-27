快訊／費城百人活動爆槍響！　至少2死8傷

▲ 大量警車、救護車到場。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導
美國賓州費城26日發生大規模槍擊，當晚約200名青少年聚集費爾芒特公園（Fairmount Park）參加活動，現場突然爆出槍響。目擊者稱聽見數十聲巨響，人們開始驚慌竄逃。
綜合NBC10 Philadelphia、6abc等地方頻道，警方證實已有2人死亡，另有約8人受傷。事發後公園內至少有10幾輛警車，還有一架直升機在空中盤旋。
#BREAKING 200+ juveniles gathered at Fairmount Park when shots rang out around 10:30. At least seven gunshot victims.— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) May 27, 2025
People at the scene tell me all was calm, next thing they heard were dozens of pops then people started running. @6abc pic.twitter.com/RV2rZDfveg
#Breaking— World News (@ferozwala) May 27, 2025
At least 4 victims were shot after gunfire erupted in Fairmount Park
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Lemon Hill Drive at Poplar Drive.
Two of the four shooting victims were juveniles, police say.#Philadelphia #Hunting_Park #USA https://t.co/7HViAlrIvP pic.twitter.com/dMkfgduDNe
