快訊／美國費城煉油廠爆炸　「橘色火球噴黑煙」震動房屋

▲費城發生爆炸。（圖／翻攝自推特）

國際中心／綜合報導

《福斯新聞》報導，美國費城當地時間21日約上午4時15分發生大規模爆炸，疑似是一處煉油廠失事，目前還沒有傷亡傳出，救援單位已趕到現場。從推特上的影片可見，整個城市就像有顆橘色火球在燃燒。

美國賓州費城官員證實，這場清晨火災發生在擁有150年歷史的「費城能源解決方案煉油廠」（Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex）。目前官方沒有提供進一步的細節，還不清楚火災的詳細成因。

Oil refinery explosion in South Philadelphia viewed from hotel. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3IvLpsx0vP — Lee Ferris (@ferrisphotos) 2019年6月21日

據了解，這家煉油廠每天生產33萬桶原油，是美國東部沿海地區最大的煉油廠，擁有約1000名員工。爆炸地點位於第31街與Passyunk大道之間，附近還有一家運動中心。

當地時間清晨5時過後，火勢已被控制住，不過有幾條道路處於封閉狀態，包括連接南費城的76號州際公路。NBC報導，爆炸瞬間，附近的房屋都感覺到震動，空中也瀰漫著濃厚黑煙。

南費城部分鄰居表示，爆炸發生後，有一些碎片從空中降落到街區。有推特網友形容，爆炸發生時，在車內都可以感覺到熱氣。

@6abc @CBSPhilly @FOX29philly Philadelphia energy Solutions Refining Complex at about 4:15 am pic.twitter.com/vK1Vs2MEfR — hood’s favorite vegan (@1nicetownbean) 2019年6月21日

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion and huge fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philly. 76 and 95 closed in the area. Fortunately no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/eluhovWIty — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) 2019年6月21日