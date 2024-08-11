驚悚瞬間！她擋電梯門「一踏進去卻摔死」　跟同事聊天竟賠命

▲德黑蘭市政府一名女員工，跌落電梯井身亡。（圖／翻攝Telegram）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

伊朗發生可怕事故，一名市政府女員工一邊等電梯，一邊與同事聊天，卻沒注意到，電梯車廂未達正確樓層，不幸跌落電梯井身亡，過程都被監視器拍下。

綜合外媒報導，這起事故6日發生在伊朗首都德黑蘭（Tehran），死者等電梯時，遇到另一名女同事也要離開，2人熱絡地交談著，眼見電梯門即將關上，女同事還拿文件夾「擋住」電梯門。

????????A woman in Iran wanted to take the elevator,but the door closed before she could enter. In an attempt to stop the elevator,she placed a book.This caused a malfunction,and the door opened, but the elevator was not there.Her unaware friend entered and fell pic.twitter.com/Kngb7NRxEK