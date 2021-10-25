　
【英語多益通】Deepfake深偽技術被濫用　red flag有警訊的意思

▲▼網紅小玉涉賣變臉不雅片，親友陪同交保。（圖／記者黃彥傑攝）

▲ 網紅小玉涉賣變臉不雅片，親友陪同交保。（圖／記者黃彥傑攝）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

隨著科技的進展，AI技術出神入化，尤其是透過人工智慧人體圖像合成技術的應用Deepfake「深偽技術」更是在近期備受討論與爭議。Deepfake是英文deep learning（深度學習）和fake（偽造）的混成詞，專指利用人工智慧的技術實現合成的影像，並且專門運用在人臉的部分，就像是將一張新的人臉移植到影片中的人物上；並能透過大量的影音素材，訓練AI從現有的數據產生更多新數據，藉由這些資料控制目標人物的人臉，就如同操縱一個木偶般，讓影片中的人物說出、表現出使用者想呈現的話語和表情。

Deepfake技術近年來被許多有心人士濫用，現任美國總統拜登在家接受記者電視訪問時打瞌睡影片的假新聞、外媒Buzzfeed以AI技術變造美國前總統歐巴馬演說影片，使他在影片中辱罵川普；甚至最近台灣網紅將名人換到成人影片上謀利而遭逮捕等。本次就讓我們來從Deepfake相關報導學英文吧！

「真真假假」的多種說法

fake可以當作動詞、名詞或和形容詞。 我們常見的形容詞fake「假的」相似詞還有bogus、counterfeit，口語上也可以用phony來形容。

Ms. Wilson found out that her client filed a bogus insurance claim.
（Ms. Wilson 發現她的客戶提交了一份假的保險索賠。）

Several counterfeit designer bags were confiscated by the customs.
（海關沒收了一些仿冒名牌包。）

除了counterfeit，knockoff也可解釋為「仿冒品」.

You should report to the police if you discover vendors selling knockoffs online.
（如果你發現網路上有商家賣仿冒品，應該跟警察報案。）

fake 的相反詞是 real、genuine、authentic「真實的」，在我們日常生活中常看到的genuine 經常用在真皮製品中，如100% genuine leather（100%真皮）。

The paintings were closely examined and proved to be genuine works of Vincent van Gogh.
（這些畫作經過仔細檢查，證明是梵谷的真跡。）

Have you tried the newly-opened restaurant across the street, which boasts fresh ingredients and authentic Italian cuisine?
（你吃過對街新開的餐廳了沒？據說它使用新鮮食材並且是道地的義大利菜。）

deepfake是用AI技術來操作「改變」，常見的英文除了change，還可以使用alter (v)「更改、改變」，名詞為 alteration。

We need to alter our marketing strategies in order to cater to younger consumers.
（我們需要改變我們的行銷策略以迎合較年輕的消費者。）

The alterations of the document was made by our legal team.
（文件變更是由我們法務團隊所負責的。）

red flag警訊、manipulate操縱

Given that the accent, mouth movements and facial expressions were highly accurate, the only red flag was how unlikely it was for Mr. Obama to say something like that publicly. The video is one example of artificial intelligence-synthesised media, more colloquially known as deepfakes. It uses a technique called facial re-enactment to manipulate the performance of a subject in an existing video."This kind of technology, you can download the software, you can compile it, they are open source," explained Associate Professor Hao Li.(CNA)
（有鑑於口音、嘴部的動作和面部表情都相當正確，唯一讓人覺得不尋常的是歐巴馬不太可能在公眾場合說那樣的話。這支影片就是人工智慧合成媒材，口語上稱作「深偽」。 它是利用臉部的重置來操縱影片中人物的表現。 Hao Li副教授解釋說「這種科技，你甚至可下載軟體來編輯，它們都是公開的資源。」）

red flag (n)字面上是「紅旗」的意思，如颱風來時，海灘上會立起紅旗，因此也引申為「警告、警訊」的意思。

Hypertension, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar level are red flags people shouldn’t ignore.
（高血壓、高血糖和高膽固醇是人們不應該忽視的警訊。）

manipulate (v)「操縱、控制」。

The company was accused of manipulating the statistics to attract investors.
（公司被控操縱數據來吸引投資者。）

compile (v)在多益測驗中是個常見的動詞，解釋為「編製、編纂、匯編」，如將數個作品集結編纂成冊，或將資料彙整也可用這個單字，名詞為compilation。

Mr. Suzuki got his assistant to compile a list of lithium battery manufacturers.
（Suzuki先生要他的助理彙整一份鋰電池製造商的名單。）

synthesize (v)「合成」，synthetic (adj)「合成的、人造的」。

This jacket is made of synthetic fibers.
（這件夾克是用人造纖維做的。）

面對難以辨識真偽的影片，人們對於「真相」的理解將重新被形塑。目前除了社群媒體如Facebook開發換臉影音辨識審核機制，防止換臉假影片流傳；Twitter也跟進，將明確標示換臉影音為假訊息。各國政府也表示未來將建立獨立網路影像真實性查核單位，監督網路平台對於用戶發布內容，加以規範，並防範犯罪。除此之外，大眾也應對各方資訊培養更警覺的思考力。

【多益模擬試題】
1. I’ll need to have this suit _______ before my job interview next month.
(A) to alter
(B) altering
(C) alter
(D) altered

2. Several experts were called in to see if the document is forged or ___________.
(A) authentic
(B) authorization
(C) authoritarian
(D) authority

解析：

1. 正解(D)。語意為「我需要在下個月的面試前修改這件西裝。」本題為使役動詞的文法題，使役動詞have之後要接物品的名詞，因此要選擇被動形式，故(D)為正解。

2. 正解(A)。語意為「幾位專家被請來查看文件是偽造還是真實的。」本題為單字題，要選擇符合句意的詞；forge (v)的意思是「偽造」，而連接詞 or可以接和前面forged做對比的名詞，因此要選擇authentic「真實的」，(B) 授權、(C) 專制，獨裁、(D) 當權者，權利。故(A)為正解。

廖伯威／小玉變臉謎片如何補救

廖伯威／小玉變臉謎片如何補救

根據媒體報導，網路上出現「台灣網紅挖面」群組，透過 DeepFake 技術「換臉」製作成色情片；而經警方追查後，發現 YouTuber 小玉是幕後的首腦，引起軒然大波。製作、散布這類影片，會構成什麼樣的犯罪呢？

高嘉瑜聯手黃捷推修法　遏止科技犯罪性暴力

高嘉瑜聯手黃捷推修法　遏止科技犯罪性暴力

小墨忍辱遭千人意淫　早握有8分鐘換臉片

小墨忍辱遭千人意淫　早握有8分鐘換臉片

專法解決「Deepfake」偵查窘境

專法解決「Deepfake」偵查窘境

另立法管制Deepfake要深思

另立法管制Deepfake要深思

