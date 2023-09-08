泰水上市場火災畫面曝！火舌染紅夜空「傳爆炸聲」　員工跳水逃命

▲泰國芭達雅的四方水上市場7日發生重大火災。（圖／翻攝自推特）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

泰國芭達雅（Pattaya）知名旅遊景點「四方水上市場」 在當地7日晚間8時發生4級重大火災，隨後火勢迅速蔓延，將整個市場吞噬殆盡。截至目前為止，這場大火的火勢已被撲滅，但起火原因仍有待進一步調查。

A major fire broke out at the Pattaya Floating Market in Chonburi at around 8.20pm on Thursday. Fire-fighters are trying to put out the blaze. There are no estimates yet of the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.#ไฟไหม้ #พัทยา #Pattaya #fire #ตลาดน้ำ4ภาคพัทยา pic.twitter.com/4cR9Sj2lAu — The Nation Thailand (@Thenationth) September 7, 2023

綜合泰媒報導，從現場畫面可見，大火的火勢十分猛烈，衝天的火舌將漆黑的夜空映得一片通紅，現場還不時傳出爆炸聲，讓人見了怵目驚心。兇猛的大火燒毀了市場內大部分由木頭築起的店家，只留下屋頂和柱子，將現場燒成一片廢墟。

Some more photos of tonight's now extinguished fire at the #Pattaya Floating Market. We will have more coverage tomorrow morning when a further investigation into the cause begins. pic.twitter.com/xTFDbDdZYu — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) September 7, 2023

報導稱，這起火災的起火點是從一間木造廁所開始的。有市場攤販指出，他們在晚間7點結束工作時，突然發現木造廁所有火花閃現，接著火勢就迅速變大，急速吞噬市場。許多攤販試圖從火海中搶救貨物，但由於火勢實在太猛烈，因此他們只能在消防員的指揮下趕快撤離。

THAI NEWS REPORTS: A fire last night devastated Pattaya’s purpose-built floating market. It took officers more than three hours to bring the fire under control. There are no reports of deaths. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/HJOEIyiADt — Thai News Reports (@ThaiNewsReports) September 8, 2023

消防當局在事發當下立即派出了20多輛消防車到現場灌救，但由於水上市場的房屋結構主要由木材建造且有強風多雨，因此當局很難控制火勢。據悉，有一些市場員工為了逃命，甚至跳到了市場周圍的運河中，但當局表示，火災沒有造成嚴重的傷亡，只是有人受到輕傷。

#Pattaya Floating Market suffers major fire, estimated fifty million baht of damages. No immediate reports of serious injuries. The fire is believed to have broken out in restrooms in the middle of the market.https://t.co/IJbQbOEO1w pic.twitter.com/exm9DQncGE — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) September 7, 2023

大火隨後在晚間10時30分左右受到控制，但當局仍在現場持續灌水，以免火焰再次燃起。報導稱，芭達雅水上市場成立於2008年，是當地著名的河邊景點，展示了美麗的古老泰國河邊生活社區和正宗的生活方式。



