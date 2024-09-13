颱風摩羯強襲！緬甸多地被洪水淹沒19死　救援隊急撤離3600人

▲受颱風摩羯影響，緬甸多地爆發洪災，目前已造成19人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
緬甸國家消防局證實，颱風「摩羯」帶來的強降雨在首都奈比多（Naypyidaw）和周邊地區引發大規模洪水，奪走了至少19人的性命，當地還有超過3600人流離失所，被救援人員用船運送到安全地區避災。
據路透社報導，颱風「摩羯」是今年襲擊亞洲的最強風暴，並已在越南和泰國造成逾230人死亡，多個城市爆發洪災。
Myanmar has been hit by severe floods but the military junta keeps bombing the civilian area. Although people are trying to help each other, rescue activities are disrupted due to current crises.#FloodInMyanmarhttps://t.co/ajwY9as6CO— Jewel Oo (@jewel0o) September 13, 2024
聯合國支持的緬甸資訊管理單位（MIMU）的衛星影像顯示，奈比多周圍約162平方公里的土地在12日已被洪水淹沒，第二大城曼德勒（Mandalay）周圍更有約366平方公里的區域也全數淪為水鄉澤國。
Hundreds of villagers flee severe #floods near #Myanmar’s remote capital #Naypyidaw pic.twitter.com/hZnpCCEDBr— Mizzima News (@MizzimaNews) September 13, 2024
消防當局在12日晚間指出，救援隊已救出來自30個不同地區的3602名受災居民，並將他們轉移至安全地區，目前這場洪災已造成19人死亡。從消防當局發布的現場照片可見，受災地區有不少建築已被洪水沒頂，不少婦童受困屋頂。
自2021年2月發生軍事政變以來，緬甸就一直處於動盪不安的狀態，全國各地暴力事件頻傳，該國5500萬人口中也有約三分之一人需要人道主義援助。報導稱，這場洪災進一步加劇了這個飽受戰爭蹂躪的國家的困境，而洪水可能會使現有的經濟危機雪上加霜。
#VIDEO captured from a Facebook livestream shows the devastating flood in Myittha township, Mandalay Region, central #Myanmar. The entire town is submerged, with most houses underwater. It is absolutely devastating to see the ongoing worsening of #MyanmarFlood. Our hearts go out… pic.twitter.com/5NQRNDw609— Cape Diamond (@cape_diamond) September 12, 2024
