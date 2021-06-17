快訊／美國各大航空「官方網站」大當機！　數千旅客哀號

▲美國西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站稍早爆出災情。（示意圖／路透社）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
根據《衛星通訊社》最新消息，網站及app線上狀態即時資訊平台Downdetector指出，美國各大航空公司網站17日稍早出現故障。但是，根據記者實測，上述航空官網目前已經陸續恢復正常。
Hey there! We experienced some issues with our website a little early, but we're back up and running. Thanks for hanging in there with us! -Sarah— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 17, 2021
Downdetector指出，數千名網友通報西南航空（Southwest Airlines）網站出包，400多人通報達美航空（ Delta Air Lines）網站出現問題。另外，美國航空（American Airlines）、聯合航空（United Airlines）網站也爆災情。
User reports indicate American Airlines is having problems since 12:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/Yu1ZYomonG RT if you're also having problems #AmericanAirlinesdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 17, 2021
User reports indicate United Airlines is having problems since 12:41 AM EDT. https://t.co/8kPlNv342o RT if you're also having problems #UnitedAirlinesdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 17, 2021
值得注意的是，西南航空稍早取消近300個航班，另有500多個航班延遲，而該公司前一天才因電腦故障暫停營運。
★《宇宙人外信》：中英日韓四聲道，時事閒聊學單字★
Spotify｜KKBOX｜SoundOn｜Apple Podcast｜Google Podcast
讀者迴響