　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

iPad Air 4 渲染圖曝光！超美機身搭大螢幕占比　接口可望改為USB-C

科技新鮮事隨時爆，按讚成為3C達人

▲iPad Air。（圖／Apple官網）

▲iPad Air 4 傳於明年3月推出，圖為 iPad Air 3。（圖／Apple官網）

記者謝仁傑／綜合報導

蘋果傳出最快會在明年3月發布 iPad Air 4，性能比介於高端 iPad Pro 和入門級產品 iPad、iPad mini 之間。根據國外網友又曝光了 iPad Air 4 的外形渲染圖，從圖中看來 iPad Air 4 的機身依舊纖薄，背面使用金屬材質，螢幕佔比也較前一代有所提高。

據傳 iPad Air 4 有銀色、深空灰、古銅色三種配色，有搭載 Face ID，並有類似 iPad Pro 的全螢幕設計，螢幕邊框更窄，背面配備後置單鏡頭，圖片中的整體設計看起來與目前有關 iPad Air 4 的爆料吻合。

先前也有爆料指出，iPad Air 4 將會放棄 Lightning 轉接口，轉而使用 USB-Type C，成為繼 iPad Pro 系列之後，第二款採用新轉接口 iPad。報導指出，iPad Air 4 改用 USB-C 轉接口，可能是為了確保浮動式的巧控鍵盤配件能與 iPad Air 4 兼容。

在核心配備方面，iPad Air 4 有望搭載 A14 處理器，據稱 A14 相較 A13 的CPU性能提升了40％，GPU性能提升了50％；另有128GB、256GB和512GB三種容量可供選擇。

據外媒報導，估計售價最低為649美元（約新台幣19,080元），較 ‌iPad‌ Air 3 高出150美元（約新台幣4,410元）。

＃ 對面的女孩看過來～～

iPad Air 4 傳於明年3月推出！　iPad Pro 可望與 iPhone 12 一同發布

影／爆料達人新預測！iPhone 12傳10月與新版iPad一同亮相

兩台 iPad 可組成一台筆電！　蘋果成功獲得新專利

►過期票券別浪費！點這邊 幫你搶救變身　

ET快訊
好萊塢男星FB徵台灣美照！釣出一排縣市長狂PO圖
LIVE／米其林揭曉！台北3家台中4家摘星　頒獎典禮直播
熊貓熱門餐廳買一送一！「胖老爹」炸雞腿一隻28元
「橘子工坊、幸福堂」都上榜！北市衛生局飲冰品抽驗10件不符規
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
科技新鮮事隨時爆，按讚成為3C達人

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 3C家電最新 全站最新

果粉買手機先等等　iPhone 12推出後兩款iPhone將降價

iPad Air 4 渲染圖曝光！超美機身搭大螢幕占比　接口可望改為USB-C

LINE Pay攜手全台逾600家飯店、民宿、影城　最高享500點回饋

果粉暴動了！蘋果經典「iPhone SE最新3款」傳明年登場　特色規格提前曝光

壓低5G手機成本！郭明錤：蘋果改規格「狂向供應商砍價」　最大受害者曝光

三星查找功能升級了！　可以尋找離線手機　還能解鎖設備

王仁甫x女兒熱跳BTS舞蹈！季芹台下噴淚　「跟把拔一起開心吧？」她考慮了ＸＤ

高雄男購票等太久怒喊：我要投訴　售票員20字嗆爆回應...全場拍手！

鬼門剛開...社頂公園曝離奇失蹤 員警表明身分少年仍「尖叫退後」

柯佳嬿封鎖他「搞什麼啊那麼紅」XD　許光漢成中生代..轉頭看她：所以妳是？

女大生學開車2度暴衝控車輛老舊　男友摸頭安撫...駕訓班：誤踩油門

癡情女求愛「當街攔車遭拖20m」　已婚駕駛崩潰：是交友軟體認識

帥氣柯基！主人DIY「專屬安全帽」　牠戴上成最萌飆仔...出門超有風

《神力女超人1984》中文官方主預告

辛龍走不出喪妻之痛「取消演出」　吳宗憲「哀莫大於心死」勸：跳出來吧...

男與店員不慎碰撞！妻咆哮飆髒話　擼衣袖+拿安全帽發威：只顧滑手機

果粉買手機先等等　iPhone 12推出後兩款iPhone將降價

iPad Air 4 渲染圖曝光！超美機身搭大螢幕占比　接口可望改為USB-C

LINE Pay攜手全台逾600家飯店、民宿、影城　最高享500點回饋

果粉暴動了！蘋果經典「iPhone SE最新3款」傳明年登場　特色規格提前曝光

壓低5G手機成本！郭明錤：蘋果改規格「狂向供應商砍價」　最大受害者曝光

三星查找功能升級了！　可以尋找離線手機　還能解鎖設備

快訊／第一位摘星女主廚　台中鹽之華法式餐廳奪得一星

台股站穩12600點大關！大立光漲逾1%　指數小漲39點收12647點

小琉球潮間帶被海膽攻佔！驚人畫面曝光…遊客戲水如與毒刺共舞

女教練「性感電眼」神似賴品妤！遭酸民出征　她無辜喊：到底多像

美食配風景去新北就有！高樓吃亞洲料理、海邊享受調酒　TOP10餐廳必訪

不斷更新／台灣首位奪星女主廚！米其林指南公布2020摘星名單

NBA史上季後賽首見！　米歇爾、莫瑞同場狂飆分50＋

每一口都像在吃仙草冰！鮮芋仙打造「濃郁仙草冰棒」　還放進了Q彈芋頭寒天

CBA／劉錚轉隊傳言　球迷怨廣廈無法留人不如續林志傑

李孝利取藝名惹怒陸網友！被指「辱華」IG遭灌爆...節目緊急發聲明

3C家電熱門新聞

影／iPhone 12長這樣？超精準模型機流出

果粉暴動了！蘋果經典「iPhone SE最新3款」傳明年登場

壓低5G手機成本！郭明錤：蘋果改規格「狂向供應商砍價」　最大受害者曝光

iPad Air 4 渲染圖曝光！超美機身搭大螢幕占比　接口可望改為USB-C

Google Pixel 5渲染圖釋出！外型激似Pixel 4a

三星Galaxy Z Fold2官方手機殼現身官網

又一場時代的眼淚！　臉書經典版將於 9 月全面消失

蘋果AirPower半成品曝光！無線充電板內藏22個線圈

三星查找功能升級了！　可以尋找離線手機　還能解鎖設備

LINE Pay攜手全台逾600家飯店、民宿、影城　最高享500點回饋

iPhone 12推出後兩款iPhone將降價

iPhone 12完整規格售價被爆料！5.4吋OLED Super Retina螢幕、2萬元有找

全球首款「螢幕下鏡頭」手機　下月登場

推特爆料達人曝蘋果新品發表會時程

更多熱門

相關新聞

果粉暴動了！蘋果經典「iPhone SE最新3款」傳明年登場

果粉暴動了！蘋果經典「iPhone SE最新3款」傳明年登場

蘋果今年推出價格最親民的iPhone SE，引起不少果粉討論。現在有消息指出，蘋果打算明年推出3款iPhone SE新機，皆採最新A14處理器和雙鏡頭，其中一款還支援螢幕指紋解鎖。

10年沒聯絡友人找上門報好康　Apple不疑有異踩進陷阱被騙50萬元

10年沒聯絡友人找上門報好康　Apple不疑有異踩進陷阱被騙50萬元

壓低5G手機成本！郭明錤：蘋果改規格「狂向供應商砍價」　最大受害者曝光

壓低5G手機成本！郭明錤：蘋果改規格「狂向供應商砍價」　最大受害者曝光

Wedbush分析師看好換機潮　蘋果股價可能再漲27％

Wedbush分析師看好換機潮　蘋果股價可能再漲27％

科技大廠應受政府嚴格監管　比爾蓋茲：成功者該承受

科技大廠應受政府嚴格監管　比爾蓋茲：成功者該承受

關鍵字：

蘋果AppleiPad Air 4

讀者迴響

發燒話題

三倍券 停班停課 李登輝 羅霈穎 金正恩 唐鳳 颱風即時 王令麟 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 三浦春馬 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 安新建經

熱門新聞

歌手賈斯汀傳死訊！官方證實享年38歲

隋棠驚覺11歲男童遭鄰居侵犯　假借照顧騙回家

住不到1年！尼克2原因「1200萬賠售婚房」

王仁甫14歲愛女攻雄蛋「熱跳BTS舞蹈」季芹台下秒噴淚

老公月入20萬...貴婦人妻卻「酣戰2萬男」

快訊／國軍搜救屏科大生　軍車墜50m深谷

歐告半夜不睡覺！他發現超大蜈蚣

「紙本藝FUN券」今公布申請方式

跟小開男友第1次！24歲妹「爆裂6cm」噴血　醫曝暗黑真相

遛鹿妹爆紅！本尊現身「笑抖2秒」衣服人像上下跳

小資買房！「靠捷運近北市」問未來脫手...房仲揭地雷

熊熊正面照孕肚藏不住了！

外送員刷一星罵店家！真相曝光大逆轉

53歲「萬華望族」女星習佛未婚　房產留手足

陳芳語依偎男友懷中　嗆爆謝和弦！

更多

最夯影音

更多
王仁甫x女兒熱跳BTS舞蹈！季芹台下噴淚　「跟把拔一起開心吧？」她考慮了ＸＤ

王仁甫x女兒熱跳BTS舞蹈！季芹台下噴淚　「跟把拔一起開心吧？」她考慮了ＸＤ
高雄男購票等太久怒喊：我要投訴　售票員20字嗆爆回應...全場拍手！

高雄男購票等太久怒喊：我要投訴　售票員20字嗆爆回應...全場拍手！

鬼門剛開...社頂公園曝離奇失蹤 員警表明身分少年仍「尖叫退後」

鬼門剛開...社頂公園曝離奇失蹤 員警表明身分少年仍「尖叫退後」

柯佳嬿封鎖他「搞什麼啊那麼紅」XD　許光漢成中生代..轉頭看她：所以妳是？

柯佳嬿封鎖他「搞什麼啊那麼紅」XD　許光漢成中生代..轉頭看她：所以妳是？

女大生學開車2度暴衝控車輛老舊　男友摸頭安撫...駕訓班：誤踩油門

女大生學開車2度暴衝控車輛老舊　男友摸頭安撫...駕訓班：誤踩油門

熱門快報

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

商城改版清倉 週週抽大獎

寵物雲網路商城改版清倉 輸入折扣碼不限金額現折100元 滿2000折200元

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面