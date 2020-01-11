　
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

蔡英文國際記者會全文／向北京喊話：和平就是放棄對台武力威脅

▲▼2020總統蔡英文開票之夜,中外記者會。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

▲2020總統蔡英文開票之夜，舉行國際記者會。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝，下同）

記者陶本和、蔣婕妤／台北報導

面對2020年總統大選，總統蔡英文11日以817萬選票取得壓倒性勝利，甚至寫下中華民國總統選舉史上最高票數的紀錄。在確定順利連任後，她在競選總部外舉行國際記者會時表示，這場選舉，台灣人在告訴全世界，我們有多麼珍惜民主自由的生活方式，也珍惜我們的國家中華民國台灣，至於對兩岸關係和平穩定所做的承諾，她也不會改變，但兩岸雙方都有責任，致力於確保台海的和平穩定。

蔡英文在國際記者會上，明確表達兩岸立場，「和平，就是對岸必須放棄對台灣的武力威脅；對等，就是雙方都互不否認彼此存在的事實；民主，就是台灣的前途要由兩千三百萬人決定；對話，就是雙方能坐下來談未來關係的發展。」

蔡英文說，她也希望北京當局可以理解，民主的台灣、民選的政府，不會屈服於威脅恫嚇，她認為兩岸的相互尊重及良性互動，才符合彼此人民的利益與期待，而這場選舉的結果，就是最清楚的答案。

同時，蔡英文也向這次選戰的對手，國民黨總統候選人韓國瑜、親民黨總統候選人宋楚瑜致意，大家一起完成了這段民主之旅，她承諾會帶著選舉過程中，所有對她的建設性批評開啟下一個任期，「就算政黨立場不同，我相信未來，大家也會有合作的空間。」

▲▼ 2020總統蔡英文開票之夜,民進黨總部。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

蔡英文國際記者會中英全文：

各位國內外的媒體記者朋友，感謝大家的耐心等待。

Friends from the domestic and international media, thank you for your patience.

首先，我要謝謝今天出來投票的選民。參與這場選舉，無論投票給誰，都是民主價值的實踐。藉由每一次的總統大選，台灣人都在告訴全世界，我們有多麼珍惜民主自由的生活方式，也珍惜我們的國家—中華民國台灣。

To begin, I would like to thank everyone who voted today. Regardless of how you voted, by taking part in this election you have put democratic values into practice. With each presidential election, Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free, democratic way of life, and how much we cherish our nation: the Republic of China (Taiwan).

我也要向韓市長和宋主席致意，和我一起完成了這段民主之旅。我會帶著選舉過程中，所有對我的建設性批評，開啟下一個任期。而就算政黨立場不同，我相信未來，大家也會有合作的空間。

I would also like to offer my respect to Mayor Han and Chairman Soong for completing this democratic journey with me. I will take your constructive criticism with me into my next term. I am confident that although our parties may have different views, we will have many opportunities to cooperate in the future.

今天，台灣人民用選票，選擇讓民主進步黨繼續執政，並且維持國會的多數。這樣的結果代表，在過去四年，執政團隊和立法院黨團，正走在正確的方向上。

Today, the Taiwanese people voted to keep the Democratic Progressive Party in office and maintain our majority in the legislature. This result signifies that our administration and legislators have been moving in the right direction over the past four years.

我要感謝每一位投票給英德配、和民進黨候選人的支持者，謝謝你們，選擇了民主和進步的價值，選擇了改革和團結的道路。

I want to thank each and every person who voted for the Tsai-Lai ticket, as well as everyone who supported our DPP candidates. Thank you for choosing democratic and progressive values, and for choosing the path of reform and unity.

我也要向大家保證，絕對不會因為勝利，就忘記了反省。過去這四年，我們有成績，但是也有不足的地方。台灣人民願意再給我們四年，我們會把做不夠的、來不及做的，做得更好、做得更多。

I promise that I will not stop reflecting and improving after winning this election. We have made progress over the past four years, but we also have our shortcomings. Now that the Taiwanese people have given us four more years, we will do more and be better, to make up for areas where we fell short or have not yet finished our work.

未來，我們會繼續打造一個更好的國家，有更完善的社會照顧，更全面的基礎建設，更有競爭力的經濟，更國際化的就業，以及就學環境。

Going forward, we will keep making this country better, with more complete care across society, more comprehensive infrastructure, a more competitive economy, and a more internationalized employment and education environment.

我們會鞭策自己，政府必須廉能有效率，改革必須要持續推動，區域必須持續均衡發展，貧富差距也必須持續改善。當然，我們也會繼續加強國家安全的作為，守護我們的主權。

We will constantly remind ourselves that our administration must be clean, competent, and efficient. We must continue to push for reforms, we must continue to foster equal regional development, and we must continue to reduce the income gap. Of course, we will also continue to work to keep our country safe and defend our sovereignty.

在我的第二個任期，我和我的團隊，會在過去四年的基礎上加倍努力。

My administration and I will work even harder during my second term to build on our achievements over the past four years.

這次大選，得到國際上前所未有的關注。今天有很多國際媒體到場，我要藉這個機會，代表台灣人民，感謝國際友人，對於台灣民主的重視和支持。

This election has received unprecedented international attention. There are many international media here today, and I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our friends in the international community on behalf of the Taiwanese people for valuing and supporting Taiwan’s democracy.

這次選舉顯示，台灣人民希望國際社會，能夠看到我們對民主價值的堅持，尊重我們的國家認同；並且在國際參與上，給予台灣公平的對待。

This election has shown that the Taiwanese people hope the international community will witness our commitment to democratic values and will respect our national identity. We also hope that Taiwan will be given a fair opportunity to participate in international affairs.

中華民國台灣，是國際社會不可或缺的一員。我們願意和各國積極合作，共同承擔責任，共享繁榮，維持區域的和平穩定。所以對每個國家而言，台灣應該是一個夥伴，而不是一個議題。

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is an indispensable member of the international community. We are willing to work together with all countries to take on shared responsibility, take part in shared prosperity, and help maintain regional peace and stability. All countries should consider Taiwan a partner, not an issue.

這一次選舉結果，揭露了一個重要的意義，那就是：我們的主權和民主，被大聲威脅的時候，台灣人民會用更大的聲音，喊出我們的堅持。

The results of this election carry an added significance, because they have shown that when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwanese people will shout our determination even more loudly back.

這三年多來，政府緊守著主權的底線，但也願意和中國維持健康的交往。面對中國的文攻武嚇，我們保持不挑釁、不冒進的態度，讓兩岸之間沒有釀成嚴重的衝突。

Over the past three years, our administration has been firm on our bottom line on Taiwan’s sovereignty, but we have also been willing to maintain healthy exchanges with China. In the face of China’s diplomatic pressure and military threats, we have maintained a non-provocative, non-adventurist attitude that has prevented serious conflict from breaking out in the Taiwan Strait.

然而，中國對台灣節節進逼，並提出「一國兩制台灣方案」，要台灣在主權上讓步，吞下我們無法接受的條件；面對中國試圖片面改變台海現狀，台灣別無選擇，我們必須持續強化民主防衛機制，並且建立足以保衛台海安全的國防力量。

However, through their increasing pressure and proposal of a “one country, two systems” model for Taiwan, China has hoped to force us to accept conditions that are entirely unacceptable. In the face of China’s intention to unilaterally change the cross-strait status quo, Taiwan has had no choice but to continue strengthening our democratic defense mechanisms, and establish national defense capabilities that can ensure security in the Taiwan Strait.

我要特別強調，我為兩岸關係和平穩定所做的承諾，不會改變。但兩岸雙方都有責任，致力於確保台海的和平穩定。

I want to emphasize that my commitment to peaceful, stable cross-strait relations remains unchanged. But both sides of the Taiwan Strait have a responsibility to ensure peaceful and stable cross-strait relations.

今天，我要再次誠懇呼籲對岸當局，「和平、對等、民主、對話」，這八個字是兩岸要重啟良性互動、長久穩定發展的關鍵，也是能夠讓兩岸人民拉近距離、互惠互利的唯一途徑。

Today, I want to once again call upon the Beijing authorities to remind them that peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue are the key to positive cross-strait interactions and long-term stable development. These four words are also the only path to bringing together and benefitting both our two peoples.

和平，就是對岸必須放棄對台灣的武力威脅。

“Peace” means that China must abandon threats of force against Taiwan.

對等，就是雙方都互不否認彼此存在的事實。

“Parity” means that neither side of the Taiwan Strait should deny the fact of the other’s existence.

民主，就是台灣的前途要由兩千三百萬人決定。

“Democracy” means that the future of Taiwan must be decided by our country’s 23 million people.

對話，就是雙方能坐下來談未來關係的發展。

“Dialogue” means that we must be able to sit down and discuss the future development of cross-strait relations.

我也希望北京當局可以理解，民主的台灣、民選的政府，不會屈服於威脅恫嚇。兩岸的相互尊重及良性互動，才符合彼此人民的利益與期待。這場選舉的結果，就是最清楚的答案。

I also hope that the Beijing authorities understand that democratic Taiwan, and our democratically-elected government, will not concede to threats and intimidation. Positive cross-strait interactions founded in mutual respect are the best way to serve our peoples. The results of this election have made that answer crystal clear.

最後我想說，選舉已經結束了，所有選舉過程中的衝突，都應該到此為止。我希望所有支持者，絕對不要有任何刺激對手的言行。我們要擁抱彼此，因為，要打敗這個國家的困境，所有人都必須團結在民主的旗幟之下。

Finally, I want to remind everyone that now that the elections are over, any conflicts that arose during the campaign process should end as well. I ask that none of my supporters attempt to provoke our opponents. We need to embrace each other and unite under the banner of democracy if we want to overcome the challenges facing our country.

我感謝這四年來，每一位並肩奮鬥的夥伴，尤其是我身邊的這幾位。我們肩上有更重的責任，眼前有更多的任務。從明天開始，我們還是每一天都努力工作，絕對不會辜負今天投票給我們的人民。

I would like to thank all of the people who have worked side by side with me over the past four years, particularly those standing beside me today. We now have an even greater responsibility, and there is even more work for us ahead. Beginning tomorrow, we will continue to work hard each day. We will not let down those who cast their vote for us today.

謝謝大家。

Thank you very much.

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

讀者迴響

凱道造勢！藝人趙駿亞欲闖交管　雙手猛推倒警察嗆：他先掐我欸

凱道造勢！藝人趙駿亞欲闖交管　雙手猛推倒警察嗆：他先掐我欸
蔡英文13項改革：拒絕一國兩制　「我也為2300萬人民做了！」

蔡英文13項改革：拒絕一國兩制　「我也為2300萬人民做了！」

豪砸14萬！贈員工每人一本刮刮樂　超佛老闆霸氣：刮中多少直接帶走

豪砸14萬！贈員工每人一本刮刮樂　超佛老闆霸氣：刮中多少直接帶走

韓國瑜、李佳芬回防高雄破50萬人 韓冰現身獻花！激喊青年未來靠你了

韓國瑜、李佳芬回防高雄破50萬人 韓冰現身獻花！激喊青年未來靠你了

澳洲網紅消防員見小袋鼠火中逃竄　秒抱懷裡、補水：別怕！我找到你了

澳洲網紅消防員見小袋鼠火中逃竄　秒抱懷裡、補水：別怕！我找到你了

