國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

颱風摩羯強襲！緬甸多地被洪水淹沒19死　救援隊急撤離3600人

▲▼受颱風摩羯影響，緬甸多地爆發洪災，目前已造成19人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

▲受颱風摩羯影響，緬甸多地爆發洪災，目前已造成19人死亡。（圖／翻攝自X）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

緬甸國家消防局證實，颱風「摩羯」帶來的強降雨在首都奈比多（Naypyidaw）和周邊地區引發大規模洪水，奪走了至少19人的性命，當地還有超過3600人流離失所，被救援人員用船運送到安全地區避災。

據路透社報導，颱風「摩羯」是今年襲擊亞洲的最強風暴，並已在越南和泰國造成逾230人死亡，多個城市爆發洪災。

聯合國支持的緬甸資訊管理單位（MIMU）的衛星影像顯示，奈比多周圍約162平方公里的土地在12日已被洪水淹沒，第二大城曼德勒（Mandalay）周圍更有約366平方公里的區域也全數淪為水鄉澤國。

消防當局在12日晚間指出，救援隊已救出來自30個不同地區的3602名受災居民，並將他們轉移至安全地區，目前這場洪災已造成19人死亡。從消防當局發布的現場照片可見，受災地區有不少建築已被洪水沒頂，不少婦童受困屋頂。

自2021年2月發生軍事政變以來，緬甸就一直處於動盪不安的狀態，全國各地暴力事件頻傳，該國5500萬人口中也有約三分之一人需要人道主義援助。報導稱，這場洪災進一步加劇了這個飽受戰爭蹂躪的國家的困境，而洪水可能會使現有的經濟危機雪上加霜。

受到季節性暴雨襲擊加上颱風摩羯（Yagi）的影響，泰北清邁和清萊遭受近30年來最嚴重水災，清萊國際機場今天取消所有航班，軍警和救援人員出動船隻和水上摩托車協助撤離受困民眾。

泰僧僱人潑糞洩恨　老僧遇襲全身灼燒

泰僧僱人潑糞洩恨　老僧遇襲全身灼燒

6年前受困美人洞！足球教練再遇洪災逃到屋頂

6年前受困美人洞！足球教練再遇洪災逃到屋頂

泰理髮師看GG大小收費　獨特價格表爆紅

泰理髮師看GG大小收費　獨特價格表爆紅

泰30年最嚴重洪水4死　災民斷糧爬屋頂求救

泰30年最嚴重洪水4死　災民斷糧爬屋頂求救

