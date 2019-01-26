　
快訊／川普簽了！美史上最長政府關門告終　重啟運作至2/15

▲▼ 美國總統川普。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 美國總統川普。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合外電報導

美國總統川普25日宣布已經與國會達成共識，願意讓政府運作到2月15日。根據最新消息，川普已在25日晚間簽字，結束一個多月來的政府停擺。

這項法案同意政府暫時開放3個禮拜，但並未提供川普想要的57億美元邊境牆經費。川普強調這只是暫時的，同時強調築牆必要性，否則聯邦政府到了2月15日仍可能面臨再次停擺的命運，希望到時候不會逼他用到「非常手段」。

川普指出，大家都知道他可以用「宣布緊急狀態」，強行撥出興建圍牆的款項，但是他沒有，也希望最後不會用到。

談及與國會達成共識一事，川普在推特提到，「這絕對不是讓步。這是為了照顧數百萬因政府關門而受到嚴重傷害的人民」，並再次施壓兩黨必須在21天內達成共識。

關鍵字：政府關門,北美要聞

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

