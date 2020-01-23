　
快訊／西雅圖市中心「熱鬧市場傳槍響」　1人當場遭擊殺至少5重傷！

▲國際最新消息 。（示意圖）

記者陳亭伃／綜合報導

西雅圖著名派克市場當地時間22日晚間5時許發生槍擊案，當場造成1人死亡至少5人重傷，槍手案發後隨即逃離現場，目前警方正展開大規模搜索。當地警方表示，該市場附近常有許多遊客、當地居民活動，案發後造成不小恐慌。

福建省一位男子2016年7月14日因女友母親反對他和女友交往，心生怨恨，精心準備好菜刀、口罩等作案工具，潛入女友母親的家中藏匿，深夜趁對方熟睡，持菜刀瘋狂切割頸部致其當場死亡，隨即超淡定偽造入室盜竊現場後逃離。目前，兇手在1月20日被押赴刑場執行死刑。

