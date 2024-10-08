巴西港口坍方「驚現天坑」恐活埋逾200人　空拍畫面曝光

Alrededor de 200 personas podrían haber quedado sepultadas tras un deslizamiento de tierra ocurrido en el Puerto de #TerraPreta, en el municipio de Manacapuru, estado de Amazonas, noroeste de #Brasil, informaron fuentes oficiales.— David de la Paz 戴维 (@daviddelapaz) October 7, 2024
El Cuerpo de Bomberos señaló que la tierra… pic.twitter.com/FiwHEpc1ie
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
巴西亞馬遜州瑪納卡普魯市一處港口正在進行施工建設，但7日卻突然發生土石坍方，現場200多名正在裝卸貨物的人恐遭活埋。根據當地流出的畫面，事發港口附近的河流中，有船隻、房屋、汽車殘骸。
新華社報導，事發地點為亞馬遜河岸的特拉普雷塔港（Terra Preta），里約熱內盧州軍事消防單位指出，土地因不明原因出現滑動，地面塌陷，造成港口坍方。雖然港口還在施工建設，但仍是當地重要交通樞紐，持續開放營運。
事發當下現場有200多人正在裝卸貨物，經初步證實，一艘浮船上的一戶人家遭土石淹沒。不只如此，亞馬遜河水域也尋獲船隻、管道、房屋、車輛殘骸。
對此，瑪納卡普魯市議會發出聲明深表遺憾，也說明民防、軍事消防隊與其他部門團隊已經在現場處理，營救受困人員。
- In Brazil, a landslide occurred on Monday afternoon (7) in a port area of Manacapuru, in Amazonas, affecting vessels and floating vessels, which were buried.— The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 7, 2024
Residents report missing, although there is still no official confirmation of victims.
The phenomenon,… pic.twitter.com/DImxfD1jwO
