快訊／華府驚傳槍擊案！「6歲童中彈亡」5人受傷　槍手還在逃

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）最新消息指出，華府16日晚間發生槍擊案，造成一名年僅6歲的女童喪命，5名成人受傷，槍手目前還在逃。

綜合美媒報導，這起事件發生於16日晚間11時（台灣時間17日上午11時）左右，地點位於華府東南部一家速食餐廳附近。大都會警察局（MPD）執行助理局長班奈狄克（Ashan Benedict）說明，附近警察循槍聲趕到現場時，一群民眾帶他們找到傷者。女童送醫後宣告死亡，另有3名男子及2名女子受傷，所幸沒有生命危險。

班奈狄克表示，目前未有任何人被捕，「這座城市依然存在太多槍枝暴力」，呼籲民眾協助指認嫌犯。

