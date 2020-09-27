　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　6都市長發中英聯合聲明：不排除退出

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲「全球市長聯盟」將台灣6城市歸類在中國。（圖／台北市環保局提供）

▲「全球市長聯盟」將台灣6都歸類在中國。（圖／台北市環保局提供）

記者蘇晏男／台北報導

針對國際組織「全球氣候與能源市長聯盟」（Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy）近日把加入聯盟的台灣六都國籍全列為「中國」之下，六都市長27日晚間發布聯合聲明，表示若「全球氣候與能源市長聯盟」未更改回原始註冊名稱，六都將不排除退出該聯盟，以捍衛我方權益。

中英聲明全文如下：

此致氣候及能源市長聯盟秘書長：

首先感謝貴聯盟提供平台，讓台灣六城市能夠呈現關於減排與能源轉型的努力成果，在聯合國永續發展目標的前提下，攜手為世界的未來盡一份心力。

然而，台灣六城市自加入貴聯盟以來，從來就不是中國的一部分。對於本次註冊名稱遭到片面更改，列入中國的一部分，台灣六城市拒絕這項矮化的行為，拒絕被列入「中國的城市」。

台灣六城市強烈要求，請貴聯盟立即停止這項錯誤行為，並將我方城市之註冊名稱，更改回原始註冊名稱。

若貴聯盟無正面回應與行動，台灣六城市將不排除退出貴聯盟，以捍衛我方權益。

Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. 地球永續不應矮化台灣。平等、互惠、尊重，是國際合作的基本原則，我方希望能繼續維持和貴聯盟良好的參與經驗，並繼續為全球永續努力。


聲明連署人
高雄市長陳其邁
台南市長黃偉哲
台北市長柯文哲
新北市長侯友宜
桃園市長鄭文燦
台中市長盧秀燕


Statement on the registered names of the six cities in Taiwan by the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy

To
Secretary General of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy

First of all, six of Taiwan member cities thanks GCoM for providing a platform to enable us to present results of our efforts in emission reduction and energy transformation, and work together to contribute to the future of the world under the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Cities in Taiwan have never been part of China since they joined the GCoM alliance. In regards to the one-sided change of the registered name and made them part of China. The six cities in Taiwan refuse this dwarfing behavior and rejected to be included under the "City of China."

The six cities in Taiwan strongly request that your alliance immediately fix the website and change the registered names of our cities back to the original registered Nationality.

If your alliance has no positive response and actions, the six cities in Taiwan will withdrawal from your alliance in order to defend our rights and interests.

Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. The sustainable world should not dwarf Taiwan. Equality, reciprocity, and respect are the basic principles of international cooperation. We hope that we can continue to maintain our good experience in participating in the alliance and continue to work for global sustainability.


Statement cosigners

CHEN, CHI-MAI, Mayor of Kaohsiung City
HUANG, WEI-CHE, Mayor of Tainan City
KO, WEN-JE, Mayor of Taipei City
HOU, YOU-YI, Mayor of New Taipei City
CHENG, WEN TSAN, Mayor of Taoyuan City
LU, XIU-YAN, Mayor of Taichung City

►過期票券讓你發大財　快翻出來爽賺1.5倍東森幣

ET快訊
情侶吵架分手！突接對方媽媽簡訊「東西捨不得丟」：我好喜歡你
女星手術失敗！半麻驚見「醫生滑手機」揭恐怖對話
「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　6都市長「中英聯合聲明」曝光
下波東北風中秋前夕襲...降雨熱區曝！　北台灣明低溫20°C
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

台灣6都遭「全球市長聯盟」矮化　外交部表達嚴正抗議

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　6都市長發中英聯合聲明：不排除退出

蘇澳漁船與日本公務船衝撞　外交部：船員平安，原因待調查

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　黃偉哲「絕不接受」要求即刻正名

原民青年穿族服領金鐘　賴品妤：尊重多元拒絕歧視

幕後／國民黨籌劃駐美代表處　8名一級主管全是「親美派」

孫大千問蕭美琴：為何不敢表態和美國建立正式外交關係？

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　侯友宜：已要求正名否則採取更嚴正抗議

明年烤肉怎麼辦？　江啟臣：讓大家再過下一個安心中秋節

民進黨慶　總統維安查扣游錫堃「創黨」報告、挺香港旗幟

金鐘獎／追思VCR見小鬼黃鴻升燦笑　一句「這是終點站嗎...掰掰」台下哭成一片

Lulu酸盧廣仲「金鐘獎勝利組」　難過：永遠不會了解我這種槓龜組

藍心湄83歲父親過世敬業上工　強忍淚水哽咽：他去天上了

Selina哭著傳訊息給Hebe　曝肉麻內容...甜笑：我好會喔！

小鬼「笑著跳Locking」：主持人要永遠讓大家快樂　陳漢典公開《地球上最浪漫的一支舞》

蕭敬騰「該加就加」想讓員工賺錢　悲曝小鬼是學長..想去為他唱唱歌

日本18米鋼彈機器人完成測試　能走還會單膝跪！10月開放參觀

驚喜太可怕！落葉堆突冒出屁孩 爸嚇到腿軟倒地...兒子貼心秀秀

吳宗憲送別小鬼低調慶生「一起面對」　Sandy要爸爸「看一下許光漢有多帥」

《綜藝大熱門》奪綜藝節目獎！主持人也上台　「怕等一下...」吳宗憲.Lulu.陳漢典講感言

台灣6都遭「全球市長聯盟」矮化　外交部表達嚴正抗議

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　6都市長發中英聯合聲明：不排除退出

蘇澳漁船與日本公務船衝撞　外交部：船員平安，原因待調查

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　黃偉哲「絕不接受」要求即刻正名

原民青年穿族服領金鐘　賴品妤：尊重多元拒絕歧視

幕後／國民黨籌劃駐美代表處　8名一級主管全是「親美派」

孫大千問蕭美琴：為何不敢表態和美國建立正式外交關係？

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　侯友宜：已要求正名否則採取更嚴正抗議

明年烤肉怎麼辦？　江啟臣：讓大家再過下一個安心中秋節

民進黨慶　總統維安查扣游錫堃「創黨」報告、挺香港旗幟

台股大盤進入「高估區間」！　達人自爆留50%現金：注意生活必需品

9月27日世界旅遊日　新北農業局推「來去農家DO一日」

我的新北市9週年x產地餐桌派對　在地食材入菜「饗」和你吃大餐

新北走訪表揚　連跑17區贈匾表彰全國特優里長

中信盃黑豹旗／蘭嶼高中連3年參賽　國中球員、女球員各占一半

中職／統一破蛋！林安可2分砲　7局富邦19比3統一

雨天用「泡泡紙雨傘」瞬間療癒！夢幻色趕走壞心情　立體圖案好想戳

台灣6都遭「全球市長聯盟」矮化　外交部表達嚴正抗議

全國第一支警用無人機隊　新北警察局成軍搶眼首亮相

BMW「大改款M3＆M4」雙車型正式公開！510匹馬力大鼻孔確認上身

政治熱門新聞

共機連12天擾台　空軍廣播斥迴轉

蘇貞昌轟張韶涵、歐陽娜娜：去對岸唱不適當的歌

柯P笑南部學校冷氣開就跳電！黃偉哲心痛回應

柯P笑南部學校「開冷氣就跳電」！高市府回應了

范世平：台美建交非假議題　只是台灣「婉拒」

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　6都市長發中英聯合聲明：不排除退出

年輕人喊「願上戰場」　陳揮文嗆爆

蘇澳漁船與日本公務船衝撞　外交部回應了

三事件看陳其邁讓市府「緊」起來

未除役隨時被徵召？　後備指揮部回應了

藍提避戰公決　要蔡英文台美復交

遭爆再選黨主席　馬英九泳渡日月潭...3字冷回應

兵推我軍奇襲戰勝共軍　嚴德發：採複合式兵推

國民黨籌劃駐美代表處　一級主管全「親美」

更多熱門

相關新聞

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　黃偉哲要求即刻正名

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣　黃偉哲要求即刻正名

針對國際氣候組織「市長聯盟」官方網頁將台南市等我國6個城市會員的參與名稱，標示為「中國」，台南市長黃偉哲27日對「全球市長聯盟」（Compact of Mayors）總部及ICLEI表達遺憾及強烈抗議，嚴正要求該組織將我國城市恢復正名，並強調絕不接受國際社會或組織任何矮化台灣的作為。

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣6城市　新北：絕不接受

「全球市長聯盟」矮化台灣6城市　新北：絕不接受

北市：不惜退出「全球市長聯盟」

北市：不惜退出「全球市長聯盟」

南部冷氣跳電說惹議　柯：標題殺人

南部冷氣跳電說惹議　柯：標題殺人

全球市長聯盟矮化台灣　盧秀燕：不更正就退出

全球市長聯盟矮化台灣　盧秀燕：不更正就退出

關鍵字：

全球市長聯盟六都聯合聲明陳其邁柯文哲

讀者迴響

發燒話題

金鐘獎 停班停課 小鬼黃鴻升 金正恩 唐鳳 颱風即時 三倍券 李登輝 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 三浦春馬 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

快訊／日女星竹內結子輕生身亡！　

曾國城看小鬼影片淚崩：我沒出息

桃園15歲男遭水刑亡！施虐阿姨輕判8年定讞

全聯「神級鮮乳」買1送1　婆媽羨慕炸

麵湯漏出！外送員緊張打「5字道歉」她超心疼

三寶直直撞！　爆衝撞牆「人倒立飛走」...考官看傻眼

金鐘獎追思小鬼　台下哭成一片

鬼鬼收到「小鬼送的最後禮物」！

柯佳嬿認「心思不在典禮上」失去小鬼太痛

前一晚才一起吃飯！竹內結子深夜上吊輕生

公公婚宴當眾摸胸兒媳！新娘燦笑全順從

17歲少女流產成遊民　警驚：是亂倫

清大博士「台積電面試前」上吊亡

「9分鐘報復性致詞」網譙超時主因

小鬼生前留下「2句墓誌銘」：我死了會刻在墓旁！

更多

最夯影音

更多
金鐘獎／追思VCR見小鬼黃鴻升燦笑　一句「這是終點站嗎...掰掰」台下哭成一片

金鐘獎／追思VCR見小鬼黃鴻升燦笑　一句「這是終點站嗎...掰掰」台下哭成一片
Lulu酸盧廣仲「金鐘獎勝利組」　難過：永遠不會了解我這種槓龜組

Lulu酸盧廣仲「金鐘獎勝利組」　難過：永遠不會了解我這種槓龜組

藍心湄83歲父親過世敬業上工　強忍淚水哽咽：他去天上了

藍心湄83歲父親過世敬業上工　強忍淚水哽咽：他去天上了

Selina哭著傳訊息給Hebe　曝肉麻內容...甜笑：我好會喔！

Selina哭著傳訊息給Hebe　曝肉麻內容...甜笑：我好會喔！

小鬼「笑著跳Locking」：主持人要永遠讓大家快樂　陳漢典公開《地球上最浪漫的一支舞》

小鬼「笑著跳Locking」：主持人要永遠讓大家快樂　陳漢典公開《地球上最浪漫的一支舞》

熱門快報

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

寵物雲商城慶中秋

寵物雲商城慶中秋

中秋烤肉 毛孩也想吃肉肉！輸入「ss100」現折100「ss200」折200

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面