快訊／美國各大航空「官方網站」大當機！　數千旅客哀號

美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）一架波音737－700型客機左引擎在高空中爆炸，證實造成1名乘客死亡、7人輕傷。（圖／路透社）

▲美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站稍早爆出災情。（示意圖／路透社）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，網站及app線上狀態即時資訊平台Downdetector指出，美國各大航空公司網站17日稍早出現故障。但是，根據記者實測，上述航空官網目前已經陸續恢復正常。

Downdetector指出，數千名網友通報西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站出包，400多人通報達美航空（ Delta Air Lines）網站出現問題。另外，美國航空（American Airlines）、聯合航空（United Airlines）網站也爆災情。

值得注意的是，西南航空稍早取消近300個航班，另有500多個航班延遲，而該公司前一天才因電腦故障暫停營運。

★《宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★

SpotifyKKBOXSoundOnApple PodcastGoogle Podcast

 
