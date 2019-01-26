快訊／川普簽了！美史上最長政府關門告終　重啟運作至2/15

▲ 美國總統川普。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合外電報導

美國總統川普25日宣布已經與國會達成共識，願意讓政府運作到2月15日。根據最新消息，川普已在25日晚間簽字，結束一個多月來的政府停擺。

這項法案同意政府暫時開放3個禮拜，但並未提供川普想要的57億美元邊境牆經費。川普強調這只是暫時的，同時強調築牆必要性，否則聯邦政府到了2月15日仍可能面臨再次停擺的命運，希望到時候不會逼他用到「非常手段」。

川普指出，大家都知道他可以用「宣布緊急狀態」，強行撥出興建圍牆的款項，但是他沒有，也希望最後不會用到。

談及與國會達成共識一事，川普在推特提到，「這絕對不是讓步。這是為了照顧數百萬因政府關門而受到嚴重傷害的人民」，並再次施壓兩黨必須在21天內達成共識。

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!