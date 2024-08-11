　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

驚悚瞬間！她擋電梯門「一踏進去卻摔死」　跟同事聊天竟賠命

▲▼伊朗女子跌落電梯井身亡。（圖／翻攝Telegram）

▲德黑蘭市政府一名女員工，跌落電梯井身亡。（圖／翻攝Telegram）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

伊朗發生可怕事故，一名市政府女員工一邊等電梯，一邊與同事聊天，卻沒注意到，電梯車廂未達正確樓層，不幸跌落電梯井身亡，過程都被監視器拍下。

綜合外媒報導，這起事故6日發生在伊朗首都德黑蘭（Tehran），死者等電梯時，遇到另一名女同事也要離開，2人熱絡地交談著，眼見電梯門即將關上，女同事還拿文件夾「擋住」電梯門。

電梯門夾到文件夾之後，很快又打開了，但死者一邊看著女同事說話，一邊踏進電梯裡，卻沒發現電梯車廂已經不在該樓層，因此直接摔下去。

女同事嚇得驚聲尖叫，並且趕緊轉身求助，但死者被發現時，已經回天乏術。

●為選手加油，發揮預測金牌超能力，抽GoPro、Switch Lite ►

●金牌知識挑戰王，發掘你的運動魂，測試一下你的知識值有多少►

ET快訊
恐雙颱共舞！　「山神」可能生成最新路徑曝
曾比「X」！ 土耳其選手主動抱林郁婷　開心合照大和解
國旗歌播一半！林郁婷忍不住掩面落淚　眾人哭爆：想抱抱她
林郁婷跪地親吻擂台！　揹恩師慶奪金
快訊／奪金感謝J.K.羅琳！　教練：她讓世界看見我們的林郁婷
快訊／對流旺盛！　4縣市大雨特報

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

行李箱「1常見用途」超NG！　英專家：恐破費又受傷

驚悚瞬間！她擋電梯門「一踏進去卻摔死」　跟同事聊天竟賠命

阿湯哥、怪奇比莉「大咖齊聚」交棒美國　奧運閉幕4大亮點一次看

紐時民調：賀錦麗在3關鍵搖擺州超前川普

狂媽「沙發用3年」載回Costco逼退貨　事後拍片酸員工：還敢刁難

快訊／北韓再度發動屎攻！　向南韓空飄「垃圾氣球」

暑假出遊好開心！34%人卻容易忘帶「這東西」　7大被遺忘物品排行曝

勒頸撞跑步機迴旋踢！韓拳擊教練「痛毆瘦弱中學生」　母心痛喊告

法媒改挺林郁婷、克莉芙！轟「性別風波是假消息」：用實力讓批評者閉嘴

10年死9親人！鐵齒夫妻照住「超猛鬼屋」　雙雙陳屍家中

張肇元跑一壘改判妨礙　洪總嘆：失去棒球味道

風田嗆「我有天然的臉你有嗎」　林襄失控：我有200萬的臉你有嗎XD

狗狗獨自在家狂啃行動電源　電池爆炸！2狗1貓驚險逃命

炎亞綸七夕認愛「願意全給出去的人」　穩交3年..曝另一半身分「半個圈內人」

李多慧自爆「我台灣有男朋友！」　芷霖：我男友有偷吃！..她沒有生氣了XD

#林昀儒 返國球迷瘋狂接機 直言本屆奧運表現退步了

吳鳳遭攻擊「滾回土耳其」拍片澄清！　用母語「聲援林郁婷」：她是女生

陸2歲女童自發練體操　輕鬆「懸吊 360度翻轉」

中職例賽台鋼贏中信！哈瑪星讚巨蛋球衣「最好」

小貓跳躍醞釀老半天...　瞬間跌落把歐告嚇醒XD

行李箱「1常見用途」超NG！　英專家：恐破費又受傷

驚悚瞬間！她擋電梯門「一踏進去卻摔死」　跟同事聊天竟賠命

阿湯哥、怪奇比莉「大咖齊聚」交棒美國　奧運閉幕4大亮點一次看

紐時民調：賀錦麗在3關鍵搖擺州超前川普

狂媽「沙發用3年」載回Costco逼退貨　事後拍片酸員工：還敢刁難

快訊／北韓再度發動屎攻！　向南韓空飄「垃圾氣球」

暑假出遊好開心！34%人卻容易忘帶「這東西」　7大被遺忘物品排行曝

勒頸撞跑步機迴旋踢！韓拳擊教練「痛毆瘦弱中學生」　母心痛喊告

法媒改挺林郁婷、克莉芙！轟「性別風波是假消息」：用實力讓批評者閉嘴

10年死9親人！鐵齒夫妻照住「超猛鬼屋」　雙雙陳屍家中

3舉動傷牙齒　牙醫師示警：愛喝汽水小心

小孟老師／8月11日星座運勢　天蠍多方進財機會

「令人害羞的1區」房價還有2字頭　南部自住客搶進

恐三颱共舞！　最新預測曝

行李箱「1常見用途」超NG！　英專家：恐破費又受傷

美國男籃奧運5連霸！　杜蘭特4度摘金創紀錄

黃秋生再挺林郁婷：妳不只保護媽媽，更保護女性尊嚴！　40字千人看哭

驚悚瞬間！她擋電梯門「一踏進去卻摔死」　跟同事聊天竟賠命

林郁婷奪金！　台大醫女兒「暖心漫畫」萬人讚

林郁婷跪地親吻擂台！　揹恩師曾自強慶祝奪金

女員工「上班熱舞」監視器全都錄　被老闆出賣！網笑噴：形象都沒了

國際熱門新聞

10年死9親人！鐵齒夫妻照住鬼屋　陳屍家中

霹靂舞史上首金出爐！　日選手湯淺亞實奪下

她「捲進行李輸送帶」離奇慘死！

狂媽沙發用3年　載回Costco逼退貨

即／日外海規模6.8強震　北海道出現異常震域

克莉芙奪金　無視性別爭議完勝中國選手

法媒改挺林郁婷、克莉芙：用實力讓批評者閉嘴

即／日21歲馬術選手撞車後失蹤！　協會證實死訊

游一半斷氣沒人發現　直播鏡頭全拍下

靠奪牌難賺錢！奧運選手下海OnlyFans賣肉

即／北韓再屎攻！向南韓空飄「垃圾氣球」

暑假出遊好開心！34%人最容易忘帶這物品

遊日注意！颱風瑪莉亞「極罕見路徑」曝

奧運閉幕4亮點　阿湯哥交棒美國

更多熱門

相關新聞

伊朗將供應俄羅斯數百枚「Fath-360彈道飛彈」

伊朗將供應俄羅斯數百枚「Fath-360彈道飛彈」

兩名歐洲情報消息人士告訴路透社，數十名俄羅斯軍事人員正在伊朗學習操作Fath-360短程彈道飛彈系統，預期數百枚這種由衛星導引的飛彈很快就會運送到俄國用於烏克蘭戰場。

中東戰雲密布！美提供以色列1135億軍援

中東戰雲密布！美提供以色列1135億軍援

中東局勢升級！駐敘美軍基地遭無人機攻擊

中東局勢升級！駐敘美軍基地遭無人機攻擊

伊朗最高領袖下令「嚴懲以色列」

伊朗最高領袖下令「嚴懲以色列」

傳伊朗棄攻以色列　鎖定這群人報復

傳伊朗棄攻以色列　鎖定這群人報復

關鍵字：

伊朗電梯德黑蘭

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

「台灣拳后」林郁婷勇奪巴黎奧運金牌

58歲美魔女「幾近全裸」拍大尺度寫真！　直逼走光邊緣

不理「1變化」！他大腸癌第4期　醫示警4食物少吃

下周又有颱風接力「可能不只一個」　專家揭時間點：下周二、三　

快訊／炎亞綸七夕點頭認愛了！　「穩交3年半」

阿滴全英文戰外媒「林郁婷是女性」！

即／高雄林園晚間大火！至少3人受困

謝忻嗆阿翔「正宮Grace發聲了」！53字吐心情

快訊／「台灣舞王」孫振止步小組賽

國旗歌一播林郁婷哭了　台人也哭爆

10年死9親人！鐵齒夫妻照住鬼屋　陳屍家中

統神逆風認同林郁婷對手「質疑沒問題」

快訊／台灣霹靂舞一哥孫振首戰　18：0輾壓對手

感謝J.K.羅琳　曾自強：讓世界看見林郁婷

廣西德天瀑布「魔毯」故障1死60傷

更多

最夯影音

更多

張肇元跑一壘改判妨礙　洪總嘆：失去棒球味道

風田嗆「我有天然的臉你有嗎」　林襄失控：我有200萬的臉你有嗎XD

狗狗獨自在家狂啃行動電源　電池爆炸！2狗1貓驚險逃命

炎亞綸七夕認愛「願意全給出去的人」　穩交3年..曝另一半身分「半個圈內人」

李多慧自爆「我台灣有男朋友！」　芷霖：我男友有偷吃！..她沒有生氣了XD

熱門快報

預測金牌賽事 抽GoPro

預測金牌賽事 抽GoPro

即日起至8月11日止，天天預測，好禮週週抽，再抽GoPro、Switch等大獎！

ETtoday為台灣之光加油

ETtoday為台灣之光加油

打開新聞雲APP，看新聞、預測金牌、挑戰你的運動知識，超過5000個獎項等你拿！

吃對料理幫你趕走疲憊

吃對料理幫你趕走疲憊

「文里補習班」開課啦！用「日式蛋沙拉三明治」吃出滿滿活力，夏天不打盹！

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

ETtoday夏日七逃企劃

新聞雲APP會員優惠：暑假出遊省荷包！霜淇淋買一送一、送200元小人國餐飲兌換券

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

房價飆漲！全台房市秘技大公開！

還在為高房價發愁嗎？想知道更多專業分析和房巿風向，快進即賞屋看最新趨勢。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面