國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

快訊／費城百人活動爆槍響！　至少2死8傷

▲▼ 大量警車、救護車到場。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲ 大量警車、救護車到場。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國賓州費城26日發生大規模槍擊，當晚約200名青少年聚集費爾芒特公園（Fairmount Park）參加活動，現場突然爆出槍響。目擊者稱聽見數十聲巨響，人們開始驚慌竄逃。

綜合NBC10 Philadelphia、6abc等地方頻道，警方證實已有2人死亡，另有約8人受傷。事發後公園內至少有10幾輛警車，還有一架直升機在空中盤旋。

05/26 全台詐欺最新數據

