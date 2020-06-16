　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

佛洛伊德「新影片+911錄音檔」曝！警無視群眾阻止　消防員報案：他要被殺了

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲▼明尼斯亞波利斯警員紹文（Derek Chauvin）用膝蓋壓死黑人男子，事後已被革職並逮捕。（圖／翻攝自推特／QasimRashid）

▲明尼斯亞波利斯警蕭文用膝蓋壓死非裔男子佛洛伊德。（圖／翻攝自推特／QasimRashid）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

「佛洛伊德之死」引發全美示威衝突，4名涉案警察也全都遭革職起訴，而最新曝光的影片證明，其中一名警察無視周圍群眾的勸說，沒有阻止同事用膝蓋壓住佛洛伊德。另外，也有幾段911的錄音內容曝光，當時至少有2位民眾報案表示，警察已經執法過當。

佛洛伊德（George Floyd）的律師日前公布一段由路人側拍的影片，當時44歲員警蕭文（Derek Chauvin）用膝蓋緊壓佛洛伊德的脖子，而幾名路人紛紛喊著「他動也不動了」、「你們就要殺了那個人了」。並要求在一旁的34歲的員警托浩（Tou Thao）伸出援手，但托浩卻無動於衷。

根據CNN報導，警方公布了5月25日當天的2份911報案錄音檔，其中一份是來自一名剛好路過現場的消防員，他向911調度員表示，「警察沒有測量脈搏，也沒有採取任何行動來拯救他，我自己就是個急救人員，我的影片已經記錄這一切，我只是碰巧在這裡散步，他們（警察）他媽的要殺了他（佛洛伊德）。」另一個報案人也報警表示，有名警察差不多要把一名「不拒捕」的人給殺了。

非裔男子佛洛伊德死亡案的4名涉案員警在事發後已遭解職並收押，法官裁定除了以左膝壓制佛洛伊德致死的員警蕭文外，其餘3人分別以「協助與教唆二級謀殺」與「協助與教唆二級過失殺人」起訴，保釋金為100萬美元（約台幣3000萬元）。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Warning: This is beyond disturbing, even harder to watch than the first video. “Get off of his neck! He’s not moving!” “You’re going to let him kill that man in front of you?” Tou Thao stood guard as Derek Chauvin MURDERED George Floyd ... while witnesses of the execution tried to stand up for JUSTICE, tried to save George’s life! The protest of those bystanders, who refused to just stand by and let it happen, has reverberated around the world — fueling our protest against injustice and police brutality!! 8 minutes 46 seconds. The four ex-officers MUST be convicted of MURDER for this hideous atrocity! They MUST all be held accountable!! #icantbreathe #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd

Ben Crump（@attorneycrump）分享的貼文 於 張貼

►防疫期間也要一樣美麗！

►二手票券豐富你的生活～

ET快訊
內湖路邊「6000萬超跑神獸」！全台僅10輛…車主身份曝：霸
快訊／懸賞200萬10天找到人了！　屏安醫院副院長虛弱躺河床
快訊／基隆17歲少年雙載自撞命危！　16歲少女頭部重擊
獨／畢冊「胸部、屁股、三角洲」全露！　女同學怒：花300買你
點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

她慘遭「6m巨鱷吞下肚」　頭顱四肢沿河道漂流…村民怒殺剖肚取屍！

佛洛伊德「新影片+911錄音檔」曝！警無視群眾阻止　消防員報案：他要被殺了

7旬婦「頭插剪刀」離奇陳屍陽台！驗屍報告：中暑昏倒手上剪刀「剛好」插頭

美警對童動用胡椒噴霧！　7歲弟「臉部正中」哀嚎影片曝：我做了什麼

影／「他像垃圾一樣被槍殺」非裔親屬淚崩　女兒8歲生日成父忌日…遺孀嘆息

美曝50頁「中國＆WHO隱匿訊息內幕」　原95％病患可倖免…要譚德塞承擔！

日本萬人抗體大檢測結果出爐！東京僅0.1%擁有新冠抗體

不受中國威脅！捷克參議院長訪台「延續前總統路線」：肯定台灣民主

全美種族示威燒不停！　川普宣布：將簽警察改革行政命令

「禁飛令」再放寬！　路透：每週允許4中國航班往返美國

咖啡廳實戰開車上路　髒話飆罵擋路的..路人偷看笑瘋

黃鴻升「我沒羅志祥電話」　嚴肅收笑容：不打擾是最後的溫柔

生前畫面曝！非裔男酒駕配合調查　「今天我女兒生日」警上銬瞬間變調

前車打左轉往右靠！害重機急煞 「翻180度慘摔」警：前車無肇責

超圈粉！宇宙玩極難任務救整隊　「搖呼拉圈+穩定乒乓球」超過1分鐘

大嘴鯨無預警活吞錦鯉驚悚瞬間　張嘴咬頭畫面曝光：秒變大肚魚

吃零食、追劇、被老師靜音樣樣來 遠距教學的各種行為...網：太寫實

蘿莉塔爆曖昧無尊「爸媽都在問」　還原「視訊沒穿下半身經過」

竹南科學園區騎士撞對向左轉車　噴飛20公尺空中轉圈3秒墜地亡

驚悚影片曝！竹南科學園區騎士猛撞左轉車　噴飛空中狂轉圈「3秒墜地」亡

她慘遭「6m巨鱷吞下肚」　頭顱四肢沿河道漂流…村民怒殺剖肚取屍！

佛洛伊德「新影片+911錄音檔」曝！警無視群眾阻止　消防員報案：他要被殺了

7旬婦「頭插剪刀」離奇陳屍陽台！驗屍報告：中暑昏倒手上剪刀「剛好」插頭

美警對童動用胡椒噴霧！　7歲弟「臉部正中」哀嚎影片曝：我做了什麼

影／「他像垃圾一樣被槍殺」非裔親屬淚崩　女兒8歲生日成父忌日…遺孀嘆息

美曝50頁「中國＆WHO隱匿訊息內幕」　原95％病患可倖免…要譚德塞承擔！

日本萬人抗體大檢測結果出爐！東京僅0.1%擁有新冠抗體

不受中國威脅！捷克參議院長訪台「延續前總統路線」：肯定台灣民主

全美種族示威燒不停！　川普宣布：將簽警察改革行政命令

「禁飛令」再放寬！　路透：每週允許4中國航班往返美國

蔡英文、蘇揆逛九份大啖芋圓　侯友宜：今天看報紙才知道

房價持穩、利息低　亞昕姚連地：這時候買還是比租便宜

大賣場垃圾桶歡迎試踩！一看3號選手「凹陷一個洞」超慘　網笑炸：誤會大了

省際客運暫停！　河北、山東停駛往北京部份班線

上海：「來自或途經」大陸高風險地區者全集中隔離14天

北京已有11間市場關閉！官方展開「食安大檢查」

義媒曝切爾西已報價1.2億歐想帶C羅至英超　尤文仍要留住巨星

她慘遭「6m巨鱷吞下肚」　頭顱四肢沿河道漂流…村民怒殺剖肚取屍！

10個月大嬰吞固定蚊帳別針　3cm生鏽金屬倒掛食道中段！

兒子活著卻「3度被申報死亡」！媽怒揭健保失誤…網一查全炸了：我也被亂報

國際熱門新聞

雙胞弟「假扮哥哥」測女友　開門見女友眼神才知自己綠爆

吃半熟豬肉　18歲男體內長滿絛蟲

北京突爆100多病例！WHO：正在調查源頭

非裔生前畫面曝光：今天我女兒生日

3歲撞見「爸媽在行房」成性奴14年　獸父逼「在弟弟前面做」

伊斯蘭領袖：我們睡覺病毒也睡覺

蓄謀進行校園屠殺！15歲少年遭逮捕

16歲男想殺母親　她的反應超惹淚

台灣解禁？　日官方4個字回應了

大阪台男走私毒品　值5.65億日圓

懷孕母貓慘遭商人「鐵棍戳腹」...店家喊冤

父將兒女忘在車上4hr　高溫32度活活熱死

第一次見面就親親！他慘罹皰疹　要網交女付519萬

以為「結婚就能懷孕」！天真夫妻等不到小孩求醫

更多熱門

相關新聞

美警動用胡椒噴霧　7歲弟臉部正中

美警動用胡椒噴霧　7歲弟臉部正中

美國「佛洛伊德之死」掀起大規模示威，自5月26日延燒至今。華盛頓州一個非裔家庭一家三代在事件爆發後第一個周末走上西雅圖街頭抗議，艾弗里（Mando Avery）也帶著7歲的兒子，未料警察突以胡椒噴霧直射兒子臉部。男童頓時痛苦哀嚎，目睹事發經過的路人都相當憤怒。

27歲非裔親屬淚崩　遺孀抱孩嘆息

27歲非裔親屬淚崩　遺孀抱孩嘆息

川普將簽警察改革行政命令

川普將簽警察改革行政命令

路透：每週允許4中國航班往返美國

路透：每週允許4中國航班往返美國

川普再威脅：德國不交北約軍費　撤回過半美軍

川普再威脅：德國不交北約軍費　撤回過半美軍

關鍵字：

George Floyd佛洛伊德北美要聞

讀者迴響

發燒話題

許崑源 金正恩 颱風即時 吳朋奉 羅志祥 王令麟 停班停課 新冠肺炎 捷運環狀線 口罩 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 劉真 唇筆 地震 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 許智傑 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 志村健 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 許智傑 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 聲林之王 柯文哲 柯P 川普 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 許智傑 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 安新建經

熱門新聞

22歲馬尾妹遭當性奴12小時　台北男強拉搭捷運囚家中

雙胞弟「假扮哥哥」測女友　開門見女友眼神才知自己綠爆

吳夢夢為拍SOD「狂鏟10公斤」！

工程師買春來2次　警一查「茉茉」真實身分：他會崩潰

吃半熟豬肉　18歲男體內長滿絛蟲

台東縣蘭嶼高中學生疑心臟病發送醫急救不治

他擁河景4房大樓！女友：婚後想接全家來住

斯亞賣網拍「發文抱怨物流」被砲轟！直播哭了

30年主僕情生變　柯文哲蔡壁如關係降溫

巡山員撿屍路殺青竹絲　一靠近爆笑

迷昏21歲短裙妹！司機「性侵直播」2000人觀看

快訊／失聯10天找到了！屏安醫院副院長虛弱躺河床

民宿砸車再翻轉！鄰居13點力挺老闆

獨／不是拍電影！高雄夢時代「飛天警車」身分曝…

網紅塗黑臉　戴維斯怒了：很噁心

更多

最夯影音

更多
咖啡廳實戰開車上路　髒話飆罵擋路的..路人偷看笑瘋

咖啡廳實戰開車上路　髒話飆罵擋路的..路人偷看笑瘋
黃鴻升「我沒羅志祥電話」　嚴肅收笑容：不打擾是最後的溫柔

黃鴻升「我沒羅志祥電話」　嚴肅收笑容：不打擾是最後的溫柔

生前畫面曝！非裔男酒駕配合調查　「今天我女兒生日」警上銬瞬間變調

生前畫面曝！非裔男酒駕配合調查　「今天我女兒生日」警上銬瞬間變調

前車打左轉往右靠！害重機急煞 「翻180度慘摔」警：前車無肇責

前車打左轉往右靠！害重機急煞 「翻180度慘摔」警：前車無肇責

超圈粉！宇宙玩極難任務救整隊　「搖呼拉圈+穩定乒乓球」超過1分鐘

超圈粉！宇宙玩極難任務救整隊　「搖呼拉圈+穩定乒乓球」超過1分鐘

熱門快報

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

開搶！把你的Ｔ點變大了！

App新玩法更新囉！用少少點數換Apple watch等大獎！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

兒童繪畫比賽 徵件開跑!

即日至6/30邀請小朋友畫出與得意狗相處的快樂時光。得獎送東森購物萬元提貨券!

東森房屋X東森保代

東森房屋X東森保代

寵愛毛孩 好險有東森 東森華南寵物險 每天7元 給毛孩滿滿的幸福

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面