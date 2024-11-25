　
「我們也有能力成為冠軍！」林昱珉受訪影片曝　網讚：好霸氣

記者曾筠淇／綜合報導

中華隊在12強棒球賽中奪冠，引發高度關注。「王牌投手」林昱珉接受大聯盟記者莫羅西（Jon Morosi）賽後訪問時，直言不管是誰，「都知道我們也可以成為冠軍」。

中華隊昨（24）日派出林昱珉擔任先發投手，他在賽後接受大聯盟記者莫羅西訪問，提到「不管是年輕一輩，還是比較資深一輩，都知道我們也有能力成為冠軍」。

林昱珉所說的內容曝光後，網友也在PTT的Baseball板上熱烈討論，「英文口說是真的很好」、「口條不錯」、「英文講得很好」、「先不說用字，這英文口音真的不錯，很有前途」、「超帥」、「台灣在棒球（界）一定不是小國」、「推玉米」、「玉米真的好霸氣，帥爛」、「推玉米，霸氣好孩子也認真學英文」。

此外，捕手林家正也有接受莫羅西訪問，他說能代表中華隊出賽奪冠很美妙，很感謝球迷來到日本加油支持，沒有球迷，中華隊就不會來到東京巨蛋，也謝謝家人以及台灣。

ET快訊
插管病患醒來第1句「台灣有WIN嗎？」　完美結局曝光
快訊／6.3億威力彩得主現身！　台彩證實今年最大獎已領走
和球員穿一樣！中華隊冠軍紀念T恤、黑色帽T預購倒數
日本王牌自認投得不錯仍被台灣轟全壘打　向監督道歉
輸給台灣！韓媒評韓國棒球「淪亞洲第3」　讚陳傑憲連日本也打垮
快訊／板橋某國中14歲少女　校園7F墜落死亡
「我們也可以成為世界冠軍！」林昱珉受訪影片曝　網讚：好霸氣

相關新聞

「林昱珉全英文受訪」畫面曝　今年目標進大聯盟

「林昱珉全英文受訪」畫面曝　今年目標進大聯盟

世界12強賽金牌戰，出身台東的「火球男」林昱珉先發4局無失分完美壓制日本打線，幫助中華隊奪冠，在知本開設早餐店的林媽媽今早接受訪問，為了支持兒子的棒球夢，特別聘請美語家教，希望兒子能打好美語基礎，最終實現挑戰大聯盟夢想，而林昱珉過往用英文受訪的畫面也被翻出了。

日球評坦言被台灣強烈求勝執念打敗！

日球評坦言被台灣強烈求勝執念打敗！

和逸飯店•台南西門館慶棒球奪冠會員入住免費升等卡通房

和逸飯店•台南西門館慶棒球奪冠會員入住免費升等卡通房

轎車遭BB彈破窗　車主：All in日本嗎？

轎車遭BB彈破窗　車主：All in日本嗎？

慶中華隊奪冠！高雄buffet明後天買1送1　

慶中華隊奪冠！高雄buffet明後天買1送1　

台灣投手超強宰制12強！　林岳平受訪解密：這有點玄...

中華隊奪冠那一刻！台中市政府前廣場民眾大歡呼嗨翻

中華隊奪冠！　國旗歌響徹東京巨蛋

調皮黑柴國道2號狂奔　開心跟警察玩你追我跑

《KANO》男主角差點是潘傑楷！　10年後東京巨蛋開轟當台灣英雄

