快訊／洛杉磯機場出現槍手！　百名乘客「躲停機坪」避難畫面曝光

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

外媒最新消息指出，美國洛杉磯國際機場一號航廈在當地時間晚間7時50分左右，出現一名持槍嫌犯，現場超過100名遊客緊急疏散，全都逃到停機坪避難，現場畫面也在網路上曝光。

洛杉磯國際機場隨後在推特上表示，目前警方已將人逮捕，沒有造成任何人員傷亡，但也導致部分航班停飛。從網路上曝光的畫面也可以看到，機場人員正在用接駁巴士疏散停機坪內避難的乘客；目前機場南側跑道已經重新開放，北側維持關閉。洛杉磯國際機場提醒旅客，隨時注意航班狀態。

儘管官方聲稱無人受傷，但洛杉磯消防部門的人員普朗奇（Nicholas Prange）表示，在1號航廈17A登機口附近有兩個人受傷，其中一名傷者是40歲男子，但傷勢輕微無須送院，另一名年齡和性別不詳的傷者已經被送往附近醫院。

美國總統拜登今天為氣候措施、學齡前教育及其他社福計畫推出1.75兆美元支出法案，並說民主黨有志一同，但部分黨內同志隨即打槍。

