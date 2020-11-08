英德加法西祝拜登勝選！各國回應一次看　川普仍拒絕認輸

▲ 美國前副總統拜登。（圖／路透）

文／中央社柏林/倫敦/渥太華7日綜合外電報導

即使美國總統川普尚未承認敗選，若干美國的最大和最親密盟邦，其中多個與美國關係緊繃，今天紛紛迅速恭賀民主黨候選人拜登（Joe Biden）在美國總統大選中勝出。

德國、加拿大和法國與川普政府關係緊繃，即使它們是美國在七大工業國集團（G7）以及北大西洋公約組織（NATO）的夥伴，但在美國主要電視新聞網宣布拜登勝出後，它們卻是率先承認拜登勝選的世界主要國家之一。

德國總理梅克爾（Angela Merkel）在推特發表聲明說：「我期待未來與拜登總統合作。倘若我們想要克服我們時代面臨的諸多重大挑戰，我們大西洋兩岸的友誼難以取代。」

US election 2020 - Chancellor Merkel congratulates @joebiden and @kamalaharris:



Congratulations! The American people have made their decision. Joe Biden will be the 46th of the USA. pic.twitter.com/tExdPVlri6 — Angela Merkel (@AngelaMerkeICDU) November 7, 2020

梅克爾的財政部長蕭茲（Olaf Scholz）進一步暗示，拜登政府將會標誌著重啟大西洋兩岸關係。蕭茲發推文表示，「大西洋兩岸關係如今有機會掀開嶄新且令人振奮的新篇章」。

加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）表示，他期待與拜登政府共同處理諸多全球重大挑戰，包括氣候變遷在內，許多國家在此議題上與川普爆發爭執。

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

與川普維持遠較順暢關係的英國首相強生（Boris Johnson）也在祝賀拜登勝選時，提及氣候變遷議題。

強生表示：「美國是我們的最重要盟友，我期待雙方未來在氣候變遷、貿易與國安等共同優先領域展開密切合作。」

華盛頓當局已正式退出限制溫室氣體排放的巴黎氣候協定，兌現川普誓言讓美國退出該協定的承諾。拜登已承諾，倘若他當選將會讓美國重返巴黎氣候協定。

法國總統馬克宏（Emmanuel Macron）發推文表示：「美國人已選出他們的總統。要克服當今的諸多挑戰，我們有一大堆工作要做，讓我們攜手工作吧！」

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

西班牙總理桑傑士（Pedro Sanchez）發推文表示：「美國人民已選出第46位美國總統，恭賀拜登（@JoeBiden）和賀錦麗（@KamalaHarris）。我們祝福你們好運和一切順利。我們期待與你們合作，因應我們前頭的許多挑戰。 」

El pueblo americano ha elegido a su 46 Presidente. Felicidades @JoeBiden y @KamalaHarris. Os deseamos suerte. Estamos preparados para cooperar con los EEUU y hacer frente juntos a los grandes retos globales. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 7, 2020

許多領袖未提及川普，但西班牙極左翼副總理伊格禮夏斯（Pablo Iglesias）表示，川普卸下總統職務將會導致全球各地極右翼勢力遭削弱。

伊格禮夏斯發推文表示：「川普已被證實在大選中落敗，這對地球是個好消息，因為全球極右派喪失其最強大政治資產。」

拜登的家族是愛爾蘭裔。愛爾蘭總理馬丁（Micheal Martin）發表聲明說：「我們對拜登當選感到驕傲，正如同我們對所有世代的愛爾蘭男女及其祖先都深感驕傲，他們的辛勞和天賦，豐富了驅動美國的多元化。」

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）在祝賀推文中特別提及拜登的競選搭擋賀錦麗。母親來自印度的賀錦麗，將成為贏得美國副總統職位的首位女性，同時也是首位亞裔和非裔美國人。

莫迪寫道：「妳的成功具開創性，不光是對妳的chittis而言，且也是全部印度裔美國人的巨大光榮。」chittis是坦米爾語（Tamil），相當於英語中的aunts，賀錦麗於接受民主黨提名為副總統候選人時，曾使用這個字詞，她父親是牙買加非裔，母親是印度坦米爾裔。

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

更多【美國總統大選】相關新聞請點此

聽Podcast掌握美選及國際局勢