颱風摩羯強襲！緬甸多地被洪水淹沒19死　救援隊急撤離3600人

▲受颱風摩羯影響，緬甸多地爆發洪災，目前已造成19人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

緬甸國家消防局證實，颱風「摩羯」帶來的強降雨在首都奈比多（Naypyidaw）和周邊地區引發大規模洪水，奪走了至少19人的性命，當地還有超過3600人流離失所，被救援人員用船運送到安全地區避災。

據路透社報導，颱風「摩羯」是今年襲擊亞洲的最強風暴，並已在越南和泰國造成逾230人死亡，多個城市爆發洪災。

Myanmar has been hit by severe floods but the military junta keeps bombing the civilian area. Although people are trying to help each other, rescue activities are disrupted due to current crises.#FloodInMyanmarhttps://t.co/ajwY9as6CO