巴西港口坍方「驚現天坑」恐活埋逾200人　空拍畫面曝光

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

巴西亞馬遜州瑪納卡普魯市一處港口正在進行施工建設，但7日卻突然發生土石坍方，現場200多名正在裝卸貨物的人恐遭活埋。根據當地流出的畫面，事發港口附近的河流中，有船隻、房屋、汽車殘骸。

新華社報導，事發地點為亞馬遜河岸的特拉普雷塔港（Terra Preta），里約熱內盧州軍事消防單位指出，土地因不明原因出現滑動，地面塌陷，造成港口坍方。雖然港口還在施工建設，但仍是當地重要交通樞紐，持續開放營運。

事發當下現場有200多人正在裝卸貨物，經初步證實，一艘浮船上的一戶人家遭土石淹沒。不只如此，亞馬遜河水域也尋獲船隻、管道、房屋、車輛殘骸。

對此，瑪納卡普魯市議會發出聲明深表遺憾，也說明民防、軍事消防隊與其他部門團隊已經在現場處理，營救受困人員。

