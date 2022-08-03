　
國際

烏克蘭議員關注「裴洛西訪台」：必須防止中國襲擊　榮耀歸於台灣

▲▼裴洛西抵台。（圖／翻攝外交部直播）

▲裴洛西訪台引發全世界的關注。（圖／翻攝外交部直播）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西訪問台灣，引起全球關注，即使正在交戰中的烏克蘭國會議員相當關注，也在推特發文指出，台灣必須保衛自己，避免被中國襲擊，烏克蘭會與台灣同在、榮耀歸於台灣。

烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑（Inna Sovsun）發文表示，全世界密切關注裴洛西訪問台灣，再打另一場戰爭，對這個世界不會有任何好處，台灣必須保衛自己，以防被中國襲擊。

索夫桑強調，烏克蘭此時將與台灣同在，就像台灣現在與烏克蘭同在一樣，「榮耀歸於台灣！」

ET快訊
即／共軍8／4起「繞台」實彈射擊3天　國防部深夜緊急回應

裴洛西來台　杜汶澤曝「香港親友很擔心安危」

裴洛西來台　杜汶澤曝「香港親友很擔心安危」

美國眾院議長裴洛西於2日晚間10時43分抵台，大陸官媒也發出解放軍空軍蘇-35戰機正穿越台灣海峽的消息，官方也紛紛對台灣發聲警告，在陸網、台網上掀起熱烈討論。來台發展的香港男星杜汶澤，2日晚間在臉書透露故鄉親友相當擔心他在台北的安危，為此，他陸續發出數篇貼文報平安。

民進黨敬重裴洛西道德勇氣　「台美友誼不因中國破壞退步」

民進黨敬重裴洛西道德勇氣　「台美友誼不因中國破壞退步」

快訊／裴洛西率訪團下榻君悅酒店　明早啟動訪台行程

快訊／裴洛西率訪團下榻君悅酒店　明早啟動訪台行程

柯建銘讚裴洛西捍衛民主自由　「美台攜手對抗極權壓迫」

柯建銘讚裴洛西捍衛民主自由　「美台攜手對抗極權壓迫」

即／裴洛西：兌現美國對民主的承諾

即／裴洛西：兌現美國對民主的承諾

關鍵字：

俄羅斯烏克蘭俄烏衝突烏克蘭危機俄烏戰爭Inna SovsunStopRussia裴洛西裴洛西訪台

被騙去柬埔寨「是上帝安排」　警急攔打醒：去了就見上帝

被騙去柬埔寨「是上帝安排」　警急攔打醒：去了就見上帝
廖老大親自看過讚裝潢好！「佔騎樓」遭切割加盟主出面

廖老大親自看過讚裝潢好！「佔騎樓」遭切割加盟主出面

陸嗆裴洛西訪台是挑釁　突禁百家台食品進口！

陸嗆裴洛西訪台是挑釁　突禁百家台食品進口！

實測講電話「給東西就拿」　遞滅火器、石板！友人全收

實測講電話「給東西就拿」　遞滅火器、石板！友人全收

真的要來了！裴洛西今抵台　陸方警告：將導致嚴重後果

真的要來了！裴洛西今抵台　陸方警告：將導致嚴重後果

