快訊／維吉尼亞州商場周邊爆槍擊　至少3人受傷

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州7日晚間發生槍擊案，現已知至少3人受傷，發生地點就在維吉尼亞海灘Lynnhaven Mall購物中心附近。當地警方表示，傷者現已緊急送往醫院接受治療。

綜合WAVY TV 10報導，警方在當地晚間接近9時接獲通報，儘管傷者已緊急送醫，但現階段傷勢仍有待確認。截至當地晚間9時40分，警方要求當地民眾避開案發現場周遭，且並未有抓到嫌犯的消息傳出。

VBPD on scene of a shooting near Lynnhaven Mall between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and North Lynnhaven Shopping Center. 3 victims have been transported to local hospitals. This is a very active scene, avoid the area. More to follow when Info is available. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/OcQQZxwIFn