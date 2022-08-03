烏克蘭議員關注「裴洛西訪台」：必須防止中國襲擊　榮耀歸於台灣

▲裴洛西訪台引發全世界的關注。（圖／翻攝外交部直播）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西訪問台灣，引起全球關注，即使正在交戰中的烏克蘭國會議員相當關注，也在推特發文指出，台灣必須保衛自己，避免被中國襲擊，烏克蘭會與台灣同在、榮耀歸於台灣。

烏克蘭國會議員索夫桑（Inna Sovsun）發文表示，全世界密切關注裴洛西訪問台灣，再打另一場戰爭，對這個世界不會有任何好處，台灣必須保衛自己，以防被中國襲擊。

The whole world is closely watching @SpeakerPelosi's visit to #Taiwan.

Another war won't bring any good, but Taiwan must defend itself in case of an attack by the #China. And #Ukraine will stand with Taiwan at this time.

Just as Taiwan stands with Ukraine now

Glory to Taiwan!