「我們也有能力成為冠軍！」林昱珉受訪影片曝　網讚：好霸氣

Yu-Min Lin on how the @premier12 gold transforms baseball in his country:— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 25, 2024
“It changes a lot. Now every Taiwan player — young guys, old guys — knows we can be champions too. We’re not just a normal country, a small country. Small countries can be world champions.” pic.twitter.com/orFpA7dKac
記者曾筠淇／綜合報導
中華隊在12強棒球賽中奪冠，引發高度關注。「王牌投手」林昱珉接受大聯盟記者莫羅西（Jon Morosi）賽後訪問時，直言不管是誰，「都知道我們也可以成為冠軍」。
中華隊昨（24）日派出林昱珉擔任先發投手，他在賽後接受大聯盟記者莫羅西訪問，提到「不管是年輕一輩，還是比較資深一輩，都知道我們也有能力成為冠軍」。
林昱珉所說的內容曝光後，網友也在PTT的Baseball板上熱烈討論，「英文口說是真的很好」、「口條不錯」、「英文講得很好」、「先不說用字，這英文口音真的不錯，很有前途」、「超帥」、「台灣在棒球（界）一定不是小國」、「推玉米」、「玉米真的好霸氣，帥爛」、「推玉米，霸氣好孩子也認真學英文」。
Greatest game in the history of Taiwanese baseball. Chia-Cheng (Lyle) Lin hit the game-winning home run in the @Premier12 Gold Medal Game, and the former @ASU_Baseball standout spoke with me about the significance of it all. @ctba @CPBL pic.twitter.com/0Eepii4p53— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 24, 2024
此外，捕手林家正也有接受莫羅西訪問，他說能代表中華隊出賽奪冠很美妙，很感謝球迷來到日本加油支持，沒有球迷，中華隊就不會來到東京巨蛋，也謝謝家人以及台灣。
