iPad Air 4 渲染圖曝光！超美機身搭大螢幕占比　接口可望改為USB-C

▲iPad Air 4 傳於明年3月推出，圖為 iPad Air 3。（圖／Apple官網）
記者謝仁傑／綜合報導
蘋果傳出最快會在明年3月發布 iPad Air 4，性能比介於高端 iPad Pro 和入門級產品 iPad、iPad mini 之間。根據國外網友又曝光了 iPad Air 4 的外形渲染圖，從圖中看來 iPad Air 4 的機身依舊纖薄，背面使用金屬材質，螢幕佔比也較前一代有所提高。
據傳 iPad Air 4 有銀色、深空灰、古銅色三種配色，有搭載 Face ID，並有類似 iPad Pro 的全螢幕設計，螢幕邊框更窄，背面配備後置單鏡頭，圖片中的整體設計看起來與目前有關 iPad Air 4 的爆料吻合。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Slim and beautiful. Concept & Render by @apple_idesigner, follow for more Apple concepts and renders. #Apple #iPad #iPadAir #iPadAir4 #iPadPro #Gold #Silver #SpaceGray #Concept #Render #Rendering #3DRender #3DRendering #KeyShot #Design #AppleDesign Apple® and Apple logo® are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
先前也有爆料指出，iPad Air 4 將會放棄 Lightning 轉接口，轉而使用 USB-Type C，成為繼 iPad Pro 系列之後，第二款採用新轉接口 iPad。報導指出，iPad Air 4 改用 USB-C 轉接口，可能是為了確保浮動式的巧控鍵盤配件能與 iPad Air 4 兼容。
在核心配備方面，iPad Air 4 有望搭載 A14 處理器，據稱 A14 相較 A13 的CPU性能提升了40％，GPU性能提升了50％；另有128GB、256GB和512GB三種容量可供選擇。
據外媒報導，估計售價最低為649美元（約新台幣19,080元），較 iPad Air 3 高出150美元（約新台幣4,410元）。
►iPad Air 4 傳於明年3月推出！ iPad Pro 可望與 iPhone 12 一同發布
►影／爆料達人新預測！iPhone 12傳10月與新版iPad一同亮相