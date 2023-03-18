數百萬條死魚曝屍河面！　澳洲小鎮驚人畫面曝光

▲數百萬條死魚沖進達令-巴卡河，預計接下來還會出現更多死魚。（圖／翻攝自推特）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
澳洲新南威爾斯省小鎮梅寧迪（Menindee）17日上午出現魚類大規模死亡事件，河面上漂浮著數百萬條死魚。當地人透露，這是鎮上所發生最大規模死魚事件，官方表示，這是持續性熱浪所造成的結果。
BBC報導，數百萬條死魚17日上午沖進達令-巴卡河（Darling-Baaka river），3年前也曾發生類似狀況，預計接下來還會出現更多死魚。梅寧迪鎮人口約500人，居民全靠達令-巴卡河供水，然而這狀況讓未來這段日子無法取得家庭用水。
新南威爾斯省第一產業部說明，熱浪給經歷過大洪水的生態系統帶來進一步壓力，才導致這現象。
本周發生的魚類死亡事件凸顯出墨累達令盆地（Murray Darling Basin）所面臨的困境，乾旱及人類造成的因素已對當地生態系統造成影響。
