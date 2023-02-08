　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

烏克蘭宣布「幫土耳其救災」　派遣87名救難隊員協助搜救

▲▼土耳其地震，南部城市馬拉蒂亞（Malatya）災情。（圖／路透）

▲烏克蘭宣布要派遣救難隊員，幫土耳其救災。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

儘管烏克蘭現在還在與俄羅斯交戰當中，但烏克蘭內閣7日宣布，在發生致命性地震後，烏克蘭將派遣 87 名緊急救援人員前往土耳其協助救災工作。烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）也與土耳其總統艾爾段（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）通話，表達對土耳其人民的哀悼與慰問。

根據CNN報導，這 87 名救援人員隸屬於「烏克蘭國家緊急救援隊」的搜救分隊。

澤倫斯基在推特曝光與艾爾段的通話，「我對地震給土耳其人民造成的悲劇表示哀悼，烏克蘭已派遣一批救援人員和設備前往土耳其，幫助戰勝地震所造成的災情，他們將很快到達土耳其災區。」

 ►按這訂閱Podcast《小編沒收工》每天熱門話題聊不完

ET快訊
200萬台人「誤踩3地雷」恐致命！醫點名這水果：一口都不能吃
隋棠怒揭樓下鄰居「捶門咆哮嚇到小孩」　5萬網友按讚挺她
隋棠被控「惡鄰」首發聲！

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

搜救員徒手掏廢墟「挖出女童」！她嘴角帶血眼神驚恐　影片惹鼻酸

土耳其小姊妹受困17小時！遭壓瓦礫堆下哀求：拜託救救我們

土敘強震至少5151人罹難　土耳其十省進入緊急狀態

烏克蘭宣布「幫土耳其救災」　派遣87名救難隊員協助搜救

烏克蘭評估俄軍2月中「發動新攻勢」　聯合國憂俄烏衝突引爆大戰

捷克議長：很多企業想一起「訪問台灣」　中國在捷投資一直都慘敗

中國氣球多次入侵他國空域　白宮顧問打臉「誤入」說法

多圖／土耳其災區水電全斷、沒人進得去　台灣中心亟需善款

「台灣中心」收土耳其災民！水電油快耗光　執行長哽咽：不知能撐多久

澳洲CPI攀「30年高點」　升息1碼至3.35%創10年新高

土耳其記者抱女童逃難！暖心檢查傷勢、安撫情緒

「台灣英雄」整隊奔土耳其救災　上機身影感動萬人：平安歸來

警證實隋棠擾鄰畫面曝！敲門勸導被已讀不回　屋內有聲響拒回應

歐陽娜娜現身林俊傑演唱會！　被CUE上台...合唱《可惜沒如果》

女兒為媽爭取茶葉蛋！　與爸爭論：她那麼辛苦

放任子女嬉鬧...隋棠遭控惡鄰　鄰居怒報案！警勸導無回應

嘉義情殺雙亡！20歲女被亂刀狂捅搶救畫面曝　男友凶刀藏車上

日歌手唱抒情版《灌籃高手》　夜市人潮圍觀：是青春回憶！

滑冰靜止45度角傾斜！　神人秀月球漫步前空翻

土耳其強震逾3500死！ 各國派遣搜救隊伸援手

搜救員徒手掏廢墟「挖出女童」！她嘴角帶血眼神驚恐　影片惹鼻酸

土耳其小姊妹受困17小時！遭壓瓦礫堆下哀求：拜託救救我們

土敘強震至少5151人罹難　土耳其十省進入緊急狀態

烏克蘭宣布「幫土耳其救災」　派遣87名救難隊員協助搜救

烏克蘭評估俄軍2月中「發動新攻勢」　聯合國憂俄烏衝突引爆大戰

捷克議長：很多企業想一起「訪問台灣」　中國在捷投資一直都慘敗

中國氣球多次入侵他國空域　白宮顧問打臉「誤入」說法

多圖／土耳其災區水電全斷、沒人進得去　台灣中心亟需善款

「台灣中心」收土耳其災民！水電油快耗光　執行長哽咽：不知能撐多久

澳洲CPI攀「30年高點」　升息1碼至3.35%創10年新高

搜救員徒手掏廢墟「挖出女童」！她嘴角帶血眼神驚恐　影片惹鼻酸

土耳其小姊妹受困17小時！遭壓瓦礫堆下哀求：拜託救救我們

遇惡鄰居製造噪音怎麼辦？律師曝「3招自救法」：2工具24小時開著

土敘強震至少5151人罹難　土耳其十省進入緊急狀態

缺蛋半年仍日缺460萬顆！蛋農被壓制漲價　郭正亮點名陳吉仲1失誤

魚丸、狗哥發問...JT總監威力直播回應「Rest解約、亞洲盃獎金」問題

烏克蘭宣布「幫土耳其救災」　派遣87名救難隊員協助搜救

Google搜尋「隕石」原地嚇到耶！螢幕劇烈晃動　超精美動畫曝光

美女主播「幼稚園萌照」出土　浮誇打扮笑翻：根本華燈始祖！

KAKAO「2手段」收購成SM第二大股東！　李秀滿氣炸：明確的違法行為

台中秋紅谷驚見「幽靈火箭」鱷雀鱔　身長120cm...整排利齒超嚇人

國際熱門新聞

新生娃「緊握避孕器」正面照曝光

即／前英超球星找到了！　被埋在瓦礫堆中

土耳其災區水電全斷　台灣中心亟需善款

台灣中心收土國災民　水電油快耗光

捷克議長：很多企業想一起「訪問台灣」

他預言土耳其強震爆紅　遭學者打臉

烏克蘭要幫土耳其救災　派遣87名救難隊員

烏克蘭評估俄國2月中「發動新攻勢」

土國強震為何死傷慘重？專家：這200年是關鍵

女排14人被埋　土國大批運動員失聯

女忘記帶吸乳器　尷尬請老公「代勞」3天

驚悚瞬間！土耳其抗震豪宅秒崩塌

年輕妹拒讓靠窗座位　竟一路被飆罵到降落

土耳其強震　我國救援隊轉機報到

更多熱門

相關新聞

烏克蘭評估俄國2月中「發動新攻勢」

烏克蘭評估俄國2月中「發動新攻勢」

俄烏戰爭將屆一週年，烏克蘭官員評估俄羅斯在烏東大舉增兵，似將發動新一波攻勢，時間可能在2月中之後。聯合國秘書長則擔憂俄烏衝突若升高，恐將使世界走向更大規模戰爭。

首批40人搜救隊抵土耳其　林右昌曝報到中心最新畫面

首批40人搜救隊抵土耳其　林右昌曝報到中心最新畫面

台灣第二批搜救隊土耳其援助　陳建仁：展現Taiwan can help精神

台灣第二批搜救隊土耳其援助　陳建仁：展現Taiwan can help精神

即／出發了！台第二批搜救隊搭機赴土耳其

即／出發了！台第二批搜救隊搭機赴土耳其

土耳其災區水電全斷　台灣中心亟需善款

土耳其災區水電全斷　台灣中心亟需善款

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭StopRussia土耳其敘利亞地震

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

樓下鄰居不忍了！再爆隋棠「私下態度」

快訊／隋棠被控「惡鄰」首發聲！

短褲醉妹停車場遭2男性侵　恐怖影片瘋傳

26歲男「交合30秒結束」狂被甩！求醫救：她是此生最愛

6年前爆紅！住家樓下「胖老爹收了」　網喊2致命傷

新生娃「緊握避孕器」正面照曝光

女兒見爸摩鐵集點卡疑外遇　結局翻車

警證實隋棠擾鄰畫面曝　敲門勸導被已讀不回

隋棠怒揭樓下鄰居「捶門和咆哮嚇到小孩」

玄彬、孫藝珍「兒子正面照」疑遭曝光

男友拿筆畫她胸部「全身寫滿淫蕩2字」　優格姐姐痛苦8年

截10指賣甜不辣遭嘲諷！客力挺讓他感動落淚

被鄰居提告！她一看隋棠前粉專PO文「抓到驚人真相」

公司小編突發文「想離職」6千人朝聖

又有寒流！最冷低溫不到10°C

更多

最夯影音

更多
土耳其記者抱女童逃難！暖心檢查傷勢、安撫情緒

土耳其記者抱女童逃難！暖心檢查傷勢、安撫情緒
「台灣英雄」整隊奔土耳其救災　上機身影感動萬人：平安歸來

「台灣英雄」整隊奔土耳其救災　上機身影感動萬人：平安歸來

警證實隋棠擾鄰畫面曝！敲門勸導被已讀不回　屋內有聲響拒回應

警證實隋棠擾鄰畫面曝！敲門勸導被已讀不回　屋內有聲響拒回應

歐陽娜娜現身林俊傑演唱會！　被CUE上台...合唱《可惜沒如果》

歐陽娜娜現身林俊傑演唱會！　被CUE上台...合唱《可惜沒如果》

女兒為媽爭取茶葉蛋！　與爸爭論：她那麼辛苦

女兒為媽爭取茶葉蛋！　與爸爭論：她那麼辛苦

熱門快報

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

2023兔潮來襲添好運

2023兔潮來襲添好運

爽過2023兔年全攻略，無論開運招財、走春旅遊，新年好康等大小事，一手掌握不漏接！

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

【新年到】毛孩的奇幻賀年

寵物王國賀歲優惠1/5-1/31全館滿3000折300，貓狗飼料用品棄舊兔新過好年～

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面