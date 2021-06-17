快訊／美國各大航空「官方網站」大當機！　數千旅客哀號

▲美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站稍早爆出災情。（示意圖／路透社）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，網站及app線上狀態即時資訊平台Downdetector指出，美國各大航空公司網站17日稍早出現故障。但是，根據記者實測，上述航空官網目前已經陸續恢復正常。

Hey there! We experienced some issues with our website a little early, but we're back up and running. Thanks for hanging in there with us! -Sarah